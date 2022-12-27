High surf advisory remains in effect at area beaches. – Paso Robles can expect more wet weather this week after a brief break in between showers today, according to Weather Underground. Rainfall is expected to start up again beginning early Thursday morning and continue through Sunday. On Sunday, there will be another brief break from the rain before showers are expected to return again on Monday and into next week.

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO