dfwscanner.net
Clerk, bystander shot by alleged robber at Dallas convenience store
The Dallas Police Department is hunting for the couple pictured above wanted in connection to a fatal shooting overnight. At 12:20am, Dallas officers working on the NW side of town were dispatched to a convenience store in the 11300 block of Emerald Street for a robbery in progress. When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds.
fox4news.com
Argument in Dallas store ends with deadly gunfire
DALLAS - Police are investigating after they say an argument inside a northwest Dallas convenience store turned deadly. It happened just after midnight Friday at the Cool zone off Royal Lane. Officers found two men in the parking lot with gunshot wounds when they responded to the store. They believe...
wbap.com
Arrest Made in North Richland Hills Drive-by Shooting
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (WBAP/KLIF) – North Richland Hills Police say 18 year-old Ethan Nordyke is in custody at the Tarrant County Jail in connection with the December 7th drive-by shooting of an 8 year old girl. According to investigators the girl was inside her home on Jerrell Street when...
1 dead following shooting near popular Fort Worth bar El Chingon
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police are asking for public assistance after one person died in a shooting near the El Chingon bar early Friday morning.At about 1:11 a.m. Dec. 30, police were sent to a shooting call at the intersection of Bledsoe Street and Currie Drive.When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower-right back.Witnesses at the scene were uncooperative with responding officers, police said. However, officials believe a fight from the bar moved to a nearby parking lot where the shooting occurred. Police said the suspect then fled on foot.The victim was transported to Harris Hospital in critical condition but was ultimately pronounced dead.No one is in custody at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4342.
Man jailed in Dallas robbery and murder, a second suspect still on the run
Dallas police are holding the man they’ve been looking for since August when a man was murdered inside a Red Bird neighborhood apartment. A woman told police that two men burst in the morning of August 26th,
dpdbeat.com
Shooting at 9500 Scyene Road
On December 28, 2022, at about 5:05 p.m., officers responded to the 9500 block of Scyene Road regarding a shooting. The preliminary investigation determined that six adults were shot at the location. The six adults injured are males ages 17, 20, 22, 28, 37, and 55. All six were taken to local hospitals. At last check, one person was in critical condition and five were in stable condition. The suspects in the shooting are described as three black men, in a white vehicle. This is an ongoing investigation that will be documented on case number 231171-2022. Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact Detective Barger at 214-671-4264 or justin.barger@dallaspolice.gov.
6 people injured in East Dallas shooting, police say
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Six people have been hospitalized following a shooting in East Dallas Wednesday evening, police said.At about 5:05 p.m. Dec. 28, police responded to a shooting in the 9500 block of Scyene Road. When officers arrived, they found one teen and five men shot at the location. None of their identities have been released at this time but their ages range from 17, 20, 22, 28, 37, to 55. All victims were taken to local hospitals where one is currently in critical condition and five are in stable condition. Police said the suspects in the shooting are described as "three black men in a white vehicle."Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Barger at 214-671-4264 or justin.barger@dallaspolice.gov.
fox4news.com
6 people hurt in Pleasant Grove shooting
DALLAS - One person is in critical condition and five others are also in the hospital after they were shot in the Pleasant Grove area of Dallas Wednesday afternoon. It happened around 5 p.m. in the parking lot of a shopping center near Scyene and Saint Augustine roads. Dallas police...
White Settlement PD looking for man after teen girl found unconscious in Academy Sports restroom
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — White Settlement police are searching for a man after a teenage girl was found unconscious inside an Academy Sports and Outdoors restroom last week.At 7:28 p.m. Dec. 22, White Settlement police responded to a medical call at the sporting-goods store located at 1701 S. Cherry Lane, after a 17-year-old girl was found unconscious in the women's restroom.A relative found the teen in a seated position with an unknown man standing over her. Police said the relative began yelling at the man, who then fled the restroom and ran out of the store.The victim was taken to...
Beating victim dies in Fort Worth after being found unconscious outside restaurant
A Mineral Wells man has now died after being beaten into unconsciousness last week. On December 18th, Doug Warren was found outside a Mineral Wells restaurant
East Dallas murder victim identified, the killer is still on the run
A murder victim has now been identified as Dallas police look for the killer who left Hector Ruvalcaba to die in a car parked on Kingwood Drive near Ferguson Road in east Dallas Monday night.
fox4news.com
Man shot while walking in Fort Worth neighborhood
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital. It happened just before midnight Tuesday along Lemon Grove Drive, which is in a neighborhood west of Loop 820 on the city’s far northwest side. Officers spoke with the victim at...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
6 Wounded in Pleasant Grove Shooting
Six men were recovering Thursday from gunshot wounds received Wednesday afternoon in Dallas. It happened in broad daylight shortly after 5 p.m. at a strip shopping center on Scyene Road at St. Augustine Road in Pleasant Grove. Police said the victims were ages 17, 20, 22, 28, 37 and 55....
fox4news.com
Kennedale police, US Marshals look for info on murder suspect
KENNEDALE, Texas - The Kennedale Police Department and the U.S. Marshals service are asking for the public's help to track down and arrest a North Texas murder suspect. An arrest warrant has been issued for 19-year-old Emmanuel Bear for capital murder for a killing that happened on Oct. 26 in Kennedale.
Family of maintenance worker killed at Grand Prairie apartment complex wants accountability
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Cesar Montelongo Sr. and his wife have spent more than half of their lives together. Their family photos show years of love and togetherness. The Grand Prairie couple was fast approaching 30 years together until tragedy hit on Christmas Eve. "My parents were going to...
Grand Prairie man shoots & kills maintenance worker he mistook for burglar
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after a maintenance worker was allegedly shot and killed on Christmas Eve by another person who mistook him for a burglar.On Dec. 24, 2022 at about 6:00 p.m., Grand Prairie police officers responded to reports about a shooting at an apartment complex in the 2900 block of Alouette Dr.When they arrived, they found Cesar Montelongo, 53, lying on a resident's balcony with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital but did not survive his injuries.Detectives believe that Montelongo was checking balconies for frozen and broken waterlines after several pipes had burst earlier when the resident mistook him for a burglar trying to break into his unit. The resident allegedly grabbed his gun and shot Montelongo through a window.The resident remained at the scene and is reported to be cooperating with police. According to a GoFundMe page set up by his family, Montelongo was killed just a day before his 29th anniversary. He is survived by his wife and their five sons. No arrests have been made, but the case will be referred to a grand jury for review.The investigation is ongoing.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Shot and Killed After Checking Residents' Balconies for Frozen Pipes
Grand Prairie police are investigating the shooting death of a maintenance worker who was checking multiple balconies for frozen and busted waterlines on Christmas Eve. On Saturday, Dec. 24 at around 6:00 p.m., the Grand Prairie Police Department responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 2900 block of Alouette Drive.
One person killed in east Dallas shooting overnight
At least one person has died in an east Dallas shooting overnight. The victim was found shot in a car on Ferguson Road near 635-LBJ. Police found the driver’s side window had been shot out.
fox4news.com
Dallas man found dead in Colorado at 'suspicious' scene, police say
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Police in Colorado are investigating a possible homicide after a Dallas man was found dead inside a vehicle in Colorado Springs. 30-year-old Ivan Maldonado from Dallas was found inside a gray, four-door truck on the side of the road near I-25 on Dec. 20. Police have...
fox4news.com
Dallas neighbors find man’s body slumped in car
DALLAS - Police found a man shot to death in a car in far east Dallas late Monday night. According to the Dallas Police Department, neighbors near Ferguson Road and Kingswood Drive called 911 after they saw the victim slumped inside a black Mercedes. Detectives are now reviewing security video...
