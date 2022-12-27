ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Skagit County flooding causes evacuations

LA CONNER, Wash. – Flooding in Skagit County has led to evacuations and a disaster declaration in one community. La Conner Mayor Ramon Hayes issued a state of emergency on Tuesday, December 27th, after floodwaters closed roads and public facilities, including the town’s wastewater treatment plant. Skagit County...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
Items for charity auction stolen from local thrift shop

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A local organization is on the lookout for a thief that stole items meant for a charity auction over the weekend. The Assistance League of Bellingham said that their Thrift & Gift Shop was broken into sometime between Saturday and Sunday. A thief allegedly used a...
BELLINGHAM, WA

