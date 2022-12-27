SALUDA, S.C. (WIS) - The Saluda Fire Department reports one person was rescued after a trailer fire in Saluda County. Officials said after one person was found in the trailer. They got out of the building on their own accord and were transported by Saluda County EMS to the Augusta Burn center by the Saluda County EMS. The trailer was located around Hare and Lasalle Streets.

SALUDA COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO