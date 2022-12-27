Read full article on original website
Investigators ID Body Found Near Rochester, Case now Homicide
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the woman whose body was found in a ditch north of Rochester Monday. Captain James Schueller said the woman is identified as 41-year-old Kimberly Robinson. He said Robinson is from Eyota but had been living in Rochester.
Truck Hauling Livestock Trailer Crashes in Southern Minnesota
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Missouri woman was hurt after a pick-up truck she was riding in left the road while hauling a livestock trailer on I-35 in Freeborn County Tuesday evening. The State Patrol’s incident report says the pick up, operated by 26-year-old Kole Fulton of Lincoln, Missouri,...
Rochester Man Sent to Prison for Massive Cocaine Bust
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man will spend over four years in prison as the result of a significant drug bust that occurred earlier this year. An Olmsted County judge sentenced 33-year-old Roberto Nieves to 56 months in prison Wednesday. Nieves entered a plea deal in November in which he admitted to a first-degree drug possession charge in exchange for the dismissal of a second-degree drug charge.
Rochester Man Accused of Shooting Girlfriend in the Head Appears in Court
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester man accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head on Christmas Eve made his first appearance in Olmsted County Court Wednesday. Bail for 34-year-old Phillip Turner was set at $1,000,000. He was arranged on felony charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault.
Body Found Along Frigid Southern Minnesota Freeway
Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News) - The body of a man was discovered this morning along I-35 near Northfield. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office says the deceased person was found near the entrance ramp to I-35 from Scott County Road 2 just east of the town of Elko New Market about 8 miles northwest of Northfield.
VIDEO: Minnesota Goats Are Ready To Eat Your Christmas Tree!
"Wherever there's a need for a goat, I'll get a goat in there!" The G.O.A.T. Christmas tree removal system is available an hour from Rochester, Minnesota, or IN Rochester if you want to rent the machines to do it. Well, not machines, really. Animals. And by animals, I mean goats!
Rochester Man Sentenced to 10 Years For Austin Robberies
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was sentenced today to just over 10 years in prison for three armed robberies in Austin earlier this year. 26-year-old Adrick Mims previously entered guilty pleas to three counts of robbery while possessing a dangerous weapon. Under the plea agreement, four counts of second-degree assault and a charge of fleeing the police were dismissed.
Owatonna Boys and Girls Hockey Win, Northfield Girls Victorious
The holiday break for some high school hockey teams means bus rides to tournaments. In boys hockey Thursday Owatonna boys defeated Anoka 3-1 in Duluth. In girls hockey the Huskies the Huskies skated past New Prague 5-2 in Farmington. The Northfield girls hockey team defeated Farmington 2-0 in Farmington. Raiders...
Life-Threatening Conditions Close I-90 West of Albert Lea
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- The blizzard conditions blanketing southern Minnesota have led to the closure of I-90 west of I-35 in Albert Lea. A MnDOT news release says the closure is due to poor visibility being caused by blowing snow. Most of the state highways in south central and southwest Minnesota have also been closed.
Travel Conditions Worsening-I-90 Closed Again West of Albert Lea
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation has closed I-90 west of Albert Lea for the second time in two days. MnDOT spokesman Mike Dougherty says blowing snow and poor visibility have worsened this afternoon and that has prompted the decision to shut down the freeway west to the South Dakota border because of the poor driving conditions.
Southern Minnesota Weather Announcements for Friday 12/23
The following are southern Minnesota weather related announcements for Friday, December 23nd, 2022. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown: Closed Friday 12/23. A Child's Delight Too child care in Faribault is closed Friday 12/23. Buckham West coffee shop will be closed Friday, December 23, 2022 and Monday, December 26, 2022. Buckham West will have no...
Steele County Pulling Plows Off Roads Due to Blizzard
Due to the blizzard conditions and limited visibility, Steele County will only be plowing main county roads until 5 pm today, including higher traveled portions of County Highways 2, 8, 7, 12 14, 30, 43 and 45. The county will not be plowing less traveled minor county roads today. The...
City of Faribault Declares Snow Emergency
The City of Faribault has declared a Snow Emergency for Friday, December 23rd. No parking on city streets from 1:00 am to 8:00 am, or until plowed curb to curb, whichever occurs later. Unattended vehicles are subject to tagging and towing.
Owatonna Public Utilities Will Recycle Your Old Holiday Lights
These days we can recycle just about everything, and now you can add old Christmas light strands to the list. Don't throw them away, Owatonna Public Utilities will recycle all your old holiday light strands for free. It's easy, just bring your old strands of lights into the Owatonna Public...
