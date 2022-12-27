ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

91-year-old dies on Christmas while trying to repair water pipe in South Carolina

By Jaylan Wright
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said a 91-year-old man was found dead Monday after he went missing on Christmas night.

Anderson County EMS officials responded to the 911 call that reported the victim missing. The victim was found at about 2:45 p.m. on Monday outside his home.

The coroner has identified the victim as Mavin Eugene Henley, 91, of Anderson.

After further investigations, deputies said Henley went outside his home around 10 p.m. on Sunday to attempt a repair of a broken water pipe.

According to deputies, Henley then came back into the home to change some of his wet clothes and went back outside to continue work on the water pipe.

Henley was found wet and exposed to extreme temperatures throughout the night.

The death has been ruled an accidental death due to cold environmental exposure. This is the second death in Anderson County that has been attributed to the 2022 winter storm.

