ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Lufthansa flight lands at Chicago O’Hare after laptop fire

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — A Lufthansa flight from Los Angeles to Frankfurt, Germany, made an unscheduled landing at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport after a passenger’s laptop caught fire, the airline said.

Monday night’s landing at O’Hare was a precautionary step after an overheated laptop caused a small fire in the passenger cabin, the airline said.

The fire was out by the time the plane made a safe landing, WLS-TV reported.

None of the passengers were injured, but two flight attendants were treated for smoke inhalation following the “unscheduled landing,” Lufthansa said in a statement.

The airline said its ground staff was helping passengers get rebooked for flights to their final destinations and said it “regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
959theriver.com

Flight Cancellations Lead To Massive Lines At Chicago Airports

A huge number of flight cancellations are causing massive lines at both Chicago Airports today. More than 100 flights were canceled at Midway Airport alone the day after Christmas. Dozens of others were reported at O’Hare Airport today. The cancellations were sparked after a winter storm that spoiled some air travelers’ holiday plans last week. Airport officials are still preparing for tomorrow, which they believe will be the busiest travel day at Midway Airport.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Rideshare drivers plan to refuse rides from O'Hare Airport

CHICAGO - As if the flight situation wasn't bad enough, people lucky enough to land at O'Hare Airport might not be able to get a ride!. Rideshare drivers are planning to refuse rides to people at the airport. It's part of a mass protest. They are demonstrating against what they...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Rideshare drivers protest unfair working conditions at O'Hare

CHICAGO (CBS) – Many airline passengers have been stranded over the past several days – but those who were not may have had a tough time getting a ride home Tuesday night, at least from O'Hare International Airport.Some Lyft and Uber drivers staged a protest and refused airport rides. They claim the rideshare companies have done nothing to protect them from carjackings – and they say they do not have access to clean bathrooms at the airports.Fare structure and pay are also big issues."As passengers, you guys are being ripped off – and drivers are being underpaid," said Lenny Sanchez of the Independent Drivers Guild and Justice For App Workers. "On average, at least 50 percent of the fare that you guys are charged nowadays is going to Uber and Lyft."In a statement, Lyft said with rewards and bonuses, drivers can earn $35 in an hour or more – and drivers can voice their concerns through an advisory council.There had been no response from Uber late Tuesday.
CHICAGO, IL
PLANetizen

Chicago Sears Redevelopment To Include Medical Facility, Housing

A redevelopment project on the site of a former Sears store on Chicago’s West Side will include a 62,000 square foot medical facility and grocery store, reports Shamus Toomey for Block Club Chicago. According to the developers, “The grocery store and a residential area with 125 apartments and 25...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Suspects robbed, carjacked group of men at gunpoint in Streeterville

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are looking for a group of five armed suspects who targeted several men and carjacked them in the Streeterville neighborhood Wednesday night.The incident happened around 10 p.m. in the 300 block of East Ohio Street.Police say the men were going back to their car at a parking garage at the time.The carjackers took the victim's Toyota as well as their wallets and phones.One of the victims was pistol-whipped during the robbery and was treated for minor injuries. Area detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
Ultimate Classic Rock

20 Years Ago: Creed Plays Disastrous Concert in Chicago

It wouldn't be official for another year and a half, but Creed effectively ended Dec. 29, 2002 on stage in suburban Chicago. The quartet's concert at the AllState Arena in Rosemont, Ill., (formerly known as the Rosemont Arena) has become a legend the band members would just as soon forget. Frontman Scott Stapp was, by his own admission, "whacked out on" the powerful anti-inflammatory Prednisone, which he'd been taking to help heal from injuries suffered in a car accident the previous April. It left him bloated and tired -- "exhausted," in his words -- and he didn't help matters by drinking a considerable amount of whiskey before the show.
ROSEMONT, IL
chicagostarmedia.com

Chicago Restaurant Week 2023

Chicago Restaurant Week is a 17-day celebration of the city’s award-winning culinary scene. The 16th annual event brings together more than 300 of the city’s top restaurants, representing a near-endless array of cuisines. This year’s event will take place from Jan. 20 through Feb. 5. Diners can reserve tables and view menus online for multi-course meals at more than 330 Chicagoland eateries at eatitupchicago.com.
CHICAGO, IL
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Chicago

© 5,312 × 2,988 pixels, file size: 6.76 MB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. With so many lovely city beaches, neighborhood pools, and indoor waterparks in Chicago, finding a location to float around and enjoy swimming is not difficult. But perhaps you choose a location for your summertime cool-down session that is a little more wild or off the main road. Here are some of our top swimming spots, which range from man-made to spectacularly naturalistic.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Gunmen rob, carjack group inside Streeterville parking garage

Chicago — Four men were robbed and carjacked by a group of offenders inside a Streeterville parking garage on Wednesday evening, according to Chicago police. One of the victims was pistol-whipped, but no other injuries were reported. The victims were walking toward their car on the fourth floor of...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
606K+
Post
648M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy