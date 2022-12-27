ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

jerseysbest.com

10 fun ways to stay active this winter in N.J.

Wintertime in the Garden State ushers in chilly temperatures and the arrival of snow. Though we may be tempted to stay indoors and keep warm, there are still plenty of things to do to stay active and enjoy the beauty of the season. Following are 10 fun activities in New...
NEW JERSEY STATE
bestofnj.com

The Best of New Jersey Restaurant Guide: 2023 Edition

Each week, Best of NJ introduces readers to new eateries in their area. But as a special annual feature, we curate our best profiles as one easy-to-read feature. With this in mind, we are proud to present the Best of New Jersey Restaurant Guide for 2023. These are the restaurants we showcased throughout the previous year that deserve special recognition.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Shore News Network

Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot

TOMS RIVER, NJ – There were no jackpot winners in Tuesday’s Megamillions lottery, but three New Jersey residents won a total of $40,000 in the drawing. The Megamillions jackpot is now $640 million for Friday’s drawing. Three winning tickets were sold in New Jersey on Tuesday. A $20,000 ticket was sold at Town Square Place in Jersey City. A $10,000 ticket was sold at Ricks Farm in Somerdale and a third was sold at News Plus in Toms River. The winning numbers for the Tuesday, December 27, drawing were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was The post Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
94.5 PST

Life sized dinosaurs are coming to New Jersey

Jurassic Quest, a traveling display of life sized replica dinosaurs, will be coming to New Jersey at the New Jersey Convention and Expo Center. The producers of Jurassic Quest say that the display is among the country’s biggest dinosaur exhibitions, with a herd of life-sized dinos - including a T-Rex, Apatosaurus and a 50-foot-long Megalodon.
EDISON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Major shows/movies filmed in New Jersey in 2022

A report released in December finds that film and television production in New Jersey brought in record-breaking numbers in 2021. It's expected that next year's report on 2022 activity will deliver another round of record figures. "We are going to increase the number of features we had, the number of...
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

Six South Jersey Towns Deemed Most Affordable Places To Live In NJ

We've said it before and we'll say it again: Jersey's not exactly known for being cheap. Nope, quite the opposite. In fact, unless you have absolutely no idea about the value of a dollar, then you know that the Garden State is pretty expensive in just about every category there is when it comes to spending money. Buying a home and raising a family here in New Jersey isn't cheap, but when you think about how close you are to so many different places and experiences, most people come to the conclusion that it's worth it.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

