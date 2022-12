Calling all Prescott Valley Residents! Do you want to give back to your community while using your skills and experience to help guide the future of Prescott Valley?. The Town has volunteer openings on several boards and commissions, including the Board of Adjustments, the Building Board of Appeals, the Library Board of Trustees, the Municipal Property Corporation, and the Parks, Arts & Recreation Commission.

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO