David Moats
3d ago
well the complaint is is that he was stopped because he was black riding a illegally riding on an ATV on a city street I don't know the circumstances of the shooting but the stop was justified was it not?
Tripadvisor reviewers rated this Pennsylvania restaurant one of "the best of the best" for casual dining
7 Weird Facts That Prove Philadelphia is an Incredible City
Philadelphia Christmas Village 2022
5 Best Pizza Places in Philadelphia
Amina Restaurant Launches Wednesday Night Special to Benefit African American Museum of Philadelphia
Gun violence in 2022: 500+ homicides, prevention efforts, and public safety
This story is from Stop and Frisk, a podcast production from WHYY News and Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting. Find it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. How do you feel about stop and frisk (and policing more broadly) as an answer...
Jim Kenney’s five worst moments of 2022
Every year lately has been a Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Year for Mayor Jim Kenney, according to one observer or another — 2020, 2021, and now, it seems, 2022. The pandemic presented extreme difficulties for everyone, including government leaders around the globe. Kenney has frequently defended his second term by pointing out the circumstances were unprecedented. There are “no playbooks” for what happened, so he couldn’t call anyone for advice, he told WHYY this week.
Philadelphia again surpasses 500 murders, though down slightly from 2021
(The Center Square) – Philadelphia has again failed to stop murders in the city, as it repeats a homicide toll that surpasses 500 deaths. While murders are down compared to a year ago, the level of violence dwarfs recent years, when as few as 277 murders happened in 2016.
15th bus carrying people seeking asylum arrives in Philadelphia from Texas
More than 600 people seeking asylum have now been sent to Philadelphia from Texas after a fifteenth bus arrived Thursday morning at 30th Street Station. Approximately 60 people were on the latest bus, according to a statement from Mayor Jim Kenney’s office, and at least 43 of them were taken to the city’s welcoming facility to receive aid. This follows two buses that arrived Christmas Eve carrying 99 people.
Philadelphia crossing guard turns to Action News over vanishing paychecks
"I show up every day. I don't have a problem going to work. I just want to be paid for what I do," she said.
Philly DA Krasner announces new carjacking prosecution unit
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced a new task force that will handle carjacking-related prosecutions on Thursday. The DA's office admits this will be an uphill battle to get control of but the hope is that this new unit will help restore a sense of safety in the city."When we talk about carjackings, it's focusing on some of the most serious violent crime that there is," Krasner said. "There is a specific violent component and a selfishness that comes with a carjacking."The move follows a dramatic rise in carjackings in the city. Police say so far this...
7 Weird Facts That Prove Philadelphia is an Incredible City
Philadelphia is a city located in eastern Pennsylvania that is known for its rich history and cultural attractions. From its world-firsts, like the first hospital and the first daily newspaper, to its iconic landmarks and vibrant arts scene, Philadelphia has a lot to offer visitors and residents alike. The city is home to a number of universities, museums, and cultural institutions, as well as a thriving food and music scene.
Hakim’s Bookstore, Philly’s oldest Black-owned book shop, is being honored with a blue historical marker
After 64 years providing books and culture in West Philadelphia, Hakim’s Bookstore is being commemorated with an official state historical marker. Step inside the 52nd Street establishment named after original owner Dawud Hakim, and you can almost hear the pages of history turning. Over the decades, the city’s longest operating Black-owned bookshop has solidified itself as a place for Afrocentric literature, gifts, and discourse.
'They all deserve to have their name' — Work underway to ID all buried in Philly potter's field
It may take decades, but city investigators are banding together to identify all human remains buried in a Northeast Philadelphia’s potters field — the same field where the “Boy in the Box,” now known as Joseph Zarelli, had been interred for years.
Philly carjackings, thefts jumped in the last year, as thieves zero in on specific targets
The number of carjackings and car thefts in Philadelphia is up significantly this year compared to last year. Something thieves have learned on TikTok has translated into two specific targets.
‘Considered last if considered at all’: Stop and frisk’s impact on Black women and co-victims of violence
How do you feel about stop and frisk (and policing more broadly) as an answer to Philly’s gun violence crisis? Get in touch. For artist and activist Zarinah Lomax, Philadelphians are “trying to take measures in their hands because there’s such a level of atrocity in our city.”
Mummers Parade pics from 1976, in advance of the bicentennial
In the year of the U.S. bicentennial, more than 16,000 Mummers strutted down Broad Street as Philly’s famous New Year’s parade celebrated its 75th anniversary. The event was held three days late, after weather forced its postponement twice in a row for the first time in history (it’s happened a few times since then, per a String Band database).
Philly's Bill Cosby Teases Comeback Tour In Bizarre Radio Interview
Disgraced comedian and Philadelphia native Bill Cosby hinted he may return to the stage next year in an interview on an Ohio radio station. The 85-year-old appeared on Marion, Ohio's WWGH for "WGH Talk" with host Scott Spears Wednesday, Dec. 28, to say that he's considering a return to show bu…
Joseph Augustus Zarelli, aka The Boy in The Box, laid to rest in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Almost a month after police publicly identified the victim in the case known as "The Boy in The Box," services were held Wednesday to lay Joseph Augustus Zarelli's soul to rest.Parishioners at Saint Cecilia in Fox Chase gathered in prayer to honor the life of Zarelli. Last month, Philadelphia police identified Zarelli as the 1957 murder victim."People never stopped caring when it came to the death of Joseph Augustus Zarelli," Rev. Christopher Walsh said. "Since that day that his body was found – people care."The mass Wednesday afternoon took place not far from where Zarelli's 4-year-old body...
Philly Fighting Covid founder files lawsuit against Drexel University
The founder of Philly Fighting Covid, the organization contracted by the City of Philadelphia to run mass Covid-19 vaccination clinics before dissolving in a cloud of scandal, is suing Drexel University over his expulsion from the school. Following the startup’s collapse, founder Andrei Doroshin, an undergraduate alumnus of Drexel, was...
4 people, including Philadelphia officer, hospitalized after crash
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Four people, including a Philadelphia police officer, were taken to hospitals after a multi-vehicle crash Friday morning in the city's Olney neighborhood.Police say the crash happened on North 5th Street near West Rockland Street around 5:30 a.m. The scene is not far from Roosevelt Boulevard.Authorities say a speeding car hit a Philadelphia police SUV. Police say the driver may have been fleeing the scene of another crash.The officer involved in the crash was taken to Temple University Hospital. The other victims were taken to Einstein Medical Center.Officials say the officer is in stable condition. The speeding driver is listed in critical condition and the passenger is in stable condition.
Meet the Man Who Brought the Boulevard Subway Back From the Dead
Jay Arzu learned about Philly’s most notorious unbuilt subway when he was looking into its New York sibling. Now, as a city-planning doctoral student at Penn, he has put the project back on the map. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday...
After 13 years, the head of Philly’s Independence Visitors Center is stepping down
Over his career, James Cuorato has seen considerable change in how Philadelphia promotes and markets itself to visitors. As he steps down as CEO of the Independence Visitors Center this week, Cuorato sees a bright future for Philly tourism. Cuorato worked as Philadelphia’s commerce director and was head of the...
Serial 'Peeping Tom' Spying On College Students In North Philly, Cops Say
Be on the lookout for a man on the lookout, say Philadelphia police. The suspect was spotted peering into the windows of an off-campus student housing complex on the 1800 block of North 16th Street near Temple University on two occasions, said the department's Special Victims Unit — once on Dec. 1 and again on Dec. 18.
Comics community tries to help save Philly’s first comic book store
Fat Jack’s Comicrypt in Philadelphia faces threats of a shutdown, but the comics community is pulling together to help a man who has led the way for so many in the industry.
