Shreveport, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ktalnews.com

‘Technical issues’ temporarily shut down COVID vaccination site

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Just as Northwest Louisiana braces for a spike in COVID cases, the biggest vaccine distribution center in the area is closed through the first week of the new year. The drive-through vaccination site at the old Chevyland on Linwood Avenue in Shreveport, operated by LSU...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport awaiting water test results to lift boil advisory

Shreveport city officials expect a boil advisory to be lifted on Friday once the Louisiana Department of Health has analyzed water samples for bacteria. Shreveport awaiting water test results to lift boil …. Shreveport city officials expect a boil advisory to be lifted on Friday once the Louisiana Department of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
cenlanow.com

Report: Increase in COVID-causing virus in northwest Louisiana wastewater

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Water samples collected by the Center of Excellence for Emerging Viral Threats (CEEVT) at LSU Health Shreveport revealed an increase in the level of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the wastewater in northwest Louisiana. According to CEEVT researchers, an increase in the virus that causes COVID-19...
LOUISIANA STATE
ktalnews.com

Doctors warn respiratory infections will rise following the holidays

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Local doctors are warning people that respiratory infections will be on the rise following the holidays. “Every year it’s this way, probably because it’s cold outside and people are inside more and close proximity to each other and certainly with the holidays and family gathering, people coming from different areas,“ said Mike Sewell, Chief of Hospital Medicine at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Water system woes in Shreveport continue after winter blast

SHREVEPORT, La - Some residents of Shreveport have not been feeling the Christmas spirit over the last few days because they don't have any water or very low water pressure. Crews were out working Monday on the water issues. One was at the corner of Southfield and Anniston. The problems...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport water repairs continue; boil advisory still in effect

Parts of Shreveport are still experiencing little to no water pressure after frigid temperatures wreaked havoc on the city’s water system over the holiday weekend. Shreveport water repairs continue; boil advisory …. Parts of Shreveport are still experiencing little to no water pressure after frigid temperatures wreaked havoc on...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Caddo deputies investigate shooting in Vivian

VIVIAN, La. - Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting Thursday in the 300 block of West Atlanta Street in Vivian. Deputies say one man was shot and taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport for treatment. His condition is unknown. Details about the shooting were not immediately available.
VIVIAN, LA
KTBS

Shreveport property owners, hospital returning to normal after artic blast

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Operations are slowly returning to normal for some local property owners and a major health care provider in the aftermath of the recent arctic blast. Among them are an investment property owner who is faced with major repairs and Willis-Knighton Medical Center, where bucket brigades were the solution to getting toilets flushed.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Boil water advisories remain in ArkLaTex in wake of hard freeze

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Multiple water systems remain under boil advisories that were put in place due to water lines being affected by freezing weather that began Dec. 24. Here’s a list of cities and communities affected as of Dec. 27:. Bellevue Water System. Town of Blanchard, La.
SHREVEPORT, LA

