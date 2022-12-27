ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greer, SC

Driverless vehicle kills pedestrian in South Carolina

By Jaylan Wright
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3svWxe_0jvZLarT00

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a moving car on Monday.

Trooper said the collision happened on private property off Collingsworth Lane around 4:50 p.m. near Greer.

Colleagues of Summerfield firefighter killed in crash building cross to remember him

According to troopers, the pedestrian was hit by a 2009 Ford sedan.

The pedestrian died on the scene after being hit by a driverless vehicle in motion.

