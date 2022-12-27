Read full article on original website
Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed
Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
Dad dies suddenly on Christmas Day moments after 'laughing and joking' with family
A dad who was 'laughing and joking' with his family on Christmas day died suddenly of a suspected heart attack. 40-year-old Gareth Blenkins, from Leeds, was enjoying the festive celebrations with his family when he suddenly collapsed to the floor, clutching his chest. This came after the 40-year-old nipped out...
‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ Creators Didn’t Want to ‘Disney-fy’ Charles Schulz’s Characters
Animator Bill Melendez wanted to preserve cartoonist Charles Schulz's unique look for the Peanuts characters in 'A Charlie Brown Christmas.'
‘Glass Onion’ Director Rian Johnson Says He’s “Pissed Off” to Have ‘Knives Out’ in the Title
Hollywood continues to be in an IP-driven moment, with an emphasis on reboots, sequels and branded product, but Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery director Rian Johnson wishes that he could have trimmed a few words from that title. During an interview with The Atlantic that published online Monday, Johnson said that he strived to make both the current Netflix film and Lionsgate’s original 2019 hit Knives Out feel like complete stories that can exist on their own. Daniel Craig, who plays tenacious detective Benoit Blanc, is the only returning castmember for the sequel, which is simply titled as Glass...
National Treasure Star Reveals They Were Reluctant to Appear in Edge of History
Reports of a National Treasure TV series for Disney+ initially excited fans of the franchise, though when it was revealed that it would focus on an all-new group of characters from those featured in the movies, viewers were a bit hesitant about the project, with even franchise star Justin Bartha reluctant about the prospect. When the opportunity came for Bartha himself to deliver a cameo in National Treasure: Edge of History, he was even reluctant about getting involved, though he overcame that reluctance and reprised his role of Riley for the latest episode of the series, with him now able to enjoy the series with his family, which he can't say about all of the projects he takes part in. New episodes of National Treasure: Edge of History premiere on Disney+ on Wednesdays.
Ant-Man 3 Star Reveals Kang's Goal for the Marvel Universe
The Marvel Cinematic Universe spent the better part of the decade building up to the arrival of Josh Brolin's Thanos, a character that has now been reduced to atoms by the Stark Infinity Gauntlet. Now as the franchise prepares to move into Phase 5 and beyond, the next Big Bad will soon arrive in the form of Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror. According to Majors himself, he hopes the villain is as human as possible so that he's relatable to the millions of people that will be seeing the movies he appears in.
Bleach Creator Honors the Anime's Fallen Moms With New Art
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has brought its big flashback arc to an end with the final episodes of Part 1 of the new anime series, and the original creator behind it all is honoring Ichigo Kurosaki and Uryu Ishida's fallen mothers with some special new art! The final episodes of Part 1 explored a special aspect of Ichigo's past by filling in some of the gaps left when his mother and father first met one another all those years ago. At the same time, it also helped to flesh out some of the other characters involved throughout as well.
Shang-Chi 2: Plotting out the Arrival of the Immortal Iron Fist
Shang-Chi 2 is in the earliest stages of development at Marvel Studios as Destin Daniel Cretton continues his overall deal with Disney. The filmmaker is producing a Wonder Man series on Disney+ and will soon take on directorial duties on Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Though Cretton's plate is awfully full, an even bigger task could soon be added: formally introducing Iron Fist to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
James Cameron Teases Bad News for Future Avatar Sequels
20th Century Studios has finally released the highly-anticipated sequel to 2009's blockbuster hit Avatar, and it is an absolute hit. Avatar: The Way of Water has already won big with critics and fans alike getting a Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an A CinemaScore. It's also making bank at the box office, as it recently crossed $1 billion at the worldwide box office, and it looks like the third film might be safe after director James Cameron's recent comments. Cameron has been in high spirits during the press run for The Way of Water, but now it seems that he may have hinted at some possible bad news for the future of the franchise. During a recent interview with The Wrap, the director revealed that the Avatar sequels may be released a lot slower than fans expected.
House of the Dragon Scribe Teases "Blood and Cheese" Storyline for Season 2, Here's What That Means
House of the Dragon's first season came out this year, and Game of Thrones fans were quickly drawn back into the wide world of Westeros. The first season had a lot of excitement and some shocking moments as well as some weird and unexpected turns. According to writer Sara Hess, the upcoming second season will feature Fire & Blood's "Blood and Cheese" storyline, which isn't as odd as it sounds.
Star Trek Kills Off SPOILER
Star Trek just said goodbye to a major character. SPOILERS follow for today's season finale episode of Star Trek: Prodigy, "Supernova, Part 2." When last week's first part of "Supernova" ended, the USS Protostar crew was in a bind as Starfleet had fallen into the Vau Na'kat trap, their ships' computers hacked into turning against each other. Gwyn managed to use her knowledge of languages to send out a message to non-Starfleet ships in the area asking for aid, and some came to help out. However, more Starfleet ships continue to arrive in response to distress calls automatically being broadcast by the endangered vessels, all falling to the same virus.
Glass Onion Concept Art Reveals Closer Look at Some of the Best Costumes
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery was released on Netflix last week and it's been a hot topic among movie fans. Currently, Rian Johnson's film is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 94% critics score after 350 reviews and a 93% audience score after 500+ reviews. Since the film's release, we've seen a lot of interesting interviews featuring the movie's cast, but the actors aren't the only ones sharing information about the film's production. Concept artist Imogene Chayes, who recently worked on Marvel's She-Hulk, took to Instagram this week to share a closer look at some of the costumes in Glass Onion.
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Reveals the Real Reason Ichigo's Mom Died
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War ended the first cour of its new anime run with some big reveals about the past to help fill in some unknown gaps, and the final episodes revealed the real reason Ichigo Kurosaki's mother Masaki died! One of the biggest reveals of the final arc of Tite Kubo's manga series was the fact that Ichigo had Quincy powers in his blood, and when returning to Karakura Town to learn more about his past, it was revealed that his mother was actually a pretty strong Quincy herself. This led to more questions about why she was ultimately killed by a Hollow.
Glass Onion: Angela Lansbury Had No Time for Rian Johnson's Among Us Explainers for Her Cameo
Ever since it first launched on Netflix late last week, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has been celebrated by viewers. The sequel to 2019's Knives Out absolutely upped the ante in some delightful ways, assembling a new supporting cast to surround Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig). In addition to some fictionalized characters, the film featured multiple cameos from celebrities playing themselves — including a noteworthy appearance from the late Angela Lansbury. Lansbury appears as herself via video chat in the film's first act, as a member of Blanc's friend group who are trying to distract him by playing Among Us. As director and co-writer Rian Johnson revealed, Lansbury "couldn't have been lovelier and more generous" while filming her cameo — even as she did not really understand the specifics of Among Us, as she was "not a gamer."
Bleach Cliffhanger Sets Up a Heartbreaking Betrayal
Bleach's Thousand Year Blood War brought back the Shonen anime adaptation after years of absence from the small screen, presenting Ichigo and the Soul Society with their most deadly challenge to date via the Wandenreich. With Kurosaki and company licking their wounds after their first horrific encounter with the Sternritter, the first cours of Pierrot's production has ended, and with it, anime viewers were given a surprising turncoat in the final moments of the latest installment. Needless to say, Ichigo and his allies have a lot to worry about in their anime future.
The Witcher: Blood Origin Reveals Surprising Connection Between Geralt and Ciri
With The Witcher: Blood Origin being set 1200 years in the past of the main Witcher series, there were bound to be some unexpected tethers to the current timeline, and indeed there were. In addition to Jaskier's involvement, there were some big revelations discovered in the prototype Witcher's story, and one such revelation was the surprising connection between Geralt and Ciri thanks to the relationship between Eile and Fjall. Spoilers incoming for The Witcher: Blood Origin so if you haven't finished the series yet you've been warned.
Several Iconic Movie Trilogies Leaving Netflix in the Next Three Days
Three of the most successful film trilogies in recent memory are leaving Netflix on January 1, 2023. Responsible for more than $2.5 billion in combined box office, the Austin Powers, Rush Hour, and Men in Black series are all vacating the streaming giant in the coming days. They will join big hits like Sex and the City: The Movie and its sequel, as well as four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films (the original trilogy, and the CGI-animated TMNT). In some cases we can easily guess where the movies will land next, in others we aren't quite so sure.
Game of Thrones: George R.R. Martin Confirms HBO Max Shakeups Have Impacted Spinoffs
Over the last few months, a number of shocking decisions have been made about projects at HBO Max, with movies like Batgirl being scrapped completely, despite principal photography having been completed, while various other planned movies and TV series being cancelled, with Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin confirming that behind-the-scenes decisions are also impacting that franchise's planned expansions. Martin did explain that, while some of those plans might have hit snags and delays, that doesn't mean that they will be permanently abandoned, with the success of the prequel series House of the Dragon confirming just how excited audiences remain for stories unfolding in Westeros.
My Hero Academia: Which Characters Still Need to Appear in the Final Act?
My Hero Academia began its final act this year, and the manga will carry on with the intense arc as the new year comes around. Of course, creator Kohei Horikoshi has made headway with the arc, but more questions have been asked than answered up until now. In fact, some of the act's biggest mysteries involve some missing heroes, and there are a handful My Hero Academia needs to bring back ASAP.
Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Scores Best Thursday of Year, Projected to Cross $400 Million This Weekend
Avatar: The Way of Water is set to cross $400 million at the domestic box office this weekend, following a blockbuster day that took in the biggest Thursday haul of 2022 yesterday. The movie took in $20 million yesterday, breaking a record for any non-preview night Thursday this year (a few movies have topped that number for their preview nights ahead of big opening weekends). It dramatically out-earned the second Thursday of the year's biggest blockbuster to date, Top Gun: Maverick. The film is currently sitting at around $358 million at the domestic box office, and will likely surpass $400 million with a $50 million 3-day weekend.
