Philadelphia, PA

David Moats
3d ago

well the complaint is is that he was stopped because he was black riding a illegally riding on an ATV on a city street I don't know the circumstances of the shooting but the stop was justified was it not?

billypenn.com

Jim Kenney’s five worst moments of 2022

Every year lately has been a Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Year for Mayor Jim Kenney, according to one observer or another — 2020, 2021, and now, it seems, 2022. The pandemic presented extreme difficulties for everyone, including government leaders around the globe. Kenney has frequently defended his second term by pointing out the circumstances were unprecedented. There are “no playbooks” for what happened, so he couldn’t call anyone for advice, he told WHYY this week.
WHYY

15th bus carrying people seeking asylum arrives in Philadelphia from Texas

More than 600 people seeking asylum have now been sent to Philadelphia from Texas after a fifteenth bus arrived Thursday morning at 30th Street Station. Approximately 60 people were on the latest bus, according to a statement from Mayor Jim Kenney’s office, and at least 43 of them were taken to the city’s welcoming facility to receive aid. This follows two buses that arrived Christmas Eve carrying 99 people.
CBS Philly

Philly DA Krasner announces new carjacking prosecution unit

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced a new task force that will handle carjacking-related prosecutions on Thursday. The DA's office admits this will be an uphill battle to get control of but the hope is that this new unit will help restore a sense of safety in the city."When we talk about carjackings, it's focusing on some of the most serious violent crime that there is," Krasner said. "There is a specific violent component and a selfishness that comes with a carjacking."The move follows a dramatic rise in carjackings in the city. Police say so far this...
Ted Rivers

7 Weird Facts That Prove Philadelphia is an Incredible City

Philadelphia is a city located in eastern Pennsylvania that is known for its rich history and cultural attractions. From its world-firsts, like the first hospital and the first daily newspaper, to its iconic landmarks and vibrant arts scene, Philadelphia has a lot to offer visitors and residents alike. The city is home to a number of universities, museums, and cultural institutions, as well as a thriving food and music scene.
billypenn.com

Hakim’s Bookstore, Philly’s oldest Black-owned book shop, is being honored with a blue historical marker

After 64 years providing books and culture in West Philadelphia, Hakim’s Bookstore is being commemorated with an official state historical marker. Step inside the 52nd Street establishment named after original owner Dawud Hakim, and you can almost hear the pages of history turning. Over the decades, the city’s longest operating Black-owned bookshop has solidified itself as a place for Afrocentric literature, gifts, and discourse.
billypenn.com

Mummers Parade pics from 1976, in advance of the bicentennial

In the year of the U.S. bicentennial, more than 16,000 Mummers strutted down Broad Street as Philly’s famous New Year’s parade celebrated its 75th anniversary. The event was held three days late, after weather forced its postponement twice in a row for the first time in history (it’s happened a few times since then, per a String Band database).
CBS Philly

Joseph Augustus Zarelli, aka The Boy in The Box, laid to rest in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Almost a month after police publicly identified the victim in the case known as "The Boy in The Box," services were held Wednesday to lay Joseph Augustus Zarelli's soul to rest.Parishioners at Saint Cecilia in Fox Chase gathered in prayer to honor the life of Zarelli. Last month, Philadelphia police identified Zarelli as the 1957 murder victim."People never stopped caring when it came to the death of Joseph Augustus Zarelli," Rev. Christopher Walsh said. "Since that day that his body was found – people care."The mass Wednesday afternoon took place not far from where Zarelli's 4-year-old body...
WHYY

Philly Fighting Covid founder files lawsuit against Drexel University

The founder of Philly Fighting Covid, the organization contracted by the City of Philadelphia to run mass Covid-19 vaccination clinics before dissolving in a cloud of scandal, is suing Drexel University over his expulsion from the school. Following the startup’s collapse, founder Andrei Doroshin, an undergraduate alumnus of Drexel, was...
CBS Philly

4 people, including Philadelphia officer, hospitalized after crash

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Four people, including a Philadelphia police officer, were taken to hospitals after a multi-vehicle crash Friday morning in the city's Olney neighborhood.Police say the crash happened on North 5th Street near West Rockland Street around 5:30 a.m. The scene is not far from Roosevelt Boulevard.Authorities say a speeding car hit a Philadelphia police SUV. Police say the driver may have been fleeing the scene of another crash.The officer involved in the crash was taken to Temple University Hospital. The other victims were taken to Einstein Medical Center.Officials say the officer is in stable condition. The speeding driver is listed in critical condition and the passenger is in stable condition.
WHYY

WHYY

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/

