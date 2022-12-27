Effective: 2022-12-30 13:18:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-30 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lower Clark Fork Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches over Lookout Pass and Evaro Hill. Light accumulations in valleys, but periods of moderate snow will cause periods of low visibility. * WHERE...Evaro Hill, Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, and I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

MINERAL COUNTY, MT ・ 2 HOURS AGO