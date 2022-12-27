ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Homes Along Lake Erie Fully Frozen Over Following Historic Blizzard: See Insane Pics

Spectacular pictures of houses in a Canadian community near Buffalo, New York were taken after the historic blizzard from earlier this week. The entire waterfront area was completely encased in ice, Fox News reports. Stunning photos taken from the Crystal Beach area of Fort Erie illustrate homes covered in ice due to the gusts of wind pushing seawater toward land. The harsh winter temperatures had caused Lake Erie to freeze over, encasing the two-story homes in a glistening blanket of ice right up to their roofs.
jambroadcasting.com

Buffalo residents rescue birds stuck in ice after historic winter storm

(BUFFALO, N.Y.) — Buffalo residents helped free 16 birds stuck in ice along the waterfront of LaSalle Park after a deadly blizzard swept through the region over the weekend. Seamus Gallivan and Alex McArthur said the rescue mission was borne out of wanting to help somehow, while the city remained paralyzed by the historic winter storm. The couple says they spent 56 hours without power as a record 51 inches of snow fell.
New York Post

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s fatal slow-to-act error in Buffalo winter storm

What’s worse — a governor who obsesses over natural disasters, and isn’t shy about exercising the full power of the state, and then some, to lessen their harm, or a governor who minimizes a storm’s potential impact until it’s too late? With at least 37 people dead in Christmas weekend’s Buffalo snowstorm, New Yorkers are grimly learning of a big difference between former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Gov. Hochul: a failure to issue a firm travel ban before the storm hit cost lives. Whether a hurricane or a blizzard, there’s one easy rule about storms: if you don’t live in an evacuation...
Country 106.5 WYRK

This May Be The Biggest Emergency Snow Dump [PHOTO]

You may remember seeing a snow mound this tall after the first Snowvember storm in 2014, and after the “Blizzard of the Century,” another giant snow bank has returned. This snowbank is unlike any other one you have ever seen. Most snow banks may be 10 ft tall at the most, but this one is well over that.
erienewsnow.com

Officials in Buffalo, New York, face questions about storm planning and response as harrowing accounts emerge of death and survival

As authorities in Buffalo, New York, continue following up on some of the hundreds of calls for help made during and since the historic weekend blizzard -- a "grueling, gruesome task" that's revealed people dead in cars and snowbanks -- officials are facing tough questions about their handling of storm preparations and the disaster response.
The Weather Channel

Photos Of Buffalo's Deadly Snowfall

Winter Storm Elliott dumped feet of snow in Buffalo and western New York. More than three dozen people died in the region due to the storm. Photos show the piles of snow as residents work to free cars and homes. M​ore than three dozen people died in western New York...
The Jewish Press

Western NY About to Get Hit with Snowstorm, Again

Western New York State is about to get walloped again with another whopping snowstorm. Meteorologists are forecasting another six to twelve inches of the white stuff for the area, coming on the heels of one of the worst storms in memory. At least 30 people died in the lake effect...
