Decatur, GA

Father, son die after getting trapped in burning home on Christmas, GA officials say

By Tanasia Kenney
 3 days ago

A father and his son were killed after a fire ripped through their Atlanta-area home on Christmas morning, fire officials and news outlets report.

Crews were called around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25, about a house fire alongThompson Circle in Decatur, WXIA reported, citing DeKalb County Fire Rescue. A resident told authorities there were two people trapped inside.

Firefighters entered the home and found a man’s body , according to WSB-TV. The man’s son, who authorities said had disabilities, was found and taken to a hospital where he died.

No one else was hurt. Authorities have not released the victims’ identities.

McClatchy News reached out to the DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department on Dec. 27 and was awaiting a response.

A neighbor who witnessed the fire recalled hearing the fire trucks and ambulance as they arrived at the family’s home, WAGA reported.

“He was quiet and always nice ,” he told the station of the father, adding that he often heard the man playing a ukulele from his home across the street.

Authorities are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Decatur is less than 10 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

4 adults, 2 children killed in ‘horrific’ house fire, Tennessee sheriff says

Mom dies after trying to save 12-year-old daughter from apartment fire, CA officials say

Human remains found after second deadly house fire in NC county in 2 days, cops say

Macon, GA
