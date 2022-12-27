ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County, KS

Great Bend men arrested after drugs, guns found in Lane County traffic stop

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03ElSp_0jvZOit400

DIGHTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Several men from Great Bend were arrested following a traffic stop in Lane County.

It happened on Monday around 9:30 p.m., according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. A sergeant with the office observed a car driving through Dighton with its high beams on.

The car failed to dim the lights, and the sergeant stopped the vehicle. The sheriff’s office says the sergeant smelled marijuana and noticed a loaded rifle between the seats.

The four men inside were ordered to exit. However, some refused to comply. As a result, additional deputies were called to assist.

Kansas police raid hospital room of terminally ill man

The four men were detained. The deputies investigated and found multiple firearms, methamphetamine and marijuana, and the IDs of two people not inside the car.

Three men were arrested, and one man was released. The three men were booked on suspicion of the following charges: unlawful possession and distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal use of weapons, criminal deprivation of property, and battery of a law enforcement officer.

The case will be forwarded to the county attorney for prosecution.

Comments / 5

woodchuck
3d ago

Failed to lower high beams = Police fishing 🎣 for bottom feeders. Caught three. 🤣

Reply
5
KSN News

KSN News

