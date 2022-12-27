Read full article on original website
bossierpress.com
Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport Pediatrician Dr. Paul Cooper Honored by Northwest Louisiana Pediatric Society
The Northwest Louisiana Pediatric Society honored Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport’s Dr. Paul Cooper on Thursday, December 29. Dr. Cooper was presented with the Dr. William H. Haynie Sr. Award. The award is named after the late Dr. Haynie who established Mid City Pediatrics in 1981. He passed away earlier this month.
ktalnews.com
‘Technical issues’ temporarily shut down COVID vaccination site
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Just as Northwest Louisiana braces for a spike in COVID cases, the biggest vaccine distribution center in the area is closed through the first week of the new year. The drive-through vaccination site at the old Chevyland on Linwood Avenue in Shreveport, operated by LSU...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport awaiting water test results to lift boil advisory
Shreveport city officials expect a boil advisory to be lifted on Friday once the Louisiana Department of Health has analyzed water samples for bacteria. Shreveport awaiting water test results to lift boil …. Shreveport city officials expect a boil advisory to be lifted on Friday once the Louisiana Department of...
cenlanow.com
Report: Increase in COVID-causing virus in northwest Louisiana wastewater
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Water samples collected by the Center of Excellence for Emerging Viral Threats (CEEVT) at LSU Health Shreveport revealed an increase in the level of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the wastewater in northwest Louisiana. According to CEEVT researchers, an increase in the virus that causes COVID-19...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport water samples sent to Louisiana Department of Health for analysis
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport city officials expect a boil advisory to be lifted on Friday once the Louisiana Department of Health has analyzed water samples for bacteria. According to city officials, the Department of Water and Sewerage collected water samples and sent them to the LDH for review....
ktalnews.com
Doctors warn respiratory infections will rise following the holidays
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Local doctors are warning people that respiratory infections will be on the rise following the holidays. “Every year it’s this way, probably because it’s cold outside and people are inside more and close proximity to each other and certainly with the holidays and family gathering, people coming from different areas,“ said Mike Sewell, Chief of Hospital Medicine at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport.
KSLA
Shreveport boil advisory finally lifted; water director talks about why system failed
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The director of the Shreveport Water & Sewerage Department spoke to KSLA Thursday, Dec. 29 about the city’s water issues caused by the hard freeze over Christmas weekend. FULL INTERVIEW. Director William Daniel said beginning the afternoon of Christmas Eve, the water system became overloaded...
magic1029fm.com
Louisiana City on Track to Have Highest Homicide Rate in America
Spoiler alert: It’s not Shreveport. While typically the conversation around our neck of the woods would lead many to believe that Shreveport could be the city in question, however, I bet you can guess the city on your second try. Sad news today out of the bottom of our...
Keithville tornado victims might not qualify for federal disaster aid
Despite the destruction caused by Tuesday's tornadoes, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is warning that there might not be any federal disaster assistance available to help victims recover.
Louisiana Experts Say Wait on Removing Frost Damaged Plants
As Louisiana recovers from the record cold lawn and garden experts are asking you to wait on removing your damaged plants for a very good reason.
KSLA
Antisemitic flyers distributed in Shreveport neighborhoods over Christmas; activist group speaking out
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) is speaking out after antisemitic flyers targeting Jewish people that were distributed in multiple Shreveport neighborhoods over the Christmas weekend. The Shreveport Police Department says it’s aware of the situation. The department gave KSLA the following statement on Wednesday, Dec. 28:
KTBS
Water system woes in Shreveport continue after winter blast
SHREVEPORT, La - Some residents of Shreveport have not been feeling the Christmas spirit over the last few days because they don't have any water or very low water pressure. Crews were out working Monday on the water issues. One was at the corner of Southfield and Anniston. The problems...
Timing Louisiana's Storm and Heavy Rain Threat Today and Friday
Most of Louisiana will dance between scattered rain drops today but heavier showers and possibly storms will move through the state later tonight and early Friday. Here's when to expect the worst.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport water repairs continue; boil advisory still in effect
Parts of Shreveport are still experiencing little to no water pressure after frigid temperatures wreaked havoc on the city’s water system over the holiday weekend. Shreveport water repairs continue; boil advisory …. Parts of Shreveport are still experiencing little to no water pressure after frigid temperatures wreaked havoc on...
KSLA
Two people who lost relatives to gunfire come together through dreadlocks
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Gun violence is an unfortunate occurrence, but in this case, two people who lost relatives to shootings were able to come together for something positive. Danika Thomas is a native of Springhill, La. She opened Twisted with Bee, a hair salon, in honor of her son...
KTBS
Caddo deputies investigate shooting in Vivian
VIVIAN, La. - Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting Thursday in the 300 block of West Atlanta Street in Vivian. Deputies say one man was shot and taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport for treatment. His condition is unknown. Details about the shooting were not immediately available.
KTBS
Shreveport property owners, hospital returning to normal after artic blast
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Operations are slowly returning to normal for some local property owners and a major health care provider in the aftermath of the recent arctic blast. Among them are an investment property owner who is faced with major repairs and Willis-Knighton Medical Center, where bucket brigades were the solution to getting toilets flushed.
Don’t Be An Idiot This New Year’s Eve in Shreveport, Louisiana
Don't be an idiot, Shreveport. We have a problem with this each and every year. Don't fire firearms into the air, especially on New Year's Eve! Remember, what that great Sir Isaac Newton said; What goes up, must come down. Here's the official statement from the Shreveport Police Department:. With...
bizmagsb.com
Bossier City keeps water flowing to customers throughout Arctic Blast, Christmas holiday
With the Arctic Blast and Christmas holiday looming, employees of the City of Bossier City Public Utilities, City administration, and its partner Manchac Consulting Group worked tirelessly to prepare for numerous types of worst-case scenarios, with the ultimate goal of maintaining water service to customers. “Multiple employees sacrificed time away...
KSLA
Boil water advisories remain in ArkLaTex in wake of hard freeze
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Multiple water systems remain under boil advisories that were put in place due to water lines being affected by freezing weather that began Dec. 24. Here’s a list of cities and communities affected as of Dec. 27:. Bellevue Water System. Town of Blanchard, La.
