2 injured in shootout at KFC in DeKalb
Two people were injured Thursday in a shootout that began inside a KFC in DeKalb County and spilled over into the parking lot, police said.
Police: 2 boys fall through ice on frozen Kennesaw lake, rushed to hospital
KENNESAW, Ga. — Two boys playing on a frozen lake in Kennesaw fell through the ice Wednesday night, police confirmed. Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was at Ellison Lake off of Ellison Lakes Drive where police told her a pair of boys were playing on the ice.
Walmart evacuated after alleged arsonist sets fire in men’s clothing section, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — Police are searching for a person they say started a fire inside a northwest Atlanta Walmart on Wednesday night. Channel 2′s Candace McCowan is at the Walmart on Howell Mill Road where Atlanta firefighters say someone intentionally set a fire in the men’s clothing section.
Mother of 2 shot to death in Brookhaven hotel on Christmas Eve, family says
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — The family of a young mother who was shot to death in a Brookhaven hotel on Christmas Eve is now trying to raise money for her two sons. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Hazel Janine Reese was shot at a the...
Gwinnett County homeowner grateful neighbors saved his house from further destruction
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A Gwinnett County homeowner is crediting his neighbors, including a former mayor, for helping to contain a water leak that damaged his home while he was away for Christmas. “It’s nice to know there’s good people in this world,” Jared Estes told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson,...
Boy, 16, dead after falling into partially frozen Kennesaw lake
A 16-year-old who walked with his friends on thin ice over a Cobb County subdivision’s lake suffered a deadly plunge when he and another boy broke through the surface Wednesday evening.
Deadly Christmas Day fire leaves family grieving again
For Sonia Tyler, it’s all too familiar. Barely two years after losing one brother to gun violence, Tyler’s other brother...
Fulton deputy found shot to death identified as 24-year-old ‘life of the party,’ sheriff confirms
ATLANTA — A Fulton County Sheriff’s Office deputy was found shot to death in a crashed car in northwest Atlanta on Thursday morning. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach was the first reporter on the scene on Channel 2 Action News This Morning when authorities were blocking the intersection of Bolton Road and Peyton Road. A black car with crime scene tape around it had damage to both the front and back ends.
Fulton sheriff IDs deputy found shot to death in crashed car
An off-duty Fulton County sheriff’s deputy was found shot dead in a wrecked car in the middle of a northwest Atlanta road Thursday morning, according to authorities.
Man & toddler killed in fiery I-20 crash with tractor-trailer on Christmas Day
Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer that killed a man and a young girl on Christmas Day.
Gainesville Police say it was “like a scene from Home Alone”
Police in Gainesville are reporting the arrest of an armed robbery suspect who slipped and fell on a patch of ice while trying to make his getaway. Police say 30 year-old Luis Ordonez fired one gunshot in the direction of his intended victim, then tried to run away. He slipped, fell, and was possibly knocked unconscious. He was arrested and booked into the Hall County jail. The intended robbery victim was not injured.
Police confirm 4 shot, 1 dead in separate shootings miles apart in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY. Ga. — Five people have been shot in a matter of hours just a few miles apart from one another, DeKalb County police have confirmed. Officers responded to the Budgetel Inn on Gus Place just before 1 p.m. Wednesday where they found two people who had been shot.
1 dead after shooting in northwest Atlanta
ATLANTA — One person is reportedly dead after a shooting in northwest Atlanta on Thursday morning. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is on the scene at the intersection of Bolton Road and Peyton Road, where authorities have arrived, blocking the street. All lanes between 285 and Jackson Pkwy in...
Suspect punches clerk in the head while robbing Georgia convenience store, deputies say
HALL COUNTY — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery after a store clerk was punched in the head Wednesday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Around 9:45 p.m. deputies were called to the Stop by Food Mart #2 in the...
Family remembers 57-year-old twins killed days before Christmas
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Family members of the beloved Newberry twins are remembering their loved ones after the identical sisters were killed by one of their sons just days before Christmas. The family said 57-year-old Ruth and Ruby Newberry were always together, finishing each other's sentences and thoughts. The pair...
Man turned away from store for escaping cold shot outside, police say
A man turned away from a Family Dollar store while trying to escape the cold was shot as soon as he left the store, according to police.
Man hospitalized after fire near Oakland City neighborhood
ATLANTA — A man was hospitalized early Friday morning after a fire near Atlanta's Oakland City neighborhood. The man's current condition was not immediately available. Reports from the scene indicated he was pulled from a duplex-like structure by firefighters and taken to Grady. It happened near Oakland Dr. and...
Cops: Man shot after fight turns to gunfire at troubled SW Atlanta apartments
A man remains in serious condition after being shot at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex Wednesday evening, authorit...
12-year-old girl shot in DeKalb County; 2 people in custody, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police said a 12-year-old girl was shot during a fight between her mother and someone they knew. The shooting happened around 12 p.m. at an apartment complex on Central Drive. Officers found the child suffering from a gunshot wound and rushed her to the hospital. Her condition has not been released.
4 charged, 2 wanted after 15-year-old dies months after being shot in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Four people are in custody and two more are on the run after a 15-year-old died earlier this month following an October shooting. Clayton County police say they were called to Magnolia Drive on Oct. 29 where Jcori Butler had been shot. Family members had tried taking Butler to the hospital, but paramedics intercepted them and took him to a trauma center.
