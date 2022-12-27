Mods of GamingLeaksAndRumors subreddit are obliged to believe a “verified leaker” who claims Metroid Prime news is on the horizon. In 2017, shortly after the release of the first generation Switch, Nintendo announced the long-awaited fourth installment in the Metroid Prime series. A total duration of 43 seconds would see spacey blue gossamer forming the number 4, followed by the number catching fire, sliding to the right, allowing room for the Metroid Prime logo to fade into view.

13 HOURS AGO