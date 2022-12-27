Read full article on original website
Investigators ID Body Found Near Rochester, Case now Homicide
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the woman whose body was found in a ditch north of Rochester Monday. Captain James Schueller said the woman is identified as 41-year-old Kimberly Robinson. He said Robinson is from Eyota but had been living in Rochester.
Name released of body found in Rochester ditch
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the name of the victim who was found in a ditch Monday night as 41 year old Kimberly Ann Robinson of Eyota. Capt. James Schuller said the autopsy was completed Wednesday and he is now comfortable confirming it as a...
UPDATE: Deceased woman found in ditch near Rochester identified
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Authorities have released more information about the woman’s body that was found in Cascade Township on Monday. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OSCO), she has been identified as Kimberly Ann Robinson, 41, of Eyota. She most recently lived in Rochester. Deputies...
Convicted Murderer Arrested in Rochester-Area Death Investigation
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has named the person of interest in the death of 41-year-old Kimberly Robinson, who was found deceased in a ditch north of Rochester Monday. During a news conference Thursday afternoon, Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said 39-year-old Mustafa Bush of...
UPDATE: NW Rochester death considered suspicious; body found by dog-walker
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday, Dec. 28 that they would still not officially confirm the woman’s identity until the investigation had progressed further. Capt. James Schueller with the OCSO said there was still no danger to the public, and that the...
Woman's body found in Olmsted Co., officials call it 'very suspicious death'
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A female body was found in a ditch Monday night and authorities are calling it a “very suspicious death.”. The woman’s body was found at 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Riverbluff Ln. NW. and West River Rd. NW. in Cascade Township. A woman was...
Sheriff: Man found dead near Elko New Market might've crashed stolen car, froze
The Interstate-35 entrance from County Road 2 near Elko New Market. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. Authorities in Scott County believe a man found dead near Elko New Market on Friday morning might've crashed a stolen vehicle before dying of cold weather exposure. The Hennepin County...
Cattle on I-35 in Minnesota after rollover crash
MEDFORD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Several cows found their way onto Interstate 35 on Wednesday morning. The cattle were spotted at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the median of I-35 near Medford, in southern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol told FOX 9 a trailer rolled and four cattle got loose....
Rochester Woman Critically Wounded, Man Arrested Following Shooting
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police say a woman was critically wounded and a man is in custody following a shooting that’s believed to have taken place Christmas Eve. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said the father of the 37-year-old victim’s children called police after being unable to get a...
Rochester Man Sent to Prison for Massive Cocaine Bust
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man will spend over four years in prison as the result of a significant drug bust that occurred earlier this year. An Olmsted County judge sentenced 33-year-old Roberto Nieves to 56 months in prison Wednesday. Nieves entered a plea deal in November in which he admitted to a first-degree drug possession charge in exchange for the dismissal of a second-degree drug charge.
Rochester Man Accused of Shooting Girlfriend in the Head Appears in Court
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester man accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head on Christmas Eve made his first appearance in Olmsted County Court Wednesday. Bail for 34-year-old Phillip Turner was set at $1,000,000. He was arranged on felony charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault.
Two-Vehicle Crash Near Chatfield Sends Four People to Hospital
Chatfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- Four people were brought to a hospital following a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 52 near Chatfield Monday evening. The State Patrol crash report says a northbound SUV, driven by 46-year-old Michaelanne Turner of Dubuque, IA, lost control and collided with a southbound SUV about five miles south of Chatfield around 7:20 p.m. The driver of the southbound SUV, identified as 39-year-old Shanalee Knight of Lanesboro, suffered what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
State revokes Rochester group home’s licenses
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Several Rochester group homes are closing their doors after the Minnesota Department of Human Services (MN DHS) revoked their licenses. Sources say The Crawford Home LLC sent out an email Wednesday morning breaking the news to employees and residents. The MN DHS has been looking...
Trial set over nearly $800,000 in unpaid taxes in SE Minnesota
WABASHA, Minn. – A trial date is now set for a southeast Minnesota man accused of not paying more than $796,000 in sales and income taxes. Nicholas Joe Graves, 42 of Mazeppa and formerly of Oronoco, was charged in September with 26 felonies for failing to file sales and use tax returns and pay sales tax for his business, Graves Online Auctions, for multiple quarters between October 2019 and October 2021. He’s also accused of not filing individual income tax returns or paying tax on his earned income for 2018 through 2021.
5 Empty Lots Where the 2nd Chick-fil-A Could Be Built in Rochester
The restaurant that people in Rochester, Minnesota want another one of is... What is one fast food joint that you absolutely love and think Rochester should have more of? I asked a bunch of people that question the past few weeks and the list was pretty long but one standout answer was Chick-fil-A.
Owatonna Boys and Girls Hockey Win, Northfield Girls Victorious
The holiday break for some high school hockey teams means bus rides to tournaments. In boys hockey Thursday Owatonna boys defeated Anoka 3-1 in Duluth. In girls hockey the Huskies the Huskies skated past New Prague 5-2 in Farmington. The Northfield girls hockey team defeated Farmington 2-0 in Farmington. Raiders...
Christmas Snow Across Southern Minnesota Tonight
Snow will accumulate on Christmas Day from the afternoon into the overnight hours. The Owatonna and Faribault areas can expect a couple of inches of new snow this evening through tomorrow morning. The location of the bulk of the snow will be somewhere between the I-94 corridor and southwest Minnesota.
Historic Todd Field wall in Hastings may ultimately be demolished
Big changes are inbound to Hastings as the Highway 61 Corridor Project continues to take shape, and they could dramatically impact the historic Todd Field wall. The Highway 61 Corridor Project in Hastings has been gestating since the City declared the highway a top redevelopment priority in 2018, and while concepts for the project have been developed, nothing is set in stone. One burning question that remains is what to do with the historic Todd Field wall that runs adjacent to the highway.
