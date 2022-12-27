Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football gets predictions for CB Ethan NationThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Cafeteria Worker Yells at Seward H.S. Student after Throwing His Lunch in the Trash Can, then a Church Steps Up to HelpZack LoveSeward, NE
Nebraska Football announces Bob Wager as tight ends\special teams coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Garrett Nelson declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: TE Chancellor Brewington declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
hawkeyesports.com
Game Notes: No. 12/10 Iowa at Illinois
No. 12/10 Iowa (11-3, 3-0) is set to travel to the Illinois (12-2, 2-1) on Sunday afternoon. Tipoff for this contest is set for 2 p.m. (CT) inside the State Farm Center. • Highest Preseason AP Ranking (No. 4) since 1994. • The No.4 ranking was the second highest ranking...
hawkeyesports.com
No. 12 Hawkeyes Steam Roll Boilermakers
IOWA CITY, Iowa – The Iowa women’s basketball team secured its third Big Ten Conference win of the season after defeating Purdue, 83-68, on Thursday night inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Nine Hawkeyes scored, and four finished in double figures. Monika Czinano eclipsed 2,000 career points; she is the fifth...
Nebraska Basketball: Iowa Hawkeyes tears are full of salty goodness
The Nebraska basketball team entered Thursday with plenty of people wondering just what they’d see from the Huskers. Hoiberg’s Heroes have been extremely up and down. They’re a squad that upset then 7th-ranked, Creighton. They’re the squad that almost upset top-ranked Purdue. They’re also the team that looked god-awful against Kansas State. They looked pretty mediocre against Queens.
hawkeyesports.com
Hawkeyes Fall at Nebraska, 66-50
LINCOLN, Neb. – The University of Iowa men’s basketball team fell at Nebraska, 66-50, on Thursday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Iowa moves to 8-5 on the season and 0-2 in conference play. Junior Kris Murray finished as the game’s leading scorer with 17 points in his return...
hawkeyesports.com
MBB Game Notes: at Penn State
Iowa (8-5, 0-2) will play its second consecutive road game on Sunday, traveling to Pennsylvania to take on Penn State (10-3, 1-1). Tipoff is scheduled for 4:31 p.m. (CT) at the Bryce Jordan Center. ON THE AIR. Radio: Iowa games are broadcast on the Hawkeye Radio Network. Gary Dolphin will...
College Basketball Odds: Iowa vs Nebraska prediction, odds and pick — 12/29/2022
The Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Iowa Nebraska prediction and pick. Iowa basketball has gone through a whirlwind month in December. The Hawkeyes lost to Duke but then crushed rival Iowa State by 19 points. They lost an overtime duel to Wisconsin, which was no cause for any shame at all — Wisconsin is a good team — but then suffered the worst loss of the college basketball season from a betting standpoint. There is no bigger favorite in college basketball to lose this season. That’s a fact.
iheart.com
Spencer Petras To Return To Iowa, Doesn't Anticipate Playing Again
(Iowa City, IA) -- Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras plans to return to the Hawkeyes but doesn't anticipate playing again. On Wednesday Petras told reporters his shoulder injury is bad and he wants to pursue becoming a coach. The Hawkeyes will be looking to freshman quarterback Joe Labos to start their bowl game this weekend, while anticipating the arrival of Michigan transfer quarterback Cade McNamara next season. The Hawkeyes take on Kentucky in the Music City Bowl in Nashville at 11:00 a.m. Saturday.
Daily Iowan
Defensive back Riley Moss embracing opportunity to play one final game for Iowa football
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Defensive back Riley Moss has been playing for the Iowa football team since 2018, and he’ll suit up in the Black and Gold for the last time when the Hawkeyes play the Kentucky Wildcats in the Music City Bowl on Saturday. NCAA COVID-19 rules allowed...
hawkeyesports.com
8 Hawkeyes Still Alive After Day One of Soldier Salute
CORALVILLE, Iowa – Eight of the 10 unattached University of Iowa women’s wrestlers competing at the inaugural Soldier Salute are going strong after finishing day one, leaving the team with a record of 16-4. Reese Larramendy advanced to the semifinals, but Nanea Estrella injury defaulted from the tournament. Bella Mir stayed undefeated in her round-robin bracket.
hawkeyesports.com
5 Hawkeyes Undefeated after Session I of Soldier Salute
CORALVILLE, Iowa — The 10 unattached University of Iowa women’s wrestlers competing at the inaugural Soldier Salute closed out the first session with a record of 12-3. Sterling Dias, Emile Gonzalez and Felicity Taylor advanced to the semifinals. Nanea Estrella and Reese Larramendy advanced to the quarterfinals. Kylie Welker and Bella Mir are undefeated in round robin style brackets.
hawkeyesports.com
Chelsea Bluestein Signs With Hawkeyes
IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa women’s tennis head coach Sasha Schmid announced on Tuesday that Chelsea Bluestein has signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Hawkeyes next fall. “As soon as I stepped on campus, I knew Iowa was the right place for me,”...
1011now.com
Huskers meet No. 14 Michigan Wednesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska women’s basketball team returns to Pinnacle Bank Arena to close its five-game December home stand by battling its fifth top-20 opponent of the season, when the Huskers take on Michigan Wednesday. Tip-off between Nebraska (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) and the No. 14 Wolverines (11-1, 1-0 Big 12) is set for 6 p.m. (CT) in Lincoln. Live television coverage will be provided by BTN with Sloane Martin and Brenda VanLengen on the call. The game also can be heard on the Huskers Radio Network with Matt Coatney and Jeff Griesch on 107.3 FM and 1400 AM in Lincoln and 590 AM in Omaha, the Huskers App and Huskers.com.
Nebraska Football: 5 Easily Kept 2023 New Year's Resolutions for the Cornhuskers
As 2022 comes to an end, Husker fans are eager to see what the new year brings under Matt Rhule.
Key commitment saves for Nebraska in the 2023 class
Not every recruiting class can be saved and not every commitment sticks during a coaching change, but Nebraska coach Matt Rhule was able to save more than a handful during the transition and that could pay off down the line. Husker247 takes a look at a few of the important...
KCRG.com
Hawk fans gather at bar that Iowa native owns in Nashville
An early Christmas present arrived in Peosta, but it won't be assembled until this Spring. Univ. of Iowa finishes cancer investigation at Hudson schools. The University of Iowa is working with the CDC to track how well COVID-19 vaccines, boosters and prior infections impact health care workers. Hawk fans invade...
hawkeyesports.com
Hawkeyes Send 14 to Semifinals
CORALVILLE, Iowa – Fourteen University of Iowa wrestlers advanced to the semifinals at the Soldier Salute on Thursday during the second session at Xtream Arena. The Hawkeyes have multiple semifinalists at three different weight classes, including three at 197. Iowa has a semifinalist at nine different weight classes. Top-ranked...
Bargain Outlet Will Open First Iowa Location In The Corridor
Residents of Iowa, more specifically the Corridor, are about to experience their first trip to Ollie's!. Ollie's Bargain Outlet is about to open its first Iowa location! According to an announcement on the Iowa City Marketplace Facebook page, Ollie's will open in Iowa City sometime in 2023. For those wondering where the Iowa City Marketplace is located, the address is 1660 Sycamore Street and features stores like JoAnn, Dollar Tree, Planet Fitness, and Panera Bread. Soon, you'll see a picture of Ollie and all his bargains too!
hawkeyesports.com
19 Hawkeyes Advance to Soldier Salute Quarterfinals
CORALVILLE, Iowa – Nineteen University of Iowa wrestlers advanced to the quarterfinals at Soldier Salute on Thursday during the first session at Xtream Arena. The Hawkeyes have multiple quarterfinalists at seven different weight classes, including three at 149, 165 and 197. Iowa posted 13 bonus point victories during the first session, including eight falls.
Nebraska’s mansion might have a governor in it, after all
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s next governor, Jim Pillen of Columbus, plans to use the people’s mansion more than he has said. In an interview last week, Pillen clarified his previous comments about his living arrangements, saying he plans to spend much of the work week at the mansion when the Legislature is in session. He said […] The post Nebraska’s mansion might have a governor in it, after all appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Corydon Times-Republican
The City in Iowa Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
