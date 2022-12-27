ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

News Channel 3-12

With more rain expected Santa Barbara Fire Department wants homeowners to make sure they know how to keep their homes safe

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- More rain is expected throughout the region. So the Santa Barbara Fire Department wants homeowners to make sure they know how to keep their homes safe. The post With more rain expected Santa Barbara Fire Department wants homeowners to make sure they know how to keep their homes safe appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KTLA.com

More rain hits Southern California; storm expected to dampen New Year’s Eve

Some parts of the Southland saw scattered showers again Thursday morning as an “atmospheric river” continues to deliver precipitation to Southern California. Although this rainfall isn’t expected to stick around Los Angeles and Ventura counties for long – the National Weather Service said there will be “light [rain], if any” for the rest of Thursday and Friday morning – another storm is likely to impact your New Year’s celebrations.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Dining specials and more in San Luis Obispo County

Find great local deals on dining, entertainment, landscaping and more while supporting San Luis Obispo County businesses and the local economy. Shin’s offers discounts on select rolls Sunday through Thursday. Sunday – Shrimp Tempura hand roll $2.99. Monday – Ninja roll $3.49. Tuesday – California roll $2.99...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Significant amounts of rain in the forecast this week and next

– A significant amount of rain is in the forecast this week and next for Paso Robles. Weather Underground is predicting up to an inch of rain today, with another chance of significant rainfall starting Thursday and continuing through Saturday. On Sunday, a break from the rain is expected but then additional showers are in the forecast again starting Monday next week.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

More rain on its way starting Thursday

High surf advisory remains in effect at area beaches. – Paso Robles can expect more wet weather this week after a brief break in between showers today, according to Weather Underground. Rainfall is expected to start up again beginning early Thursday morning and continue through Sunday. On Sunday, there will be another brief break from the rain before showers are expected to return again on Monday and into next week.
PASO ROBLES, CA
News Channel 3-12

Something “cooking” inside 1,000-degree oven at historic restaurant in Santa Ynez

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. - There’s something “cooking” in Santa Ynez. And you won’t find it at most restaurants. It’s sizzling at the Victor restaurant in Santa Ynez.  “It’s called Josper Grill … we use mesquit … and we cook pretty much anything in there. All the proteins. Steaks, salmon, chicken," said executive chef Beto The post Something “cooking” inside 1,000-degree oven at historic restaurant in Santa Ynez appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA YNEZ, CA

