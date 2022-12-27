ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Investigators ID Body Found Near Rochester, Case now Homicide

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the woman whose body was found in a ditch north of Rochester Monday. Captain James Schueller said the woman is identified as 41-year-old Kimberly Robinson. He said Robinson is from Eyota but had been living in Rochester.
Name released of body found in Rochester ditch

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the name of the victim who was found in a ditch Monday night as 41 year old Kimberly Ann Robinson of Eyota. Capt. James Schuller said the autopsy was completed Wednesday and he is now comfortable confirming it as a...
UPDATE: Deceased woman found in ditch near Rochester identified

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Authorities have released more information about the woman’s body that was found in Cascade Township on Monday. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OSCO), she has been identified as Kimberly Ann Robinson, 41, of Eyota. She most recently lived in Rochester. Deputies...
Cattle on I-35 in Minnesota after rollover crash

MEDFORD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Several cows found their way onto Interstate 35 on Wednesday morning. The cattle were spotted at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the median of I-35 near Medford, in southern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol told FOX 9 a trailer rolled and four cattle got loose....
Rochester Man Sent to Prison for Massive Cocaine Bust

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man will spend over four years in prison as the result of a significant drug bust that occurred earlier this year. An Olmsted County judge sentenced 33-year-old Roberto Nieves to 56 months in prison Wednesday. Nieves entered a plea deal in November in which he admitted to a first-degree drug possession charge in exchange for the dismissal of a second-degree drug charge.
Two-Vehicle Crash Near Chatfield Sends Four People to Hospital

Chatfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- Four people were brought to a hospital following a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 52 near Chatfield Monday evening. The State Patrol crash report says a northbound SUV, driven by 46-year-old Michaelanne Turner of Dubuque, IA, lost control and collided with a southbound SUV about five miles south of Chatfield around 7:20 p.m. The driver of the southbound SUV, identified as 39-year-old Shanalee Knight of Lanesboro, suffered what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
State revokes Rochester group home's licenses

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Several Rochester group homes are closing their doors after the Minnesota Department of Human Services (MN DHS) revoked their licenses. Sources say The Crawford Home LLC sent out an email Wednesday morning breaking the news to employees and residents. The MN DHS has been looking...
Trial set over nearly $800,000 in unpaid taxes in SE Minnesota

WABASHA, Minn. – A trial date is now set for a southeast Minnesota man accused of not paying more than $796,000 in sales and income taxes. Nicholas Joe Graves, 42 of Mazeppa and formerly of Oronoco, was charged in September with 26 felonies for failing to file sales and use tax returns and pay sales tax for his business, Graves Online Auctions, for multiple quarters between October 2019 and October 2021. He’s also accused of not filing individual income tax returns or paying tax on his earned income for 2018 through 2021.
Owatonna Boys and Girls Hockey Win, Northfield Girls Victorious

The holiday break for some high school hockey teams means bus rides to tournaments. In boys hockey Thursday Owatonna boys defeated Anoka 3-1 in Duluth. In girls hockey the Huskies the Huskies skated past New Prague 5-2 in Farmington. The Northfield girls hockey team defeated Farmington 2-0 in Farmington. Raiders...
Christmas Snow Across Southern Minnesota Tonight

Snow will accumulate on Christmas Day from the afternoon into the overnight hours. The Owatonna and Faribault areas can expect a couple of inches of new snow this evening through tomorrow morning. The location of the bulk of the snow will be somewhere between the I-94 corridor and southwest Minnesota.
Historic Todd Field wall in Hastings may ultimately be demolished

Big changes are inbound to Hastings as the Highway 61 Corridor Project continues to take shape, and they could dramatically impact the historic Todd Field wall. The Highway 61 Corridor Project in Hastings has been gestating since the City declared the highway a top redevelopment priority in 2018, and while concepts for the project have been developed, nothing is set in stone. One burning question that remains is what to do with the historic Todd Field wall that runs adjacent to the highway.
