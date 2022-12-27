Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
I-5 traffic to be impacted Friday following big rig crash in Stanislaus County
(KTXL) — A stretch of one lane of Interstate 5 in Stanislaus County will be closed until 5 p.m. on Friday after a crash involving a big rig damaged a bridge along the interstate, according to Caltrans District 10 and the California Highway Patrol Modesto Office. CHP said the traffic collision along northbound I-5 was […]
mymotherlode.com
Crashes And Traffic Hazards Across Mother Lode
San Andreas, CA — There are various traffic incidents across the Mother Lode this morning as heavy rain has arrived in the region. In Tuolumne County, two vehicles have collided on Highway 49 near Jackass Hill Road. A tow truck is responding to the area. In Calaveras County, there...
mymotherlode.com
Murphys Man Killed In Crash Identified
Murphys, CA — Law enforcement officials have identified a Calaveras County man who was killed in a Christmas Day crash on Railroad Flat Road near Sierra Oaks Road. It was 60-year-old Luis Mercado. We reported earlier that it happened at around 6pm. His 2021 Subaru Forester went off the road and into a large tree. Arriving emergency responders attempted life-saving measures, but he passed away from the injuries sustained. No further information is immediately available.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Vehicle Versus Trees On HWY 108
Update at 12:25 p.m.: The CHP reports that the wreckage from a solo crash has been removed from Highway 108, between Long Barn and Cold Springs, in Tuolumne County, and traffic is moving freely once again. One person had to be freed from the vehicle that smashed into several trees, but luckily they escaped with just minor injuries, according to the CHP. They added that officers directed traffic for nearly two hours. Further details on the collision are below.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash Reported on Highway 99 Near Keyes Road
On the early morning of Saturday, December 24, 2022, CHP traffic officers reported a fatal solo car crash near Keyes Road in Stanislaus County. The incident occurred shortly before 2:00 a.m. on southbound SR-99 just north of Keyes Road, according to investigators. Details on the Fatal Solo Car Crash Near...
mymotherlode.com
Rescue Crews Searched For Possible Occupants Of Submerged Pickup
Mountain Ranch, CA — Using a ladder and resting it against the hood of a submerged pickup to walk across a flooded ditch, as seen in the image box picture, fire crews worked to get inside the truck after reports of a crash in Calaveras County around 10 a.m. yesterday.
2 killed in Yosemite rockslide at park entrance
YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were killed within Yosemite National Park following a rockslide at the park entrance, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the rockslide took place between the Arch Rock Entrance and the town of El Portal, within the boundaries of Yosemite National Park. It happened on Tuesday and […]
mymotherlode.com
Update: Power Outage Along Calaveras And Alpine County Lines
Update at 5:10 pm: Power has been restored to the 920 customers who lost power earlier Wednesday afternoon. Original story posted at 1:16 pm: Calaveras/Alpine County, CA — PG& E is reporting a power outage along the Calaveras and Alpine County lines that began just after noon today. The...
KCRA.com
These Northern California counties, cities offer free sandbag stations ahead of upcoming storm
Wet weather is returning to Northern California for the weekend, prompting some flood concerns across the area. Due to these flood concerns, KCRA 3's weather team is calling Saturday an Impact Day. Several cities and counties are preparing residents for the upcoming storms by opening up warming centers and offering...
Man, 60, killed in Calaveras County crash on Christmas Day
CALAVERAS COUNTY – A 60-year-old man from Murphys died after crashing his vehicle in Calaveras County on Christmas Day. California Highway Patrol says, just after 6 p.m., a vehicle crashed off Railroad Flat Road near Sierra Oaks Drive after failing to negotiate a curve in the road. The vehicle continued down until it crashed into a large tree. Firefighters and medics responded and started live-saving measures, but CHP says the man was soon pronounced dead at the scene.Authorities have not yet released the name of the man killed.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Power Outage Impacts Bear Valley Area
Update at 9:55am: PG&E reports that power has been restored to the 920 customers who lost electricity this morning in the greater Bear Valley area. Because of the earlier outage, and avalanche concerns, Bear Valley Ski Resort will be closed today (December 30). Originial story posted at 7:20am: Bear Valley,...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Pedestrian Collision Fatality Reported on Tully Road in Modesto
Authorities reported a fatality following a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Tully Road in Modesto. The incident occurred on the night of Thursday, December 22, 2022, at approximately 10:00 p.m., according to the Modesto Police Department. Details on the Pedestrian Crash Fatality on Tully Road in Modesto. Modesto PD reported...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Lacey Please Edit and Publish 12/26 | Placerville Injury Accident Occurs at Busy Intersection
Missouri Flat Road Injury Accident Involves Two Vehicles. An injury accident involving two vehicles occurred in Placerville on December 22 at a busy local intersection. The crash involved a Jeep and Ford F-350, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) at about 12:29 p.m. The vehicles were discovered at the intersection of Missouri Flat and Forni roads by responding officers and blocking the number one lane. An investigation is being held by the CHP to determine how the accident happened and to assign fault.
mymotherlode.com
Localized Flooding Creates Road Hazard Outside Of Copperopolis
Calaveras County, CA — The Public Works Department in Calaveras County is alerting the public to avoid the 5100 block of Salt Spring Valley Road. There is a complete road closure due to “localized flooding.” The road will remain closed until the water recedes. Anyone who comes...
mymotherlode.com
Update: Power Outages During Winter Storm System
Update at 8:28am: PG&E reports that those impacted by the largest outage, 1,151 customers, have now all been restored. It was impacting parts of Phoenix Lake Road, Willow Springs, Mono Vista and Belleview. There are still smaller outages in Rancho Calaveras and Cold Springs. Original story posted at 6:55am: Sonora,...
KTVU FOX 2
Early morning argument leaves man shot, injured
STOCKTON, Calif. - A man was shot early Tuesday morning in Stockton after a dispute, police said. Police said a man was allegedly shot at Fremont Street and North Sierra Nevada Street in the Park District following a dispute. The shooter fled the scene after shooting the man, according to...
turlockcitynews.com
Porch Pirates Arrested After Pursuit From Turlock
STANISLAUS COUNTY – Authorities arrested two theft suspects after a pursuit from South Turlock Thursday afternoon ended in Merced County. Investigators with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office conducted surveillance on the suspects who were involved in several package thefts throughout three counties over the last few weeks. The man and woman involved were spotted as they were stealing more packages. Deputies tried to stop the truck the suspects were in, but it fled onto Highway 99.
mymotherlode.com
Update: National Weather Service Details Rainfall Projections
Update at 11:38am: In addition to the sand available at the four locations referenced below in Tuolumne County, there are also sandbags available in Calaveras County at the Angels Camp Police Station and the West Point Volunteer Fire Department. Original story posted at 9:26am: Sonora, CA — The National Weather...
Fox40
Three stabbed in two separate incidents in Stockton
(KTXL) — Three people were stabbed in two separate incidents in Stockton on Wednesday, the Stockton Police Department said. According to police, the first incident took place around 4:30 p.m. on Vesta Circle when the victim, a 23-year-old man, got into an altercation with the suspect, a 24-year-old man.
mymotherlode.com
Flood Watch For The Mother Lode
Moderate to heavy rainfall associated with an atmospheric river will result in increased potential for small stream, and river flooding across most of northern and central California. As a result, a Flood Watch remains in effect for the Mother Lode, the west slope of the northern Sierra Nevada and the...
Comments / 0