WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Fulton deputy found shot to death identified as 24-year-old ‘life of the party,’ sheriff confirms

ATLANTA — A Fulton County Sheriff’s Office deputy was found shot to death in a crashed car in northwest Atlanta on Thursday morning. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach was the first reporter on the scene on Channel 2 Action News This Morning when authorities were blocking the intersection of Bolton Road and Peyton Road. A black car with crime scene tape around it had damage to both the front and back ends.
WGAU

Gainesville Police say it was “like a scene from Home Alone”

Police in Gainesville are reporting the arrest of an armed robbery suspect who slipped and fell on a patch of ice while trying to make his getaway. Police say 30 year-old Luis Ordonez fired one gunshot in the direction of his intended victim, then tried to run away. He slipped, fell, and was possibly knocked unconscious. He was arrested and booked into the Hall County jail. The intended robbery victim was not injured.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

1 dead after shooting in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — One person is reportedly dead after a shooting in northwest Atlanta on Thursday morning. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is on the scene at the intersection of Bolton Road and Peyton Road, where authorities have arrived, blocking the street. All lanes between 285 and Jackson Pkwy in...
11Alive

Man hospitalized after fire near Oakland City neighborhood

ATLANTA — A man was hospitalized early Friday morning after a fire near Atlanta's Oakland City neighborhood. The man's current condition was not immediately available. Reports from the scene indicated he was pulled from a duplex-like structure by firefighters and taken to Grady. It happened near Oakland Dr. and...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

4 charged, 2 wanted after 15-year-old dies months after being shot in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Four people are in custody and two more are on the run after a 15-year-old died earlier this month following an October shooting. Clayton County police say they were called to Magnolia Drive on Oct. 29 where Jcori Butler had been shot. Family members had tried taking Butler to the hospital, but paramedics intercepted them and took him to a trauma center.
