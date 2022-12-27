ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

tamaractalk.com

Culver’s Sizzling Expansion Continues with New Tamarac Location in the Works

National fast-food burger chain Culver’s is getting ready to open a store in Tamarac but needs to get a few approvals from the city first. The city’s Planning Board will discuss approving special exception and zoning variance applications and the site plan for the restaurant’s location at 8251 W. Commercial Blvd. at the Wed. Jan. 4 meeting.
TAMARAC, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

Sundown Lounge contract dispute delays West Palm Seashore mission opening

There’s blame to be shared for the delays in assigning a management team for West Palm Beach’s Sunset Lounge jazz ballroom revival. But because the project holds tremendous promise for spurring its neighborhood’s pride and economics — and because it’s a jewel from which the entire city can benefit — we urge the city and qualified contractors to get their acts together for a quick redo of the selection process.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Event: Haitian Independence Day Celebration

State Representative Marie Woodson and the City of Hollywood invite you to the 2nd Annual Haitian Independence Day Celebration on Sunday, January 1, 2023 from noon until 4:00 p.m. at the Boulevard Heights Community Center, 6770 Garfield Street. This free community event will feature food and music by DJ NickyMix. Please register your attendance by calling Luetisha Clark at 954-965-3700.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
observernews.net

Kings Point spirit shines in holiday parade and decorating contest

Maybe it’s the fact that Kings Point has never had a golf cart parade—or maybe the hefty prizes had an impact on participation. Residents were clearly keen on the idea; 43 residents entered the contest. On December 17 they gathered by the North Clubhouse to be judged by Chris Robinson, Dave Wetmore and John Moore. As they rolled through the neighborhood on a three-mile course, residents, impressed by the creativity and holiday spirit, cheered them on.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
communitynewspapers.com

From the Desk of Mayor Rodney Harris

There were so many great things that happened in 2022. One of the most significant events, Formula One, was successfully executed in the City of Miami Gardens. In addition to the numerous and programs we offer our community, we were fortunate enough to help some of our neighbors in need. After Hurricane Ian, Vice Mayor Leon led a caravan to a predominantly Black City in Fort Myers called Harlem Heights. That was a heartfelt situation in which our residents stepped up and provided essential materials to help another City with a considerable humanitarian effort. We strongly recommend to anyone who can help — if you can help the people in Fort Myers, please do.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Parkland Talk

Details on Loxahatchee Road’s $40 Million Facelift

Details are in on the Loxahatchee Road facelift in a joint project by the City of Parkland, Broward County, and the Florida Department of Transportation. At their Dec. 13 meeting, Broward County Commissioners approved a nearly $40 million project that would make roadway improvements to improve safety for anyone who utilizes Loxahatchee Road.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

CLINICAL PSYCHOLOGIST MARIA GERTZ NAMED TO CHILDREN’S DIAGNOSTIC & TREATMENT CENTER BOARD OF DIRECTORS

December 28, 2022 — Clinical psychologist Maria E. Gertz, Psy.D. has been named to the Children’s Diagnostic & Treatment Center (CDTC) board of directors. A clinical psychologist in private practice, Gertz has extensive experience in private, academic, medical and governmental settings handling psychological assessments, risk assessment and crisis intervention. She formerly served as a U.S. Department of Justice staff psychologist for the federal Bureau of Prisons, where she specialized in suicide prevention. Prior to that, she was a psychological specialist for the Florida Department of Corrections and worked with Miami-Dade County-based youth programs on behavior management and treatment planning.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
pointpubs.com

Sample Road Improvements Project To Begin Planning Phase With County Surtax Funds

The planning phase of a Sample Road improvements project is getting underway with funding from the Broward County Transportation Surtax. In December, the City Commission approved a work order for the City’s engineering consultant, Kimley-Horn and Associates, to prepare a feasibility study and preliminary design concepts for improvements along Sample Road from Federal Highway to the Intracoastal Waterway.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
momcollective.com

New Years Eve Events In Broward

Captain’s Ball – New Year’s Eve 2023 | The Wharf Fort Lauderdale. As the clock ticks down to midnight on New Year’s Eve, there is no better place than The Wharf Fort Lauderdale for a unique and festive celebration! The Captain’s Ball will have you feeling like the captain of your own ship as you enjoy music, dancing, stunning views of The New River.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
tamaractalk.com

2023 Hazardous Waste Drop-Off Dates for Tamarac Residents

Through a cooperative agreement, several Broward County cities hold one-day events throughout the year to dispose of hazardous materials. These cities are Coral Springs, Coconut Creek, Fort Lauderdale, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Lauderdale Lakes, North Lauderdale, Pompano Beach, and Tamarac. 2023 Hazardous Waste Collection Dates. Saturday, January 7, 2023. 9:00 AM – 2:00...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward’s first Topgolf is coming to Pompano Beach

Broward County is set to get its first Topgolf location as part of a massive overhaul planned around the casino destination now known as Harrah’s Pompano Beach. Topgolf, a popular driving range and entertainment company, has locations across the country, offering a casual, interactive experience for people of all skill levels. The three-story Pompano Beach location will feature hitting bays, a ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
rtands.com

Brightline Launches Two New South Florida Stations

Brightline celebrate the ribbon-cutting for two new stations in South Florida on Dec. 20, launching service in Aventura and Boca Raton the following day. The rail network has existing stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. The Aventura station will allow commuters to travel between all of Brightline’s...
BOCA RATON, FL
