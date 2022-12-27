Read full article on original website
Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed
Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
Vogue Williams excited for ‘peaceful’ Christmas break
Vogue Williams is “thrilled” to be having a “peaceful” festive break. The 37-year-old model, her husband Spencer Matthews, and their children Theodore, four, Gigi, two, and eight-month-old Otto are at Glen Affric, the former ‘Made in Chelsea’ star’s dad’s Highlands estate until the new year, and the blonde beauty is delighted because they’re getting some much-needed “wholesome” family time.
Superbad's Christopher Mintz-Plasse is engaged
Christopher Mintz-Plasse is engaged. The 'Superbad' actor - who is best known for playing McLovin in the 2007 American coming-of-age teen buddy comedy flick - asked his longtime partner Britt Bowman for her hand in marriage on Christmas Eve (24.12.22). The 33-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a series...
James Cameron: I will always mourn the stories I don't get to make
James Cameron confessed he does "mourn some of the stories" he's not been able to turn into movies. The legendary filmmaker has devoted most of his time to the 'Avatar' franchise, with four sequels developed and two filmed. And although it has meant other projects have taken a backseat, the...
