Driverless vehicle kills pedestrian in South Carolina

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a moving car on Monday.

Trooper said the collision happened on private property off Collingsworth Lane around 4:50 p.m. near Greer.

According to troopers, the pedestrian was hit by a 2009 Ford sedan.

The pedestrian died on the scene after being hit by a driverless vehicle in motion.

