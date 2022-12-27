Read full article on original website
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FOX Sports
Wisconsin wins bowl in Luke Fickell's debut, Jim Leonhard's sendoff
Wisconsin had a new coach on the sideline, with the interim coach still calling the shots. The Badgers had several new players in key positions, including quarterback. A long, sometimes-difficult season came to a conclusion with more adversity — and, eventually, a win. A 17-point lead nearly erased, Wisconsin...
FOX Sports
Is Patrick Mahomes the best QB in the AFC over Allen, Burrow & Herbert? | UNDISPUTED
The AFC playoff picture still needs to settle as Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will play host to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills this week. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs locked up their division already while Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers locked up a Wild Card spot. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe debate who’s the best AFC QB.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 17: Fade the Bengals, Seahawks and more best bets
There are two weeks left until the end of the NFL's regular season and the playoff race is shaping into place. While a few teams are battling for the top of playoff seeding, there are several teams in the 7-8 win range that are still in the hunt and looking for help to make their way into the postseason festivities.
Football World Reacts To Ed Reed's Big Career Step
Ed Reed is one of the most accomplished football players of all time. Tallying nine Pro Bowl selections, six All-Pro nominations and one Defensive Player of the Year Award in his storied 12-year NFL career, Reed has now chosen to transition into the collegiate coaching ranks this ...
FOX Sports
Nick is taking Bengals over Bills in the 'Game of the Year' | What's Wright?
Nick Wright has a lot riding on the outcome of the Buffalo Bills Week 17 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, and so do each of the aforementioned teams. He's going with Joe Burrow, who he believes it the better quarterback for the better team, and while he's putting his money on the line, his playoff hopes for the Kansas City Chiefs could be altered by a Bengals win as well. Watch as he lays out why he's confident the Bengals will come out on top.
FOX Sports
How Derek Carr would make other teams contenders if traded | THE HERD
The Las Vegas Raiders are set to take on the San Francisco 49ers, but without Derek Carr, who was benched. Davante Adams reacted to the decision, saying that nobody 'was excited' about Carr's benching. Colin defends Carr, explaining how he can help other teams.
FOX Sports
Bucs QB Blaine Gabbert helped in rescue of helicopter passengers, saving 4
Floating in open water after the helicopter he and his parents had taken a tour on made an emergency landing into the water off Davis Islands on Thursday evening, Hunter Hupp had no idea who the three men were who quickly approached on two Jet Skis as he treaded water.
FOX Sports
Derek Carr steps away from Raiders, is it time to move on from Las Vegas? | THE HERD
FOX Sports NFL analyst Greg Jennings joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss whether the Las Vegas Raiders are ready to move on from Derek Carr. After being benched for the remainder of the season Jennings explains Carr needs to put himself before his next organization.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 17 odds: Bet on Chiefs to cover, other best wagers
The NFL playoff picture is shaping up, and Week 17 will be critical for a few teams fighting for their postseason lives. The fun is really getting started. There are a few games on this weekend's slate that I'm looking forward to making wagers on. So let's dive into my best bets for NFL Week 17 that will hopefully all win us some cash (odds via FOX Bet).
FOX Sports
Blazin' 5: Go all-in on 49ers vs. Raiders, Vikings upset Packers at Lambeau | THE HERD
Colin Cowherd shares his Blazin' 5 picks of Week 17, including taking the San Francisco 49ers (-9.5) high odds against a chaotic Las Vegas Raiders squad and the Minnesota Vikings to upset NFC North rival Green Bay Packers. Despite Tua Tagovailoa ruled out, Colin also explains why he is taking the Miami Dolphins over the New England Patriots, along with the New York Jets getting a big road win and the Cincinnati Bengals walking away with a close win over the Buffalo Bills.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Chargers-Rams
The Los Angeles Chargers (9-6) are heading to the playoffs while the Los Angeles Rams (5-10) are out of playoff contention after winning it all last season. The Rams lead the all-time NFL series 7-5 between neighboring teams who share SoFi Stadium. The Chargers started in Los Angeles in 1960...
FOX Sports
49ers' top-ranked defense major challenge for new Raiders QB
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kyle Shanahan remembers being impressed with Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham at the 2019 Senior Bowl. The San Francisco 49ers coach knows little else about Las Vegas' new starter. Stidham is a big unknown for the 49ers, who rank first in the NFL in scoring and...
FOX Sports
Why Joel Klatt is picking Penn State over Utah in Rose Bowl
The 2022 college football bowl season is alive and well, and one of the hallmark games of the season is on the horizon. That, of course, is the Rose Bowl, which will be played between No. 11 Penn State and No. 8 Utah on Monday. Penn State went 10-2 in...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 17: Should you bet on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers vs. the Panthers?
FOX betting analyst Sammy P breaks down the Week 17 matchup between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With the NFC South being one of the weakest divisions in the NFL Sammy P wonders if the under is the safe bet from these two middling teams.
FOX Sports
Do LeBron James' 'winner' comments hint at Lakers split?
The story of the Los Angles Lakers' season seems to be the same following each game: LeBron James puts up a high-scoring effort with several assists and rebounds, but it's nowhere near enough to help his team win. It happened again Wednesday night when James collected 27 points with nine...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 17: Should you bet on Desmond Ridder and the Falcons against the Cardinals?
FOX betting analyst Sammy P breaks down the Week 17 matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and the Atlanta Falcons. With both teams out of the playoffs already and both teams starting back-up quarterbacks Sammy believes that the under is the way to go in this low scoring matchup.
FOX Sports
Browns star Garrett respects decision to bench him 3 plays
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Myles Garrett blamed himself for being benched. Cleveland's star defensive end said his failure to communicate led to coach Kevin Stefanski sitting him for the start of last week's game, a decision the Pro Bowler said he respects. He also vowed not to let it happen again.
FOX Sports
College basketball tiers: TCU, New Mexico among top sleeper teams
When it comes to college basketball terminology, or really, any sport for that matter, a "sleeper" is known as an under-the-radar player or team that has the potential to outperform its more established counterparts. When thinking back to some of the greatest sleeper teams in recent memory, the likes of...
FOX Sports
Why Nick doesn't want a 'performance for the ages' from Mahomes | What's Wright?
Patrick Mahomes is in position to secure his MVP award in these next two weeks, but Nick Wright tells Damonza why he's not looking for a knock down, drag out, performance of the ages from the Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback right now. What he wants is for the Chiefs to stay healthy, especially with the Las Vegas Raiders pretty much securing their season is over by benching Derek Carr, and with the Buffalo Bills still in reach of the one seed. Watch as Nick breaks down Mahomes' road to the playoffs, as well as the MVP award for the 2022-2023 season.
