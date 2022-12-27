SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Local doctors are warning people that respiratory infections will be on the rise following the holidays. “Every year it’s this way, probably because it’s cold outside and people are inside more and close proximity to each other and certainly with the holidays and family gathering, people coming from different areas,“ said Mike Sewell, Chief of Hospital Medicine at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport.

