WIS-TV
1 person escaped, 2 pet dogs died after house fire in Lexington County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Fire Service reports a house fire severely damaged a home in the Oak Grove community. Officials said one person was able to escape the home safely while the fire was raging, unfortunately, two pet dogs died as a result of the fire. Units...
abccolumbia.com
Car crash temporarily closes part of North Main St.
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Columbia Police is on the scene of an accident they say sent one woman to the hospital. Officials say just before 8:30pm they responded to a report of a single car crash. After arriving on the scene, police say they discovered a “significant” accident involving...
Evacuated residents from Colony Apartments still struggling
COLUMBIA, S.C. — After demands for water and heat at Colony Apartments, residents were evacuated on Tuesday night. Now, City of Columbia officials say residents may be able to return to their homes by the end of the week. The Columbia-Richland Fire Department continued making rounds at the apartments...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies Lugoff man who died in tree-cutting accident in Kershaw County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Lugoff man was killed Thursday morning in a tree-cutting accident, according to Kershaw County Coroner David West. Coroner West identified 71-year-old Ned Lyles as the victim. The incident happened around 11:21 a.m. on December 29 on the 100 block of Richardson Boulevard. According to officials,...
WIS-TV
One person injured in Saluda County trailer fire
SALUDA, S.C. (WIS) - The Saluda Fire Department reports one person was rescued after a trailer fire in Saluda County. Officials said after one person was found in the trailer. They got out of the building on their own accord and were transported by Saluda County EMS to the Augusta Burn center by the Saluda County EMS. The trailer was located around Hare and Lasalle Streets.
WIS-TV
One injured in Columbia area house fire, fire marshal called in to investigate deadly blaze
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department has called the Richland County Coroner’s Office and county fire marshals office to investigate a house fire that happened this morning. One person was able to escape the home and was transported by EMS to a local hospital, another person was...
wach.com
Man dead after tree cutting accident
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A man is dead after a tree cutting accident in Kershaw County. It happened around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 29. The Kershaw County coroner says 71-year-old Ned Lyles was cutting a tree in the 100 block of Richardson Blvd. He says the tree then fell on Lyles and killed him.
abccolumbia.com
Colony Apartment murder victim identified
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has released the name of the woman killed at the the Colony Apartments Tuesday morning. Rutherford says the murder victim has been identified as 23 year old Miasia T. James from Columbia. Columbia Police say James’ body was discovered...
wach.com
1 dead, 1 injured after Columbia house fire
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — One person is dead and another injured after a house fire in Columbia. Neighbors say the couple who live there have been in the neighborhood for decades. Everyone says they knew and liked them and are shocked this happened. “The sirens woke me up, but...
WIS-TV
Colony Apartments under investigation by Columbia city officials
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. City officials respond to colony apartments being evacuated. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Ga. man and 3-year-old girl die in fiery I-20 crash on Christmas Day
WARREN COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man and a 3-year-old girl died in a fiery crash on I-20 on Christmas Day. According to Georgia State Patrol (GSP), at 1:28 p.m., troopers responded to a crash involving a Dodge Charger and a tractor trailer on I-20 eastbound near mile marker 163.
WLTX.com
Fire on Tradd Street in Columbia kills one
Fire crews say one person escaped and another was found inside a home that burned in Lower Richland on Tuesday morning. Now the coroner has joined the investigation.
WIS-TV
Irmo police announce traffic safety checks near Irmo, Columbiana Drive
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department will be conducting traffic safety checks this upcoming Friday, December 30. Officials said officers will be regulating the checks from 7:00 P.M. – 8:30 P.M. at the intersection of Irmo Drive and Friarsgate Boulevard, while the second intersection will be from 9:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. near the 900 Block of Columbiana Drive.
abccolumbia.com
SCHP: Wreck blocks all lanes on I-26 West near Exit 97
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Highway Patrol says all lanes are blocked due to a wreck on I-26 West. It happened before 9 a.m. near Exit 97/US-176. Troopers say there are injuries in the wreck as they continue to investigate. Stay with ABC Columbia for updates.
WIS-TV
City of Columbia officials continue inspections at Colony Apartments, tenants fed up
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Everyone living at the Colony Apartments in Columbia remains under an evacuation order after a string of issues were reported earlier this week. Colony Apartments, which offers subsidized housing under Section 8 vouchers, is located on West Beltline Boulevard in North Columbia. While investigating a murder...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies victim of Kershaw County hunting incident
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Coroner David West has identified the victim of a hunting incident in the 500 block of Shivers Green Road. According to officials, around 11: 10 a.m. a call was received about a report of a man being shot on December 26, 2022. The...
wach.com
No one injured after Fire at Cayce steel plant
CAYCE, S.C. (WACH) — Three Fire Agencies responded to a small fire at CMC Steel in Cayce on Tuesday, a Cayce Fire Department official confirmed. The Fire happened in a painting booth in one of the CMC Steel Facilities. Officials say the fire was contained to that booth and...
5 arrested, including teen, after 4 injured in November gunfight near Lamar
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Five people were arrested, including a 17-year-old, after four people were injured in a gunfight in November in the Lamar area, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The gunfight happened in the 400 block of Railroad Avenue, deputies said. Jamieson Parker Garner, Lawrence Jashawn Burroughs, Jyrek Monta Prince and […]
abccolumbia.com
CPD: Two arrested in connection with Colony Apartment shooting
COLUMBIA. S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police Department says two people have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting of a 23 year-old female victim at the Colony Apartments. Authorities say Jimmy Murphy Kelly, 19, is accused of shooting the victim on Dec. 27 in a parking lot. He...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man dies in hunting accident, coroner says
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina man died in a hunting accident the day after Christmas, according to the coroner. Dispatchers got a 911 call at 11:10 a.m. about a man shot on hunting land on Shivers Green Road. Coroner David West said Matthew Roach, 40, of Elgin,...
