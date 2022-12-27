ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petition Calls For Appeal Of Tory Lanez’s Guilty Verdict In Megan Thee Stallion Trial

By Armon Sadler
 3 days ago
Tory Lanez was found guilty on all charges in the Megan Thee Stallion 2020 shooting trial . For many, however, the fight is not over, as there is a petition circulating calling for an appeal to the verdict that could have the 30-year-old facing up to 22 years in prison and deportation.

The campaign, hosted on Change.org , was created on Saturday (Dec. 24), one day after the trial was completed. As of publication, it has amassed over 36,000 signatures.

“Tory Lanez was found Guilty of all charges and it is a true miscarriage of justice,” Yasin Toure’, the petition’s creator, wrote in the description.

“The state did not prove that Lanez undoubtedly committed any crime. Reasonable doubt loomed over a 10-day trial as the prosecution was unable to show us that there were not alternative explanations of the events. A circus of speculation, insufficient evidence, inconsistencies, and drunken memories left us without much moral certainty of any truth.”

Toure’ went on to allege that the “Savage” rapper was afforded the ability to form a narrative publicly — like her Gayle King interview , for example — while the Brampton, Canada artist was forced to stay quiet due to a February 2021 ruling by a judge. She took it a step further and accused both Meg and her former friend, Kelsey Harris , of committing perjury.

“Meg and Kelsey lied about violently fighting that night. Meg lied about being intimate, arguing in the car, being extremely drunk and about why she was asked to leave the party,” Toure’ wrote. “There is a witness that says, ‘THE GIRL shot first’ and he was asked repeatedly in different ways and maintained the same answer.”

A myriad of the petition’s signees made their voices heard via Change.org as well. “This is unfair to Daystar, appeal this immediately,” one wrote. “We can’t have another generational talent rot in prison over some bullsh*t allegations and corrupt led court decisions. There wasn’t enough evidence to have him convicted and if we fold it might happen to just anyone of us someday. #FreeTory.”

Tory Lanez will be sentenced in January 2023, and, as of now, it is unclear whether his lawyers plan to appeal the verdict.

Comments / 4

okrahomie
3d ago

I say screw the appeal and deport this tiny little elf man wanna be back to the woods and let him go in the wild to fend for himself with nothing but his underwear and his ego.

Reply
7
Colette Batie
3d ago

What im not understanding is if he was innocent why did he not testify in court? I understand he couldn't say anything prior to the trial because he wasn't allowed to but during the trial he chose to not testify. I don't know if that was so he wouldn't incriminate himself or what. I just don't get it. I feel like the jury felt the evidence they saw was enough so y can't we just let it go. Chris Brown is still catching heat for the Rihanna situation all these years later (not saying its not without cause) and this man shot somebody and people actually want to appeal his case. His lawyers aren't even asking for an appeal. Make it make sense.

Reply
2
Related
Vibe

Kodak Black Blasts Jay-Z And Megan Thee Stallion Over Tory Lanez Conviction

Kodak Black is not happy about Tory Lanez being found guilty on all three charges in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting trial. The 25-year-old had some incendiary words for both the Grammy winner and Jay-Z, whom many people have intimated has some involvement in the jury’s decision. “This sh*t ain’t right homie,” the “Super Gremlin” rapper said. “Tory Lanez a good ni**a, bruh. If I had come out and done some sh*t and this sh*t f**king with my Christmas Eve, homie, ni**as ain’t finna talk about that, ni**as finna act like this sh*t ain’t even happen.”More from VIBE.comNicci Gilbert Takes Down...
Vibe

Terrence Howard Announces Retirement From Acting: “This Is The End For Me”

Terrence Howard is ready to walk away from acting. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet for the upcoming Peacock series The Best Man: The Final Chapters, Howard revealed his decision to call it quits and make room for the new generation of thespians establishing themselves as stars. While explaining his decision, the Chicago native recalled his conversation with iconic actor Sidney Poitier about retiring. “This is the end for me. I don’t know if it’s the end for the rest of them,” he said, referring to his Best Man castmates. “I retired two years ago, for the most part. I was...
Vibe

The Game Defends His 12-Year-Old Daughter’s Outfit For Diddy’s Twins’ Sweet 16

On Sunday (Dec. 18), The Game found himself going from admiring his daughter California “Cali” Lynn Dream Taylor’s growth, to defending her outfit choice for Diddy’s twin daughters’ sweet 16 party. The father of three posted a photo of his 12-year-old in her fashionable outfit for twins Jessie and D’Lila Combs’ coming-of-age party. Cali wore a silver/iridescent corset mini-dress, white plush coat and Rick Owens Drkshdw sneakers. She also wore a little makeup for the event with her hair straightened. More from VIBE.comDiddy Throws Twin Daughters Sweet 16 Birthday Bash, Gifts Them With New Range Rovers'MTV's Family Legacy' To Explore...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Black Enterprise

‘I Just Hope He’s Okay’: Kanye West ‘Missing’ After Former Employee Alleges Rapper Owes Money

Kanye West’s former manager, Thomas St. John, plans to serve the rapper who fell from grace a $4.5 million lawsuit, but Kanye is nowhere to be found. The U.S. Sun retrieved a court filing from Dec. 19, 2022, that states St. John and his attorneys are requesting more time—until the end of March—to serve West and his company Yeezy L.L.C. The former manager’s efforts to contact the rapper have been unsuccessful because West was not reachable by mail, at home, or even at a law group listed as his contact.
RadarOnline

Tory Lanez Agrees To Pay 'Love & Hip Hop' Star Prince In Settlement Over Alleged Nightclub Attacks

Tory Lanez has reached a financial settlement with Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Prince over alleged nightclub assaults— as the disgraced rapper’s criminal trial where he stands accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion begins in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the pint-sized rapper’s new attorney revealed the agreement with Prince as part of her plea to take the trial date off the court’s calendar. In court documents, the attorney, Kadisha Phelps, said she was recently retained by Lanez and needed time to catch up. As RadarOnline.com first reported, Lanez was dropped by...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Rapper Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for RICO Case

Atlanta-based rapper Hoodrich Pablo Juan has been sentenced to time in prison for his involvement in a sweeping RICO case. On Dec. 1, the "We Don't Luv Em" singer was handed a 15-year sentence, with his prison time being drastically reduced due to a plea deal. According to court documents obtained by TMZ and HipHop-N-More, the rapper, real name Sterling Leroy Pennix Jr., will serve just five years behind bars, though he will have a lengthy probation period following his release.
ATLANTA, GA
HipHopDX.com

T.I. Defended By His Son King Following Snitching Confession

T.I.‘s son King Harris has been clapping back at those calling his father a snitch following a recently resurfaced clip from his expediTIously podcast. Social media users are chiming in about a clip from a 2020 episode of the rapper’s podcast where he admitted to pinning a gun case on his late relative in the early 2000s.
worldboxingnews.net

Daughter of Floyd Mayweather sentenced after stabbing guilty plea

Iyanna Mayweather, the daughter of boxing great Floyd Mayweather, avoided jail time after pleading guilty to a severe stabbing. Iyanna, 22, will serve six years of probation after agreeing to a plea bargain where she would do no significant time behind bars. When first arrested in 2020, predictions were that...
Black Enterprise

Social Media Reacts to Rumors Lori Harvey Makes Men Sign $1M NDA to Date Her

Lori Harvey’s status as one of the most sought-after “it” girls on the Hollywood socialite scene garners a lot of gossip about her dating life. The latest rumors following Steve Harvey’s daughter links Lori, 25, to Snowfall star Damson Idris, 31, Hot New Hip Hop reports. Elsewhere, it’s been alleged that Lori might even make her dating prospects sign $1 million non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) to prevent them from talking about her romantic life.
Vibe

Vibe

