Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Dexerto’s best streamers of 2022 on Twitch and YouTube
2022 has been a turbulent year for streaming, but there were a lot of exceptional broadcasters that kept us entertained throughout. We’ve picked out our ten best streamers in 2022, starring on both Twitch and YouTube. As the world opened up again this year, people headed outside more and...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 streamer tries to turn off enemy’s Xbox with proximity chat: “Xbox, turn off”
Warzone 2 streamer Jon ‘I Got Puppies’ Schaefer attempted to turn off an enemy’s Xbox with proximity chat and although an opponent disconnected, the community is divided over whether he managed to pull it off. Proximity chat in Warzone 2 allows players to talk to their enemies...
dexerto.com
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom fans speculate about new online features
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s promo materials have fans guessing what kind of online features will launch with the game. Nintendo hasn’t shared much about Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom other than a few trailers hyping up the game. That should change in the near future, however, given the sequel’s May 2023 due date on Switch.
dexerto.com
All Hidden Cache locations in Warzone 2
Warzone 2 has tons of ways to make cash when traveling Al Mazrah. One such way is to find some Hidden Caches which are hidden around the large map. Here’s where to find all the Warzone 2 Hidden Cache. Warzone 2 is more than just a simple Battle Royale....
dexerto.com
Spy x Family Episode 25 review: First contact
Spy x Family Episode 25 marks the conclusion of the season alongside Loid Forger’s very first contact with Donovan Desmond, the main antagonist. Spy x Family Episode 25 is the official conclusion for Part II of the series. And unlike many of the filler episodes, the finale marks a momentous occasion for the Spy x Family anime: Loid Forger and Donovan Desmond meet for the very first time.
dexerto.com
“Verified” Nintendo leaker claims Metroid Prime news is on the horizon
Mods of GamingLeaksAndRumors subreddit are obliged to believe a “verified leaker” who claims Metroid Prime news is on the horizon. In 2017, shortly after the release of the first generation Switch, Nintendo announced the long-awaited fourth installment in the Metroid Prime series. A total duration of 43 seconds would see spacey blue gossamer forming the number 4, followed by the number catching fire, sliding to the right, allowing room for the Metroid Prime logo to fade into view.
dexerto.com
Bizarre LEGO knockoff toy steals Overwatch map artwork
A knockoff LEGO toy was spotted by Overwatch fans for stealing the artwork for the popular map Hanamura as the background for a Ninjago toy box. Knockoff toys have become quite popular over the years, especially ones that rip off the extremely popular LEGO branding. LEGO is one of the...
dexerto.com
Is The Elder Scrolls Online worth playing in 2023?
The Elder Scrolls Online has been part of the MMO scene for over nine years now and it’s clear the game keeps welcoming new players every day – but is Elder Scrolls Online worth playing in 2023?. MMOs are abundant as we head into 2023. From World of...
dexerto.com
How to switch scorestreaks and killstreaks in Modern Warfare 2
Modern Warfare 2 dropped with killstreaks as default in multiplayer. However, there is a way to change your killstreaks into scorestreaks if you desire. Here’s how to do exactly that. Throughout CoD history, there has been regular switching between killstreaks and scorestreaks. Modern Warfare 2 uses killstreaks as default.
dexerto.com
Most watched Twitch streamers in 2022: xQc, Hasan, Ibai, more
Many familiar faces fill the top spots of most-watched streamers on Twitch in 2022, which saw big releases, big events and community drama draw millions of viewers every day to the platform. While there won’t be any prizes for guessing the number one spot (he’s made it there three years...
dexerto.com
Rookie Twitch streamer blows up after heartwarming moment with mom
In a now viral TikTok, rookie streamer ‘NateBosa’ blew up after sharing a heartwarming moment with his mom, where the two celebrated his successful stream which was viewed by nine users. Twitch streaming is a very competitive industry, where it takes streamers months or even years before they...
dexerto.com
How to watch Firefly Lane Season 2 Part 2 – when is it on Netflix?
When is Firefly Lane Season 2 Part 2 streaming on Netflix? The final season of the hit drama is finally here, but when can you watch and stream the last batch of episodes?. Sadly, Firefly Lane is definitely coming to an end with its second season. The show, following Scrubs’...
dexerto.com
Fortnite player reveals easy way to complete Kinetic Ore quest
A Fortnite player has shown a way to “easily” wrap up the Kinetic Ore quest in the currently running Week 4 challenge. Since the start of Chapter 4 Season 1, Epic Games has rolled out new weekly challenges for players to partake in for a limited time. The...
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players want Infinity Ward to revert “lame” timed perks
Modern Warfare 2 players have called on the game’s developers to revert changes made to Call of Duty’s infamous perks, with the new system being blasted as “lame” and “useless”. Every year, new Call of Duty instalments seem to face a struggle balancing classic...
dexerto.com
Amouranth reveals how much of Amazon/Twitch she actually owns
Amouranth has been no stranger to investing what she earns on-stream into other business ventures, but she’s revealed that she has almost 2 million dollars invested in Amazon, the company that owns Twitch. Amouranth is one of the top streamers on Twitch, and, as such, she does pretty well...
dexerto.com
Avatar 2: How old is Kiri in The Way of Water?
Kiri, Grace’s Na’vi daughter, is one of several new characters introduced in Avatar: The Way of Water – but how old is she in Avatar 2, and when was she born after the first film?. Sigourney Weaver starred in 2009’s Avatar as Dr Grace Augustine, an RDA...
dexerto.com
Madden 23 players furious as servers wipe Franchise mode saves
Madden 23 players have been searching for answers as the game’s servers have been down, wiping players’ Franchise mode saved for both online and offline files. For football fans, Madden 23 has not been as smooth a ride as they’d had hoped. Players have experienced countless glitches...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 picks rates: Most popular characters in OW2
Overwatch 2 has a huge roster of characters but which of OW2’s heroes are the most popular in the current meta? We’ve broken down all of the pick rates for every Overwatch 2 character. With 36 characters available to play in Overwatch 2, it can be difficult to...
dexerto.com
Arc web browser first impressions: Fresh splash for stagnant internet
The Browser Company’s new web browser, Arc, is trying to take on the standard and provide a fresh way to experience the internet. Over the last couple of weeks, we’ve been given access to the new web browser, Arc. It’s an interesting proposition in 2022, going into 2023. The world has browsers, whether you have a favorite or not, it’s not something you ever really think about.
Comments / 0