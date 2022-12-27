Read full article on original website
kpug1170.com
WCSO: Local residents impacted by winter weather should report damages
SANDY POINT, Wash. – Whatcom County residents impacted by recent weather events are being asked to report any damages. The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office is asking for any damage sustained during “extreme winter weather events” from December 13th onward. Anyone in the county, regardless of where...
kpug1170.com
Skagit County flooding causes evacuations
LA CONNER, Wash. – Flooding in Skagit County has led to evacuations and a disaster declaration in one community. La Conner Mayor Ramon Hayes issued a state of emergency on Tuesday, December 27th, after floodwaters closed roads and public facilities, including the town’s wastewater treatment plant. Skagit County...
kpug1170.com
Items for charity auction stolen from local thrift shop
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A local organization is on the lookout for a thief that stole items meant for a charity auction over the weekend. The Assistance League of Bellingham said that their Thrift & Gift Shop was broken into sometime between Saturday and Sunday. A thief allegedly used a...
kpug1170.com
Woman arrested for breaking into Bellingham home, attempting to bribe witness
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A woman was arrested after breaking into a Bellingham man’s home and attempting to bribe him a week later. Court documents state that the victim’s stepson called him after three people entered the residence in south Bellingham on December 11th. One of the people...
