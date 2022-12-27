Read full article on original website
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snowRoxana AntonBuffalo, NY
Death Count Passes 50 In US "Blizzard Of The Century"Raj GuleriaErie County, NY
One family who lives on a church campus decided to open their doors to 130 strangers in BuffaloRaj guleriaBuffalo, NY
Blizzard of 2022 wreaks havoc in Buffalo, NY as looting strikes city's storesEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Homes Along Lake Erie Fully Frozen Over Following Historic Blizzard: See Insane Pics
Spectacular pictures of houses in a Canadian community near Buffalo, New York were taken after the historic blizzard from earlier this week. The entire waterfront area was completely encased in ice, Fox News reports. Stunning photos taken from the Crystal Beach area of Fort Erie illustrate homes covered in ice due to the gusts of wind pushing seawater toward land. The harsh winter temperatures had caused Lake Erie to freeze over, encasing the two-story homes in a glistening blanket of ice right up to their roofs.
Frozen, This New York Town Is Now Covered In Ice, How Did It Happen?
ABC News reports that New York Governor Kathy Hochul described the winter storm that hit Buffalo and Western New York over Christmas Weekend as, "the blizzard of the century". Flights cancelled, 28,000 without power and vehicle travel banned on the city streets as nearly 50 inches of snow has fallen.
Watch: Aerial video shows icy effects of seiche from Buffalo blizzard
As Buffalo works to recover from a blizzard that rocked western New York with hurricane-force winds and feet of snow, impacts from a little-known phenomenon known as seiche continue to be spotted along Lake Erie’s waterfront.
Buffalo residents rescue birds stuck in ice after historic winter storm
(BUFFALO, N.Y.) — Buffalo residents helped free 16 birds stuck in ice along the waterfront of LaSalle Park after a deadly blizzard swept through the region over the weekend. Seamus Gallivan and Alex McArthur said the rescue mission was borne out of wanting to help somehow, while the city remained paralyzed by the historic winter storm. The couple says they spent 56 hours without power as a record 51 inches of snow fell.
Buffalo businesses looted during winter storm
Buffalo businesses looted following massive winter storm with police, business owners unable to respond in storm conditions
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s fatal slow-to-act error in Buffalo winter storm
What’s worse — a governor who obsesses over natural disasters, and isn’t shy about exercising the full power of the state, and then some, to lessen their harm, or a governor who minimizes a storm’s potential impact until it’s too late? With at least 37 people dead in Christmas weekend’s Buffalo snowstorm, New Yorkers are grimly learning of a big difference between former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Gov. Hochul: a failure to issue a firm travel ban before the storm hit cost lives. Whether a hurricane or a blizzard, there’s one easy rule about storms: if you don’t live in an evacuation...
Death toll climbs as blizzard-battered Buffalo area digs out
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Roads reopened Thursday in storm-besieged Buffalo as authorities continued searching for people who may have died or are stuck and suffering after last week’s blizzard. The driving ban in New York’s second-most-populous city was lifted just after midnight Thursday, Mayor Byron Brown announced.
This May Be The Biggest Emergency Snow Dump [PHOTO]
You may remember seeing a snow mound this tall after the first Snowvember storm in 2014, and after the “Blizzard of the Century,” another giant snow bank has returned. This snowbank is unlike any other one you have ever seen. Most snow banks may be 10 ft tall at the most, but this one is well over that.
‘I was exhausted, I was so frozen’: South Buffalo man rescues a 70 year-old hospital worker during blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 has been hearing a growing number of stories of people stepping up to help others during the height of the blizzard. One South Buffalo man rescued an essential worker who was stuck in his car. Patrick McDonald described his experience as “horrifying,” and thought he wasn’t going to see […]
Officials in Buffalo, New York, face questions about storm planning and response as harrowing accounts emerge of death and survival
As authorities in Buffalo, New York, continue following up on some of the hundreds of calls for help made during and since the historic weekend blizzard -- a "grueling, gruesome task" that's revealed people dead in cars and snowbanks -- officials are facing tough questions about their handling of storm preparations and the disaster response.
Poloncarz apologizes; 2 more storm deaths bring total to 40
Of those who died in Erie County, 17 were found outside, four were in cars and 11 were inside homes.
Stunning aerial views show Niagara Falls nearly completely frozen as western New York
Aerial shots captured the stunning aftermath of Niagara Falls, New York on Tuesday after a monster storm swept through the state.
Grocery store shelves are bare after seeing a rush of shoppers following blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — People are rushing to grocery stores across Western New York, now that most stores are open again — and it’s leaving shelves bare. Workers are trying to keep up with the demand, but items like deli meats, cheeses, and even baby formula are hard to find right now. News 4 stopped […]
‘Life-and-death situation’: About 30 people left stranded at Target store during Buffalo blizzard
Jessica Sypniewski said she had never seen a blizzard this bad in her 33 years of living in the Buffalo area. Her family was among dozens who were forced to spend part of their Christmas waiting out the storm in a Target store.
Woman in Buffalo found dead, trapped in car
A woman in Buffalo found dead, trapped in her car following the brutal winter storm that hit the city
Photos Of Buffalo's Deadly Snowfall
Winter Storm Elliott dumped feet of snow in Buffalo and western New York. More than three dozen people died in the region due to the storm. Photos show the piles of snow as residents work to free cars and homes. More than three dozen people died in western New York...
Western NY About to Get Hit with Snowstorm, Again
Western New York State is about to get walloped again with another whopping snowstorm. Meteorologists are forecasting another six to twelve inches of the white stuff for the area, coming on the heels of one of the worst storms in memory. At least 30 people died in the lake effect...
South Korean Tourists Trapped In Buffalo Blizzard Find Safety In Stranger's Home
The group found shelter from a brutal Western New York winter storm over the holiday weekend.
Photos show a Buffalo restaurant covered in giant icicles that reach from the roof to the ground as parts of New York continue to reel from the blizzard
"But, I mean, it's Mother Nature. Nothing's perfect when you have those high winds," Hoak's co-owner Kevin told WBEN.
Buffalo police launch anti-looting unit amid deadly winter storm: 'You’re destroying your community'
Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia launched an anti-looting unit to crack down on theft in the wake of a deadly winter storm that buried the city.
