ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Martha's Vineyard Times

Chilmark: Joyous Chanukah celebration, goodbye to the Dunkls, Open Writing and Poetry Series

When the Cliffs are frozen, they can withstand the battering waves, but this storm was warm, wet, and windy. Strong surf and extra-high tides split off a chunk of a huge boulder that had emerged from the Cliffs a few years ago. Everytime a warm, heavy rain falls and high tides bring strong surf, large bites are taken. It was a relief when the temperature dropped and the rain turned to fluffy snow.
VIRGINIA STATE
Martha's Vineyard Times

Tisbury: Seasonal joy, and Luce Playreaders

Heard on Main Street: Merry Everything and Happy Always!. That comes from the holiday sign greeting patients getting physical therapy at our hospital. All the PTs are great, I can tell you, and many of your neighbors have been taking advantage of their help. It wasn’t the PT’s fault, but...
Martha's Vineyard Times

Deb Dolliver: ‘Someone you can count on’

Each year around the holiday season we run a section on people doing volunteer work in the community, and I often give Laurel Redington, a DJ and community activist at MVY Radio, a call. She runs a regular segment on the station called “Person of the Week” that profiles what people are doing to help others on the Island. And without hesitation, Laurel said, “Yes. Deb Dolliver, she’s a nurse at the hospital and she’s a super volunteer!”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Martha's Vineyard Times

Here’s to you, 2022

For the Martha’s Vineyard Times, 2022 was filled with delicious food, outstanding musical performances, adventures by both land and sea, and enough community news to fill a book. Each year, the Community section of The Times seeks to celebrate the diverse population and chronicle the rich culture that exists on our tiny Island. We are constantly on the lookout for fascinating historical tales that frame the current way of life here, such as in Chris Baer’s endlessly enthralling “This Was Then” column. In 2022, Baer brought us the story of the Holmes Hole (Vineyard Haven) skyline, tales of “Turkeyland” in Edgartown from 1742, and documented accounts of the exploits of vicious pirate captains in Vineyard waters.
Martha's Vineyard Times

Larkin Stallings: ‘Doing what needs to be done’

You might know Larkin Stallings and his wife Jackie from the Ritz, their legendary dive bar in Oak Bluffs. It’s time to meet his lesser-known side — the one who heads up the Oak Bluffs Association, and is on the board of directors for M.V. Community Services and for Vineyard House.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Poet’s Corner

Christine Burke lives in Vineyard Haven, and is a member of Jill Jupen’s and Donald Nitchie’s poetry groups. Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.
Martha's Vineyard Times

Disposing of Christmas trees isn’t so baaad

If a Christmas tree is clogging up your living room space or pickup truck’s cargo bed, maybe a bleating pal can be of assistance. Some farms on Martha’s Vineyard are accepting donations of real Christmas trees (no plastics, please) for their goats to chow down on, leading to a sustainable and munchable disposal method.
Martha's Vineyard Times

Tisbury Council on Aging

Please note: Face masks remain required at the Tisbury Senior Center. Knitters, we are starting a new group. Bring a friend, or just stop by! 10:45 am. Writers and Poets, new and practiced, join us to share the creativity of limericks! 11 am. Make Creative Colorful Cards; 5.5 x 4.25,...
MassLive.com

Cape Cod named most romantic spot in the US to celebrate the New Year

One part of Massachusetts is being named the most romantic spot in the country to celebrate the upcoming new year. MyHolidays.com compiled a list of 12 of the best spots in the U.S. to celebrate the New Year. Each destination named on the list was named the best in their category. For example, Nashville was named the place with the best live music to listen to for a New Year celebration. Miami was named the best place to celebrate with beach parties.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Martha's Vineyard Times

MV Center for Living

M.V. Center For Living, the Island’s Dementia and Caregiver Support Network. MVCL will be closed Jan. 2, 2023, and Jan. 16, 2023. Friday: 10 – 11 am, Music & Memory Cafe Open House. Friday: 10 – 11:15 am, Dementia Caregiver Support Group. The Supportive Day Program (SDP)
Martha's Vineyard Times

State contest connects waterfowl conservation and art

If you know a young artist with an interest in waterfowl and conservation, the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife (MassWildlife) may have a competition for them. Kindergarteners to high school seniors can submit their original artwork to the Massachusetts Junior Duck Stamp contest by Wednesday, Feb. 15. According to...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
onthewater.com

Massachusetts Fishing Report – December 29, 2022

Above: The Berkshire Bass boys have been out on higher elevation hardwater where pike are willing!. Those who prefer their New Year with ice underfoot as opposed to in a glass aren’t liking this thaw one bit. Anglers out west, however, are not sweating it in the least, save the sweat caused from cutting through what in some instances is 8 to 10 inches of ice.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Q97.9

Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It

The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capeandislands.org

When the Cape was worth its salt

Solar and wind are our energy future, but these most modern innovations actually harken back centuries. Witness Cape Cod’s saltworks industry. The Brits were hoping to make salt here soon after the Pilgrims arrived in 1620, but lack of a clay base to hold evaporating water meant they had to boil down small batches in kettles and then scrape the sides. Not until 1776 did John Sears, known as “Sleepy John” and later “Salt John,” set out to create solar-powered saltworks, shallow vats fed by Cape Cod Bay at Quivet Neck (then the northside of Yarmouth, now Dennis).

Comments / 0

Community Policy