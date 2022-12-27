ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1390 KRFO

Investigators ID Body Found Near Rochester, Case now Homicide

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the woman whose body was found in a ditch north of Rochester Monday. Captain James Schueller said the woman is identified as 41-year-old Kimberly Robinson. He said Robinson is from Eyota but had been living in Rochester.
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Rochester Man Sent to Prison for Massive Cocaine Bust

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man will spend over four years in prison as the result of a significant drug bust that occurred earlier this year. An Olmsted County judge sentenced 33-year-old Roberto Nieves to 56 months in prison Wednesday. Nieves entered a plea deal in November in which he admitted to a first-degree drug possession charge in exchange for the dismissal of a second-degree drug charge.
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Body Found Along Frigid Southern Minnesota Freeway

Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News) - The body of a man was discovered this morning along I-35 near Northfield. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office says the deceased person was found near the entrance ramp to I-35 from Scott County Road 2 just east of the town of Elko New Market about 8 miles northwest of Northfield.
NORTHFIELD, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Rochester Man Sentenced to 10 Years For Austin Robberies

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was sentenced today to just over 10 years in prison for three armed robberies in Austin earlier this year. 26-year-old Adrick Mims previously entered guilty pleas to three counts of robbery while possessing a dangerous weapon. Under the plea agreement, four counts of second-degree assault and a charge of fleeing the police were dismissed.
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Life-Threatening Conditions Close I-90 West of Albert Lea

Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- The blizzard conditions blanketing southern Minnesota have led to the closure of I-90 west of I-35 in Albert Lea. A MnDOT news release says the closure is due to poor visibility being caused by blowing snow. Most of the state highways in south central and southwest Minnesota have also been closed.
ALBERT LEA, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Travel Conditions Worsening-I-90 Closed Again West of Albert Lea

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation has closed I-90 west of Albert Lea for the second time in two days. MnDOT spokesman Mike Dougherty says blowing snow and poor visibility have worsened this afternoon and that has prompted the decision to shut down the freeway west to the South Dakota border because of the poor driving conditions.
ALBERT LEA, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Southern Minnesota Weather Announcements for Friday 12/23

The following are southern Minnesota weather related announcements for Friday, December 23nd, 2022. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown: Closed Friday 12/23. A Child's Delight Too child care in Faribault is closed Friday 12/23. Buckham West coffee shop will be closed Friday, December 23, 2022 and Monday, December 26, 2022. Buckham West will have no...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

City of Faribault Declares Snow Emergency

The City of Faribault has declared a Snow Emergency for Friday, December 23rd. No parking on city streets from 1:00 am to 8:00 am, or until plowed curb to curb, whichever occurs later. Unattended vehicles are subject to tagging and towing.
FARIBAULT, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krforadio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy