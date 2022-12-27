Update at 12:25 p.m.: The CHP reports that the wreckage from a solo crash has been removed from Highway 108, between Long Barn and Cold Springs, in Tuolumne County, and traffic is moving freely once again. One person had to be freed from the vehicle that smashed into several trees, but luckily they escaped with just minor injuries, according to the CHP. They added that officers directed traffic for nearly two hours. Further details on the collision are below.

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO