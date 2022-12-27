ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, GA

Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy arrested on Christmas Day after domestic dispute call

By Caleb Slinkard
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sg0PL_0jvZKwrA00

A Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested Christmas Day after deputies responded to a domestic dispute.

Deputies were called out to a home on Abercrombie Road in Culloden around 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 25 and talked with a woman who said she and her husband had been involved in a “physical altercation,” according to a sheriff’s office press release.

Deputies arrested Charlie Bryson, 54, on a charge of simple battery/family violence. Bryson, who has worked with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office since 2020, was placed on administrative leave.

He was released from the Monroe County jail the next day on a $1,500 bond, according to county records.

Comments / 0

Related
41nbc.com

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office looking for stolen vehicle

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a vehicle stolen out of south Monroe County this week. Deputies say someone stole this Jeep Liberty on I-75 north near Rumble Road between December 25 and 28. It had a dealership drive out tag at...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon-Bibb man in Jones County Jail, facing multiple drug and gun charges

JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Macon-Bibb man is behind bars in Jones County and faces multiple charges that could include trafficking and weapons-related crimes. Michael Willis of Bibb County was arrested on Tuesday after being found in possession of about four ounces of weed, over 100 Xanax pills, enough cocaine to merit trafficking charges, and a pistol, according to the Jones County Sheriff's Office.
JONES COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man arrested after high-speed motorcycle chase

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was arrested after a high-speed motorcycle chase in Monroe County. Devan Cormican was clocked by a Monroe County deputy going 89 miles per hour in a 55-mile-per-hour zone Dec. 27. Cormican led from the deputy for 14 miles before abandoning the motorcycle and running on foot. He was eventually apprehended near the intersection of Mercer University and Pio Novo Avenue.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Bibb County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal traffic collision

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal collision that happened just before 9:30 P.M. on Emery Highway at Schaeffer Place, Wednesday. According to reports, deputies said a 44-year-old male from Macon was driving a Chevy pickup traveling west on Emery Highway at Schaeffer Place when it hit 71-year-old Larry Blash, of Macon.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
WTVM

16-year-old in custody after firing gun at people in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police arrested a 16-year-old on multiple charges including possession of a firearm. On December 28, officers observed an individual shooting a firearm at other people in the area of Hamilton Road near 33rd Street. Officers chased the suspect on foot and eventually took him into...
COLUMBUS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man killed in Monroe County car crash

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was killed in a car crash on I-75 South Dec. 28. Forsyth police responded to the crash at mile marker 186 around 3:24 a.m. Police found a man and a woman inside the car. The man was already dead, but the woman had survived.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

71-year-old man killed after being hit by truck on Emery Highway in Macon

MACON, Ga. — A man was killed in a car accident on Emery Highway just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. 71-year-old Larry Blash of Macon stepped into the roadway in front of a Chevy pickup truck driven by a 44-year-old man traveling west in the right lane on Emery Highway at Schaeffer Place and hit Blash.
MACON, GA
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Macon, GA
11K+
Followers
132
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Macon-Warner Robins area is a regional market located in Middle Georgia on I-75, a little more than an hour’s drive from Atlanta. The area has a healthy retail environment with a balance of government, industrial, and white-collar employment. Robins Air Force Base is a major area employer with some 17,000 military and civilian employees. The Telegraph is also the publisher of The Sun News, a weekly newspaper distributed throughout Houston (Warner Robins) and Peach counties. Unlike most media companies, the newsroom does not reside in the same building as the rest of the company. The newsroom is located on the Mercer University campus as part of the Center for Collaborative Journalism, which is comprised of The Telegraph, Georgia Public Broadcasting, and Mercer’s journalism program.

 https://www.macon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy