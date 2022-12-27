Read full article on original website
Martha's Vineyard Times
Chilmark: Joyous Chanukah celebration, goodbye to the Dunkls, Open Writing and Poetry Series
When the Cliffs are frozen, they can withstand the battering waves, but this storm was warm, wet, and windy. Strong surf and extra-high tides split off a chunk of a huge boulder that had emerged from the Cliffs a few years ago. Everytime a warm, heavy rain falls and high tides bring strong surf, large bites are taken. It was a relief when the temperature dropped and the rain turned to fluffy snow.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Tisbury: Seasonal joy, and Luce Playreaders
Heard on Main Street: Merry Everything and Happy Always!. That comes from the holiday sign greeting patients getting physical therapy at our hospital. All the PTs are great, I can tell you, and many of your neighbors have been taking advantage of their help. It wasn’t the PT’s fault, but...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Deb Dolliver: ‘Someone you can count on’
Each year around the holiday season we run a section on people doing volunteer work in the community, and I often give Laurel Redington, a DJ and community activist at MVY Radio, a call. She runs a regular segment on the station called “Person of the Week” that profiles what people are doing to help others on the Island. And without hesitation, Laurel said, “Yes. Deb Dolliver, she’s a nurse at the hospital and she’s a super volunteer!”
Martha's Vineyard Times
Here’s to you, 2022
For the Martha’s Vineyard Times, 2022 was filled with delicious food, outstanding musical performances, adventures by both land and sea, and enough community news to fill a book. Each year, the Community section of The Times seeks to celebrate the diverse population and chronicle the rich culture that exists on our tiny Island. We are constantly on the lookout for fascinating historical tales that frame the current way of life here, such as in Chris Baer’s endlessly enthralling “This Was Then” column. In 2022, Baer brought us the story of the Holmes Hole (Vineyard Haven) skyline, tales of “Turkeyland” in Edgartown from 1742, and documented accounts of the exploits of vicious pirate captains in Vineyard waters.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Larkin Stallings: ‘Doing what needs to be done’
You might know Larkin Stallings and his wife Jackie from the Ritz, their legendary dive bar in Oak Bluffs. It’s time to meet his lesser-known side — the one who heads up the Oak Bluffs Association, and is on the board of directors for M.V. Community Services and for Vineyard House.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Poet’s Corner
Christine Burke lives in Vineyard Haven, and is a member of Jill Jupen’s and Donald Nitchie’s poetry groups. Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Disposing of Christmas trees isn’t so baaad
If a Christmas tree is clogging up your living room space or pickup truck’s cargo bed, maybe a bleating pal can be of assistance. Some farms on Martha’s Vineyard are accepting donations of real Christmas trees (no plastics, please) for their goats to chow down on, leading to a sustainable and munchable disposal method.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Tisbury Council on Aging
Please note: Face masks remain required at the Tisbury Senior Center. Knitters, we are starting a new group. Bring a friend, or just stop by! 10:45 am. Writers and Poets, new and practiced, join us to share the creativity of limericks! 11 am. Make Creative Colorful Cards; 5.5 x 4.25,...
Martha's Vineyard Times
MV Center for Living
M.V. Center For Living, the Island’s Dementia and Caregiver Support Network. MVCL will be closed Jan. 2, 2023, and Jan. 16, 2023. Friday: 10 – 11 am, Music & Memory Cafe Open House. Friday: 10 – 11:15 am, Dementia Caregiver Support Group. The Supportive Day Program (SDP)
Martha's Vineyard Times
State contest connects waterfowl conservation and art
If you know a young artist with an interest in waterfowl and conservation, the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife (MassWildlife) may have a competition for them. Kindergarteners to high school seniors can submit their original artwork to the Massachusetts Junior Duck Stamp contest by Wednesday, Feb. 15. According to...
