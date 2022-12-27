ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Prairie, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dfwscanner.net

Clerk, bystander shot by alleged robber at Dallas convenience store

The Dallas Police Department is hunting for the couple pictured above wanted in connection to a fatal shooting overnight. At 12:20am, Dallas officers working on the NW side of town were dispatched to a convenience store in the 11300 block of Emerald Street for a robbery in progress. When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Argument in Dallas store ends with deadly gunfire

DALLAS - Police are investigating after they say an argument inside a northwest Dallas convenience store turned deadly. It happened just after midnight Friday at the Cool zone off Royal Lane. Officers found two men in the parking lot with gunshot wounds when they responded to the store. They believe...
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

Arrest Made in North Richland Hills Drive-by Shooting

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (WBAP/KLIF) – North Richland Hills Police say 18 year-old Ethan Nordyke is in custody at the Tarrant County Jail in connection with the December 7th drive-by shooting of an 8 year old girl. According to investigators the girl was inside her home on Jerrell Street when...
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
CBS DFW

1 dead following shooting near popular Fort Worth bar El Chingon

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police are asking for public assistance after one person died in a shooting near the El Chingon bar early Friday morning.At about 1:11 a.m. Dec. 30, police were sent to a shooting call at the intersection of Bledsoe Street and Currie Drive.When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower-right back.Witnesses at the scene were uncooperative with responding officers, police said. However, officials believe a fight from the bar moved to a nearby parking lot where the shooting occurred.  Police said the suspect then fled on foot.The victim was transported to Harris Hospital in critical condition but was ultimately pronounced dead.No one is in custody at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4342.  
FORT WORTH, TX
dpdbeat.com

Shooting at 9500 Scyene Road

On December 28, 2022, at about 5:05 p.m., officers responded to the 9500 block of Scyene Road regarding a shooting. The preliminary investigation determined that six adults were shot at the location. The six adults injured are males ages 17, 20, 22, 28, 37, and 55. All six were taken to local hospitals. At last check, one person was in critical condition and five were in stable condition. The suspects in the shooting are described as three black men, in a white vehicle. This is an ongoing investigation that will be documented on case number 231171-2022. Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact Detective Barger at 214-671-4264 or justin.barger@dallaspolice.gov.
CBS DFW

6 people injured in East Dallas shooting, police say

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Six people have been hospitalized following a shooting in East Dallas Wednesday evening, police said.At about 5:05 p.m. Dec. 28, police responded to a shooting in the 9500 block of Scyene Road. When officers arrived, they found one teen and five men shot at the location. None of their identities have been released at this time but their ages range from 17, 20, 22, 28, 37, to 55. All victims were taken to local hospitals where one is currently in critical condition and five are in stable condition. Police said the suspects in the shooting are described as "three black men in a white vehicle."Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Barger at 214-671-4264 or justin.barger@dallaspolice.gov.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

6 people hurt in Pleasant Grove shooting

DALLAS - One person is in critical condition and five others are also in the hospital after they were shot in the Pleasant Grove area of Dallas Wednesday afternoon. It happened around 5 p.m. in the parking lot of a shopping center near Scyene and Saint Augustine roads. Dallas police...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

White Settlement PD looking for man after teen girl found unconscious in Academy Sports restroom

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — White Settlement police are searching for a man after a teenage girl was found unconscious inside an Academy Sports and Outdoors restroom last week.At 7:28 p.m. Dec. 22, White Settlement police responded to a medical call at the sporting-goods store located at 1701 S. Cherry Lane, after a 17-year-old girl was found unconscious in the women's restroom.A relative found the teen in a seated position with an unknown man standing over her. Police said the relative began yelling at the man, who then fled the restroom and ran out of the store.The victim was taken to...
WHITE SETTLEMENT, TX
fox4news.com

Man shot while walking in Fort Worth neighborhood

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital. It happened just before midnight Tuesday along Lemon Grove Drive, which is in a neighborhood west of Loop 820 on the city’s far northwest side. Officers spoke with the victim at...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

6 Wounded in Pleasant Grove Shooting

Six men were recovering Thursday from gunshot wounds received Wednesday afternoon in Dallas. It happened in broad daylight shortly after 5 p.m. at a strip shopping center on Scyene Road at St. Augustine Road in Pleasant Grove. Police said the victims were ages 17, 20, 22, 28, 37 and 55....
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Kennedale police, US Marshals look for info on murder suspect

KENNEDALE, Texas - The Kennedale Police Department and the U.S. Marshals service are asking for the public's help to track down and arrest a North Texas murder suspect. An arrest warrant has been issued for 19-year-old Emmanuel Bear for capital murder for a killing that happened on Oct. 26 in Kennedale.
KENNEDALE, TX
CBS DFW

Grand Prairie man shoots & kills maintenance worker he mistook for burglar

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after a maintenance worker was allegedly shot and killed on Christmas Eve by another person who mistook him for a burglar.On Dec. 24, 2022 at about 6:00 p.m., Grand Prairie police officers responded to reports about a shooting at an apartment complex in the 2900 block of Alouette Dr.When they arrived, they found Cesar Montelongo, 53, lying on a resident's balcony with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital but did not survive his injuries.Detectives believe that Montelongo was checking balconies for frozen and broken waterlines after several pipes had burst earlier when the resident mistook him for a burglar trying to break into his unit. The resident allegedly grabbed his gun and shot Montelongo through a window.The resident remained at the scene and is reported to be cooperating with police. According to a GoFundMe page set up by his family, Montelongo was killed just a day before his 29th anniversary. He is survived by his wife and their five sons. No arrests have been made, but the case will be referred to a grand jury for review.The investigation is ongoing.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Shot and Killed After Checking Residents' Balconies for Frozen Pipes

Grand Prairie police are investigating the shooting death of a maintenance worker who was checking multiple balconies for frozen and busted waterlines on Christmas Eve. On Saturday, Dec. 24 at around 6:00 p.m., the Grand Prairie Police Department responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 2900 block of Alouette Drive.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas neighbors find man’s body slumped in car

DALLAS - Police found a man shot to death in a car in far east Dallas late Monday night. According to the Dallas Police Department, neighbors near Ferguson Road and Kingswood Drive called 911 after they saw the victim slumped inside a black Mercedes. Detectives are now reviewing security video...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy