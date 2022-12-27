ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

abccolumbia.com

Car crash temporarily closes part of North Main St.

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Columbia Police is on the scene of an accident they say sent one woman to the hospital. Officials say just before 8:30pm they responded to a report of a single car crash. After arriving on the scene, police say they discovered a “significant” accident involving...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

One person injured in Saluda County trailer fire

SALUDA, S.C. (WIS) - The Saluda Fire Department reports one person was rescued after a trailer fire in Saluda County. Officials said after one person was found in the trailer. They got out of the building on their own accord and were transported by Saluda County EMS to the Augusta Burn center by the Saluda County EMS. The trailer was located around Hare and Lasalle Streets.
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Man dead after tree cutting accident

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A man is dead after a tree cutting accident in Kershaw County. It happened around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 29. The Kershaw County coroner says 71-year-old Ned Lyles was cutting a tree in the 100 block of Richardson Blvd. He says the tree then fell on Lyles and killed him.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Colony Apartment murder victim identified

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has released the name of the woman killed at the the Colony Apartments Tuesday morning. Rutherford says the murder victim has been identified as 23 year old Miasia T. James from Columbia. Columbia Police say James’ body was discovered...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

1 dead, 1 injured after Columbia house fire

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — One person is dead and another injured after a house fire in Columbia. Neighbors say the couple who live there have been in the neighborhood for decades. Everyone says they knew and liked them and are shocked this happened. “The sirens woke me up, but...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Irmo police announce traffic safety checks near Irmo, Columbiana Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department will be conducting traffic safety checks this upcoming Friday, December 30. Officials said officers will be regulating the checks from 7:00 P.M. – 8:30 P.M. at the intersection of Irmo Drive and Friarsgate Boulevard, while the second intersection will be from 9:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. near the 900 Block of Columbiana Drive.
IRMO, SC
abccolumbia.com

SCHP: Wreck blocks all lanes on I-26 West near Exit 97

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Highway Patrol says all lanes are blocked due to a wreck on I-26 West. It happened before 9 a.m. near Exit 97/US-176. Troopers say there are injuries in the wreck as they continue to investigate. Stay with ABC Columbia for updates.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

No one injured after Fire at Cayce steel plant

CAYCE, S.C. (WACH) — Three Fire Agencies responded to a small fire at CMC Steel in Cayce on Tuesday, a Cayce Fire Department official confirmed. The Fire happened in a painting booth in one of the CMC Steel Facilities. Officials say the fire was contained to that booth and...
CAYCE, SC
WBTW News13

5 arrested, including teen, after 4 injured in November gunfight near Lamar

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Five people were arrested, including a 17-year-old, after four people were injured in a gunfight in November in the Lamar area, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The gunfight happened in the 400 block of Railroad Avenue, deputies said. Jamieson Parker Garner, Lawrence Jashawn Burroughs, Jyrek Monta Prince and […]
LAMAR, SC
abccolumbia.com

CPD: Two arrested in connection with Colony Apartment shooting

COLUMBIA. S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police Department says two people have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting of a 23 year-old female victim at the Colony Apartments. Authorities say Jimmy Murphy Kelly, 19, is accused of shooting the victim on Dec. 27 in a parking lot. He...
COLUMBIA, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina man dies in hunting accident, coroner says

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina man died in a hunting accident the day after Christmas, according to the coroner. Dispatchers got a 911 call at 11:10 a.m. about a man shot on hunting land on Shivers Green Road. Coroner David West said Matthew Roach, 40, of Elgin,...
ELGIN, SC

