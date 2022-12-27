ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

KING 5

Whatcom, King Counties experiencing mail delivery delays

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Viewers from across western Washington reached out to KING 5 reporting mail delivery issues. Residents from Whatcom to King Counties said they haven’t had mail delivered for weeks. Maple Valley residents Loren and Gail Lascow said the last time they got a piece of...
KING COUNTY, WA
kafe.com

Skagit County flooding causes evacuations

LA CONNER, Wash. – Flooding in Skagit County has led to evacuations and a disaster declaration in one community. La Conner Mayor Ramon Hayes issued a state of emergency on Tuesday, December 27th, after floodwaters closed roads and public facilities, including the town’s wastewater treatment plant. Skagit County...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Traffic Alert: Slater Road reopened

FERNDALE, Wash. — Officials with Whatcom County Public Works announced today, Thursday, December 29th, about 2:15pm that Slater Road had been reopened. According to the announcement, “Slater Road is now open but posted for water over roadway with a 5 mph speed limit.”. The road was closed December...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

6 rescued in Marietta after ice buildup at mouth of Nooksack River caused flooding

MARIETTA, Wash. — The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) issued a press release today, Sunday, December 25th, regarding a flooding event in the Marietta area. According to the press release, members from the WCSO Division of Emergency Management (DEM) coordinated with WCSO patrol deputies early this morning to notify residents in the Marietta area of the recommendation to evacuate due to a combination of ice building up at the mouth of the Nooksack River and King Tides.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

6 people, 5 dogs rescued in Whatcom County after ice buildup prompts evacuation

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Six people and five dogs were rescued in a coordinated response during an evacuation in Whatcom County on Christmas. A combination of ice buildup at the mouth of the Nooksack River and king tides led members from the Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management (DEM) to coordinate with patrol deputies to notify those in the Marietta area of probable and recommended evacuation.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KXLY

Bellingham family waiting for paychecks to arrive in mail amidst mail delays

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Problems with the post office seem to be running rampant, especially for one family that hasn’t gotten their paychecks in the mail in weeks. Steven Barbara and Sarah Hutchinson have been long-time residents of Bellingham, Washington. They say they haven’t received physical mail in a week, and it’s a problem that’s ensued for a while.
BELLINGHAM, WA
nwnewsradio.com

Oh deer! Port Townsend suffers population explosion

Deer roaming the streets have become a common sight in the Olympic Peninsula city, much to the chagrin of many residents. Some complain to the city council they’ve been attacked by increasingly fearless and aggressive deer. Click play to hear Corwin Haeck’s report. (Photo: Facebook/Jeff Kelety)
PORT TOWNSEND, WA

