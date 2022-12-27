WEST OLIVE, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 30, 2022) – Another aspect of the clean up following last weekend’s winter storm along the Lakeshore has emerged. On Thursday, Ottawa County Emergency Management Director Lou Hunt issued a statement asking residents to move ice, snow and debris from drains near homes and neighborhoods. “This can allow water to move away from structures and road, decreasing the chances for flooding damage,” Hunt said. “Successfully moving water through the system now can also minimize our risk of flooding during the spring thaw, so thank you in advance for the help.”

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO