Humble, TX

kjas.com

Livingston restaurant destroyed by fire

Fire has destroyed a restaurant in Livingston. Polk County Today is reporting that the blaze began at about 10:40 Wednesday night in the kitchen of “The Mason Jar”, located on South Point Drive, which is where Highway 59 and Business 59 converge. The report cited witnesses as saying...
LIVINGSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Memorial Hermann Pearland to expand, add beds

The Memorial Hermann Pearland expansion will begin construction in 2023. (Courtesy Pexels) The Memorial Hermann Pearland Hospital at 16100 South Freeway will start construction sometime in 2023 on a new $18.4 million expansion project. The expansion will consist of adding space on the second floor for 33 new beds, adding two intensive care unit beds, relocating 10 ICU beds and adding 21 universal beds, totaling 97 beds in the hospital upon completion.
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

3.1 million square feet of commercial real estate space under construction in Tomball, Magnolia in December

There were 49 commercial buildings under construction across Tomball and Magnolia as of Dec. 14. (Courtesy Pexels) There were 49 commercial buildings under construction across Tomball and Magnolia as of Dec. 14, adding more than 3.1 million square feet of upcoming office, industrial and retail space to the market. Data shows 19,958 square feet of office space being built, 2.92 million square feet of industrial space under construction and 234,237 square feet of retail space in the works as of Dec. 14.
TOMBALL, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston PD officer hits, kills pedestrian with cruiser on East Fwy

HOUSTON - A man died overnight Friday after officials said a Houston PD officer struck him with their patrol unit while responding to a call. It happened around 2 a.m. in the westbound lanes in the 7300 block of East Freeway. We're told the officer was on duty at the...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Fresh Coat Painters of Northwest Houston now serving residential, commercial clients

Fresh Coat Painters offers interior and exterior services. (Courtesy Pexels) Fresh Coat Painters of Northwest Houston opened this fall at 13330 West Road, Unit 1227, Houston. The business offers residential and commercial painting and related services, such as wallpaper removal, wallpaper installation, faux finishes, drywall repair, texture matching, specialty paint application, pressure washing, and deck and fence staining. This location serves Cypress, Hockley and northwest Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Quick N Clean purchases land in Humble for new location

Quick N Clean Car Washing acquired 1.25 acres of land at the intersection of FM 1960 and Lee Road in Humble. (Courtesy Pexels) Quick N Clean Car Washing will be opening a new location in Humble at the intersection of FM 1960 and Lee Road, according to a Dec. 19 announcement from real estate firm NewQuest Properties. The property is 1.25 acres and was acquired from AZ Global Business Solutions LLC.
HUMBLE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Local demand high for senior living facilities in Tomball, Magnolia

Tomball Senior Village is under construction with 59 units at Medical Complex Drive and Hwy. 249 in the city of Tomball. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) The Tomball and Magnolia communities are seeing a demand for senior living facilities, city officials and industry sources said with the populations age 55 and older in the five local ZIP codes increasing collectively by 68.39% from 2016-21, according to American Community Survey five-year estimates.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

New OMG! Burger and four other businesses, renovations coming soon to Pearland

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Pearland? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
PEARLAND, TX
