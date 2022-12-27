Driverless vehicle kills pedestrian in South Carolina
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a moving car on Monday.
Trooper said the collision happened on private property off Collingsworth Lane around 4:50 p.m. near Greer.Colleagues of Summerfield firefighter killed in crash building cross to remember him
According to troopers, the pedestrian was hit by a 2009 Ford sedan.
The pedestrian died on the scene after being hit by a driverless vehicle in motion.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.
Comments / 2