Chapel Hill, NC

ACC Now podcast: How Duke, UNC, and NC State look as they prep to play in bowl games

By Steve Wiseman
The News & Observer
 3 days ago

The Triangle’s three ACC football teams aim to end their seasons with one more win now that bowl season has arrived.

On the latest ACC Now podcast, News & Observer sportswriters Steve Wiseman, C.L. Brown and Chip Alexander discuss the matchups North Carolina, Duke and N.C. State face as they play bowl games this week. Duke faces UCF in Wednesday’s Military Bowl while, later that day, the Tar Heels play Oregon in the Holiday Bowl. On Friday, NC State faces Maryland in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte.

You can also listen to this episode of the ACC Now podcast, and others, on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , Google Podcasts , Audible , TuneIn and Stitcher .

The News & Observer

The News & Observer

