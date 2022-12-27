Read full article on original website
This Houston entertainer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Man arrested after deadly shooting in store parking lot after anonymous tipster comes forwardhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Texans banded together to save over 1,500 bats from certain death this winterB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Search for Mark Hoover, Robbery Suspect Near FM 1960Soul Screwed SeriesHouston, TX
Do You Own a Nonprofit in Houston? Inspire Change Grant Fund Awards $400,000 to Local ProgramsClarence WalkerHouston, TX
Westheimer Road ramp to Loop 610 to close Jan. 3 for several months
As work continues on a project to build new connector ramps at Loop 610 and Hwy. 59 in southwest Houston, a closure is set to begin Jan. 3 that will shut down Loop 610's southbound entrance ramp from Westheimer Road. (Courtesy Texas Department of Transportation) The Texas Department of Transporation...
These were the most congested roads in the Heights-River Oaks-Montrose area in 2021
The city of Houston reached an agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation and Harris County over the North Houston Highway Improvement Project. (Community Impact staff) Every year, the Texas Transportation Institute at Texas A&M University releases its list of the most congested roadways throughout the state of Texas using...
kjas.com
Livingston restaurant destroyed by fire
Fire has destroyed a restaurant in Livingston. Polk County Today is reporting that the blaze began at about 10:40 Wednesday night in the kitchen of “The Mason Jar”, located on South Point Drive, which is where Highway 59 and Business 59 converge. The report cited witnesses as saying...
November featured neighborhood, market data: number of homes sold decreased year to year
A house located at 4920 Arbor Crest Lane. (Courtesy HAR) The Coastal Point is a 206-acre master-planned community in League City and zoned to Clear Creek ISD. Coastal Point is near Hwy. 146, the bay and various amenities. Median home value: $445,000. Homes on the market*: 30. Homes under contract*:...
Gridlock Alert: 2023 brings major closure at West Loop/Southwest Fwy interchange near The Galleria
Nope, Galleria-area traffic won't end with the new year. The West Loop southbound entrance ramp at Westheimer will be closed through late 2023 starting Jan. 3.
Harris County to initiate work on projects for $1.2B bond package
Harris County Voters gave the go-ahead Nov. 8 on three Harris County bond propositions totaling $1.2 billion for public safety facilities, roads and parks. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Harris County Voters gave the go-ahead Nov. 8 on three Harris County bond propositions totaling $1.2 billion for public safety facilities, roads and...
Memorial Hermann Pearland to expand, add beds
The Memorial Hermann Pearland expansion will begin construction in 2023. (Courtesy Pexels) The Memorial Hermann Pearland Hospital at 16100 South Freeway will start construction sometime in 2023 on a new $18.4 million expansion project. The expansion will consist of adding space on the second floor for 33 new beds, adding two intensive care unit beds, relocating 10 ICU beds and adding 21 universal beds, totaling 97 beds in the hospital upon completion.
NW Houston apartment residents have been without water since last week
HOUSTON — Some residents at a northwest Houston apartment complex have been living without water since last Friday. The Altanova Apartments residents said they have been dealing with leaking and busted pipes for days after the arctic blast swept through the Houston area. From the kitchen to the bathroom...
Action 13: Neighbors say questions about power outage at Humble apartments are going unanswered
One resident has sent nearly three dozen emails to apartment management. Neighbors said they offered a $50 reimbursement for a night at a hotel, but that won't cover all of their losses.
Action 13: Power restored to SE Houston apartments days after management unreachable during freeze
Despite a statement from property owners, residents told ABC13 that management didn't return their calls and the power was only restored after our report.
Traffic alert: Major crash shuts down Eastex Freeway heading outbound
HOUSTON — The Eastex Freeway is closed heading outbound due to a major crash near Parker this morning, according to the Houston Police Department. According to Houston Transtar, this happened at 5:22 a.m. and involves two vehicles. KHOU 11 traffic expert Jennifer Reyna said drivers should exit and take...
3.1 million square feet of commercial real estate space under construction in Tomball, Magnolia in December
There were 49 commercial buildings under construction across Tomball and Magnolia as of Dec. 14. (Courtesy Pexels) There were 49 commercial buildings under construction across Tomball and Magnolia as of Dec. 14, adding more than 3.1 million square feet of upcoming office, industrial and retail space to the market. Data shows 19,958 square feet of office space being built, 2.92 million square feet of industrial space under construction and 234,237 square feet of retail space in the works as of Dec. 14.
Sugar Land to offer extra bulk pickup day, tree disposal
Sugar Land city residents can put out live trees during green collection days and artificial trees during bulk trash pickup (Courtesy Adobe Stock) There will be no New Year’s trash pickup delays for Sugar Land residents. According to city of Sugar Land officials, no delays are planned through the...
fox26houston.com
Houston PD officer hits, kills pedestrian with cruiser on East Fwy
HOUSTON - A man died overnight Friday after officials said a Houston PD officer struck him with their patrol unit while responding to a call. It happened around 2 a.m. in the westbound lanes in the 7300 block of East Freeway. We're told the officer was on duty at the...
Fresh Coat Painters of Northwest Houston now serving residential, commercial clients
Fresh Coat Painters offers interior and exterior services. (Courtesy Pexels) Fresh Coat Painters of Northwest Houston opened this fall at 13330 West Road, Unit 1227, Houston. The business offers residential and commercial painting and related services, such as wallpaper removal, wallpaper installation, faux finishes, drywall repair, texture matching, specialty paint application, pressure washing, and deck and fence staining. This location serves Cypress, Hockley and northwest Houston.
2022 in review: 10 most-read stories of the year in Tomball, Magnolia
NewQuest Properties announced plans May 2 for a 1,080-acre residential community in Plantersville at FM 1774 and Hwy. 105. (Courtesy NewQuest Properties) Here are the 10 most-read news stories by Tomball and Magnolia readers in 2022 as of Dec. 21. 1. 1,080-acre community to be developed at FM 1774, Hwy....
Trees for Kingwood embarks on mission to plant thousands of trees throughout city
Trees for Kingwood, a newly formed subsidiary of nonprofit Kingwood Service Association Parks Foundation, planted more than 100 trees along several major thoroughfares in Kingwood during a Nov. 7 event as part of the organization’s reforestation effort in the city. (Courtesy Trees for Kingwood) Trees for Kingwood, a newly...
Quick N Clean purchases land in Humble for new location
Quick N Clean Car Washing acquired 1.25 acres of land at the intersection of FM 1960 and Lee Road in Humble. (Courtesy Pexels) Quick N Clean Car Washing will be opening a new location in Humble at the intersection of FM 1960 and Lee Road, according to a Dec. 19 announcement from real estate firm NewQuest Properties. The property is 1.25 acres and was acquired from AZ Global Business Solutions LLC.
Local demand high for senior living facilities in Tomball, Magnolia
Tomball Senior Village is under construction with 59 units at Medical Complex Drive and Hwy. 249 in the city of Tomball. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) The Tomball and Magnolia communities are seeing a demand for senior living facilities, city officials and industry sources said with the populations age 55 and older in the five local ZIP codes increasing collectively by 68.39% from 2016-21, according to American Community Survey five-year estimates.
New OMG! Burger and four other businesses, renovations coming soon to Pearland
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Pearland? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
