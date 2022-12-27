Read full article on original website
syvnews.com
Rainy weather to continue through next week in Santa Barbara County
An atmospheric river is riding up and over a high-pressure ridge along the eastern Pacific Ocean to bring cloudy skies and light showers to the Central Coast through Friday, with rainfall totals expected to be less than a quarter of an inch, according to the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Los Angeles.
San Luis Obispo County alerts residents of potential flash floods as rain continues
San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services urges residents to be alert and on the lookout for flooding as rainfall continues Thursday. The post San Luis Obispo County alerts residents of potential flash floods as rain continues appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SLO County warns of flash floods as rain storm approaches: ‘No area is immune’
Rain showers are expected to soak SLO County over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service.
Drought monitor shows improvement in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties due to rain
The U.S. Drought Monitor reports that Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties have improved in their drought conditions, thanks to the recent rain throughout the Central and South Coast. The post Drought monitor shows improvement in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties due to rain appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Tourists are traveling to the Central Coast amidst the rain and businesses are thriving
Tourists visit the Central Coast amidst the wet weather in Pismo Beach and Orcutt and business are staying busy during the holiday season. The post Tourists are traveling to the Central Coast amidst the rain and businesses are thriving appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
First In the Series of Storm Fronts to Move into Southern California Today, Bringing Renewed Rainfall
The first storm front out of a series of them will move into Southern California today, first starting across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County this morning, spreading east into the metros by the later afternoon and evening, maximizing tonight, and moving out over the morning on Wednesday.
kclu.org
First in trio of storms drops significant rain in parts of Tri-Counties
The first in a trio of storm systems to hit the Tri-Counties dropped one to two inches of rain in the region, with more expected before New Year’s Day. San Luis Obispo had 1.7” of rain, and Arroyo Grande had 1.8”. In Santa Barbara County, Solvang recorded...
With more rain expected Santa Barbara Fire Department wants homeowners to make sure they know how to keep their homes safe
SANTA MARIA, Calif.- More rain is expected throughout the region. So the Santa Barbara Fire Department wants homeowners to make sure they know how to keep their homes safe. The post With more rain expected Santa Barbara Fire Department wants homeowners to make sure they know how to keep their homes safe appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
This SLO County spot got more than 2 inches of rain during storm. More is on the way
Here’s when San Luis Obispo County could see rain again, according to the National Weather Service said.
KTLA.com
More rain hits Southern California; storm expected to dampen New Year’s Eve
Some parts of the Southland saw scattered showers again Thursday morning as an “atmospheric river” continues to deliver precipitation to Southern California. Although this rainfall isn’t expected to stick around Los Angeles and Ventura counties for long – the National Weather Service said there will be “light [rain], if any” for the rest of Thursday and Friday morning – another storm is likely to impact your New Year’s celebrations.
Update: SLO sees nearly 1.5 inches of rain as winter storm hits Central Coast
The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for parts of SLO County.
calcoastnews.com
Dining specials and more in San Luis Obispo County
Find great local deals on dining, entertainment, landscaping and more while supporting San Luis Obispo County businesses and the local economy. Shin’s offers discounts on select rolls Sunday through Thursday. Sunday – Shrimp Tempura hand roll $2.99. Monday – Ninja roll $3.49. Tuesday – California roll $2.99...
Significant amounts of rain in the forecast this week and next
– A significant amount of rain is in the forecast this week and next for Paso Robles. Weather Underground is predicting up to an inch of rain today, with another chance of significant rainfall starting Thursday and continuing through Saturday. On Sunday, a break from the rain is expected but then additional showers are in the forecast again starting Monday next week.
Rain Expected Tuesday As The Weekend's Warm Streak Comes To An End
The forecast calls for approximately one inch of rain throughout Los Angeles and Ventura Counties, with totals nearing 1.5 to three inches in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties.
More rain on its way starting Thursday
High surf advisory remains in effect at area beaches. – Paso Robles can expect more wet weather this week after a brief break in between showers today, according to Weather Underground. Rainfall is expected to start up again beginning early Thursday morning and continue through Sunday. On Sunday, there will be another brief break from the rain before showers are expected to return again on Monday and into next week.
Something “cooking” inside 1,000-degree oven at historic restaurant in Santa Ynez
SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. - There’s something “cooking” in Santa Ynez. And you won’t find it at most restaurants. It’s sizzling at the Victor restaurant in Santa Ynez. “It’s called Josper Grill … we use mesquit … and we cook pretty much anything in there. All the proteins. Steaks, salmon, chicken," said executive chef Beto The post Something “cooking” inside 1,000-degree oven at historic restaurant in Santa Ynez appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Flood advisory for San Luis Obispo County expires
The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for residential communities in San Luis Obispo as rainfall arrived on the central coast Wednesday morning. The post Flood advisory for San Luis Obispo County expires appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Clam surfacing phenomenon prompts advisory at the Oceano Dunes
An increase in the Pismo Clam population has prompted officials to restrict beach access for vehicles at the Oceano Dunes.
New Times
Proof and Gather's Kaitlin Munoz launches two bakeries on the Central Coast
Kaitlin Munoz has a lot to celebrate this holiday season. A little more than a year ago, she relocated her fledgling Proof and Gather Baking Company from a registered cottage food kitchen in Lompoc to a larger-scale commercial kitchen in San Luis Obispo. Her stated long-term goal at the time...
Noozhawk
Rain, Chilly Temperatures On the Way to Santa Barbara County
Rain is headed to Santa Barbara County after a warmer-than-usual weekend with Christmas Day highs in the mid-70s. The South Coast is forecast to get rain Monday night and Tuesday, with a continued chance of rain every day into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures will dip...
