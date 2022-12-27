Read full article on original website
unbelieveable!
3d ago
Didn’t these guys all award themselves covid bonuses for working at home for 18 months???? So in this case, he got a fat bonus for NOT actually doing ANY WORK!
Kalamazoo County Board Chair asks treasurer to resign amid backlog, financial issues
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Chair of the Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners has asked the county treasurer to resign, quoting financial issues and saying, “he does not know how to do the job.”. Issues range from millions of dollars not being invested, a recent backlog of processing receipts, and...
Kalamazoo schools operations chief accused of ‘gross negligence,’ bad judgment in investigative report
KALAMAZOO, MI -- During his 18 months as assistant superintendent of operations for Kalamazoo Public Schools, Jim English took actions “akin to gross negligence” and raised “grave doubts as to his judgment,” said the investigative report that led to English’s dismissal this week. The KPS...
New public safety chief has spent 27 years with Kalamazoo department, graduated from WMU
KALAMAZOO, MI – To say Kalamazoo’s new public safety chief is familiar with the community and the department would be an understatement. David Boysen, the incoming Kalamazoo Public Safety chief, has been with the Kalamazoo department for more than 27 years. Prior to that, he attended Western Michigan University, graduating from the Kalamazoo school with his bachelor’s degree in 1995, the same year he started with KDPS.
Activists skeptical about circumstances behind Kalamazoo public safety chief’s retirement
KALAMAZOO, MI – Some Kalamazoo community activists are skeptical about the departure of the city’s first Black public safety chief, saying it raises more questions about systemic racism in city government than it does about the chief’s behavior. Kalamazoo officials on Thursday, Dec. 29, announced that Kalamazoo...
KPS board: Fired employee paid out more than $91K without approval
A Kalamazoo Public Schools employee who paid more than $91,000 to an outside organization without approval has been fired, the school board says.
Foundation for Excellence seeks applicants to help manage millions donated to Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Applications are now available for one open volunteer director position on the Foundation for Excellence Board of Directors. The Foundation’s Board of Directors are responsible for governing and stewarding the organization and endowment to make it last forever to continue supporting the city of Kalamazoo in serving residents, the Foundation said in a news release.
Fired Kalamazoo school administrator ‘strongly disagrees’ with board’s decision
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A Kalamazoo Public Schools administrator fired by the board of education said he strongly disagrees with the decision and is considering his next steps. Jim English spent 18 months as assistant superintendent of operations for Kalamazoo Public Schools before he was terminated following a special meeting of the Board of Education on Wednesday, Dec. 28. English’s firing by the board came 16 days after Rita Raichoudhuri abruptly resigned as the school district’s superintendent.
Kalamazoo public safety chief to retire after investigation sustains harassment complaints
KALAMAZOO, MI – Kalamazoo Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley will retire Jan. 1, after a months-long investigation found he harassed employees. Coakley had been on administrative leave for more than four months while the harassment investigation was conducted. Three women made four complaints about Coakley’s behavior, according to a...
Upheaval in Kalamazoo Schools continues as board fires assistant superintendent for operations
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Just two weeks after the resignation of the Kalamazoo Schools superintendent, the school board has fired the assistant superintendent of operations. Following a two-and-a-half hour closed session, school board members voted unanimously Wednesday, Dec. 28 to terminate the contract of Jim English. English took on the role...
Ottawa Co. Issues Advisory for Drain/Culvert Clearance
WEST OLIVE, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 30, 2022) – Another aspect of the clean up following last weekend’s winter storm along the Lakeshore has emerged. On Thursday, Ottawa County Emergency Management Director Lou Hunt issued a statement asking residents to move ice, snow and debris from drains near homes and neighborhoods. “This can allow water to move away from structures and road, decreasing the chances for flooding damage,” Hunt said. “Successfully moving water through the system now can also minimize our risk of flooding during the spring thaw, so thank you in advance for the help.”
Precautionary boil water advisory in effect until Dec. 31 for Kalamazoo residents
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo warns residents of a possible water boil advisory that will last until Dec. 31. Hired accountants: Kalamazoo County Board Chair asks treasurer to resign amid backlog, financial issues. Samples are being collected by the city and if any tests confirm bacteria, then...
AG Nessel Urges Hope College Current/Former Students Possibly Impacted by Data Breach to Take Action
Holland, MI – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is urging current and former Hope College students who believe they were impacted by the data breach announced earlier this month to take appropriate steps to protect their information from identity theft. Hope College reported a massive data breach to the...
Kalamazoo man arrested in Holland after not paying for items at department store
HOLLAND, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Kalamazoo man thought he could get away without paying for a few things at a Blain’s Farm and Fleet store in Holland on Wednesday, December 28. As authorities will point out, it was more like thousands of dollars worth of items, including...
Juvenile lifer resentenced to 40-60 years in prison
A man given life in prison as a 17-year-old may be able to leave custody in 26 years after a judge resentenced him Wednesday.
Kalamazoo Public Safety: Violent crime dropped 10% from previous year
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said crime is trending in the right direction, but there is still concern especially when it comes to youth-involved incidents.
WATCH: MSP, BCPD provide update on officer-involved shooting in Bedford Twp.
Michigan State Police will give an update on the shooting involving two officers and a man accused of assaulting his girlfriend at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Drugs, domestic violence in Battle Creek murder
Senita Lenear looks back at time as Grand Rapids …. Senita Lenear looks back at time as Grand Rapids City Commissioner as term expires December 31, 2022. Wyoming High School student overcomes challenges …. Wyoming High School student overcomes challenges with kindness. Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 123022. Storm Team...
Reward offered for information on missing Portage woman
The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help looking for a missing Portage woman.
Residents can drop off packaging foam for recycling at Kalamazoo event
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo is offering a recycling event to help people get rid of the packaging foam that often comes with items packed for shipping or purchased from stores. The recycling drop-off for Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) foam will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday,...
