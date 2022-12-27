Petition Calls For Appeal Of Tory Lanez’s Guilty Verdict In Megan Thee Stallion Trial

Tory Lanez was found guilty on all charges in the Megan Thee Stallion 2020 shooting trial . For many, however, the fight is not over, as there is a petition circulating calling for an appeal to the verdict that could have the 30-year-old facing up to 22 years in prison and deportation.

The campaign, hosted on Change.org , was created on Saturday (Dec. 24), one day after the trial was completed. As of publication, it has amassed over 36,000 signatures.

“Tory Lanez was found Guilty of all charges and it is a true miscarriage of justice,” Yasin Toure’, the petition’s creator, wrote in the description.

“The state did not prove that Lanez undoubtedly committed any crime. Reasonable doubt loomed over a 10-day trial as the prosecution was unable to show us that there were not alternative explanations of the events. A circus of speculation, insufficient evidence, inconsistencies, and drunken memories left us without much moral certainty of any truth.”

Toure’ went on to allege that the “Savage” rapper was afforded the ability to form a narrative publicly — like her Gayle King interview , for example — while the Brampton, Canada artist was forced to stay quiet due to a February 2021 ruling by a judge. She took it a step further and accused both Meg and her former friend, Kelsey Harris , of committing perjury.

“Meg and Kelsey lied about violently fighting that night. Meg lied about being intimate, arguing in the car, being extremely drunk and about why she was asked to leave the party,” Toure’ wrote. “There is a witness that says, ‘THE GIRL shot first’ and he was asked repeatedly in different ways and maintained the same answer.”

A myriad of the petition’s signees made their voices heard via Change.org as well. “This is unfair to Daystar, appeal this immediately,” one wrote. “We can’t have another generational talent rot in prison over some bullsh*t allegations and corrupt led court decisions. There wasn’t enough evidence to have him convicted and if we fold it might happen to just anyone of us someday. #FreeTory.”

Tory Lanez will be sentenced in January 2023, and, as of now, it is unclear whether his lawyers plan to appeal the verdict.