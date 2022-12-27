Read full article on original website
Related
Life sized dinosaurs are coming to New Jersey
Jurassic Quest, a traveling display of life sized replica dinosaurs, will be coming to New Jersey at the New Jersey Convention and Expo Center. The producers of Jurassic Quest say that the display is among the country’s biggest dinosaur exhibitions, with a herd of life-sized dinos - including a T-Rex, Apatosaurus and a 50-foot-long Megalodon.
The top New Year’s resolutions in the U.S. differs from NJ
The top resolution for the new year in New Jersey seems to fit because we're all a little unstable here. It's hard to find a good therapist and get into therapy. As Cher said while slapping Cage in the movie Moonstruck, "Snap out of it!" It seems to go along...
NJ hospital sending patients away because of cybersecurity concern
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — CentraState Medical Center is not accepting new admissions Friday morning because of a cybersecurity problem. Hospital spokeswoman Lori Palmer said the facility it is diverting new patients to other facilities as a precaution. "CentraState Medical Center is experiencing some technical problems related to an IT security...
Amazon contributing to death of bees? NJ group takes on retail giant
An advocacy group in New Jersey is standing up to Amazon, claiming the retail giant is two-faced, selling items that both promote and go against the same cause. As part of a fundraising campaign to strengthen operations in 2023, Environment New Jersey is calling on Amazon to remove bee-killing pesticides from its digital shelves.
Last Chance: Final weekend for these NJ holiday drive-thru displays (Dec 30 – Jan 1)
If you've been meaning to check out New Jersey's holiday drive-thru displays but haven't gotten around to it yet, time is about to run out. This is your last chance to check out the amazing drive-thru holiday displays in New Jersey. And although many remained open this final week of 2022, only a select few will keep it going up to New Year's Day.
Cardi B and family at American Dream Big SNOW for NJ winter break
EAST RUTHERFORD — Rappers Cardi B and Offset took their two kids and “hit the slopes” over winter break at American Dream. Cardi B — who bought a North Jersey mansion for just under $6 million over a year ago — shared plenty of Instagram photos and video from Big SNOW American Dream on Tuesday.
Unique last-minute NJ New Year’s ideas if you insist on going out
Is it just me, or are New Year's plans always made way too last minute? I always find myself unsure of what I am doing for the night just days before, and oftentimes it’s a little too hectic for my liking. Whether you’re looking for New Year's Eve to...
Dumbest thing to happen in NJ in 2022 (Opinion)
It would be impossible to keep track of all of the stupid things that happened in any state in any year. However in New Jersey, if you're looking for first-class stupidity with a twist of tyranny and social engineering, look no further than our Legislature and Governor's Office in Trenton.
Zach Braff’s ‘A Good Person’ shot in New Jersey to premiere in 2023
New Jersey has become quite the hot spot for shooting movies and television. In this article by Dino Flammia, you can read about how 2021 set record-breaking numbers for the Garden State. One film, in particular, stands out because it was written and directed by a Jersey guy, South Orange...
Major shows/movies filmed in New Jersey in 2022
A report released in December finds that film and television production in New Jersey brought in record-breaking numbers in 2021. It's expected that next year's report on 2022 activity will deliver another round of record figures. "We are going to increase the number of features we had, the number of...
Why will over 1M NJ drivers pay more for auto insurance in 2023?
TRENTON – The minimum amount of auto insurance coverage that drivers must have in New Jersey has gone up, adding roughly $120 or more to the yearly premiums of at least 1.1 million drivers. As of New Year’s Day, the state’s required liability coverage for insurance plans issued or...
The NJ minimum wage is going up again: Is it too high or too low?
💵 Gov. Murphy signed the minimum wage law in 2019. 💵 Should the government set salaries and wages?. In February of 2019 Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation that phases-in minimum wage increases of at least $1 a year every January 1, through 2024. Washington, D.C., currently has the...
Here are some great places to be when it’s frigid in NJ
New Jersey may not be known for its harsh winters, but you’d never know that from this past weekend!. Hopefully, it was a really good time to hunker down at home and stay warm with your family. But I had to run around a little yesterday and I started...
2 NJ regions rank among most competitive rental markets in U.S.
The Garden State has two of the most competitive rental markets in the country, according to an analysis of 2022 activity by RentCafe. The apartment listing service looked at the 135 largest markets in the country and based its ranking on a number of factors:. number of days apartments were...
After 30 Years, This Burlington County Hallmark is Shutting Its Doors in 2023
It's been a decades-long run for this beloved store in Marlton, New Jersey, but now it's coming to an end. Joy's Hallmark, located in the Crispin Square in Marlton NJ (230 N Maple Ave C1), has announced that after 30 years, they'll be shutting their doors for good come Jan 25, 2023, according to Facebook community page A View from Evesham.
Stay In NJ This NYE At Bar Anticipation in Belmar, NJ
Christmas has officially come and gone and it’s time to start thinking about the next holiday coming up in just a few days. New Year’s Eve is coming up quickly and there are plenty of places to go right in New Jersey to celebrate the new year! If you’re anything like me, you don’t want anything to do with Philadelphia or New York City for this holiday. So if that’s your vibe, this iconic bar sling the Jersey Shore is hosting a New Years' party that you for sure want to get to.
New Year’s Eve fireworks — where to watch in New Jersey
There may not be as many options as you'd have on July Fourth, but you can still find plenty of towns and businesses in New Jersey that are running fireworks displays to ring in the new year. Some are free to the public, others may come at a price so...
Don’t toss that Christmas tree. Recycle it and save the NJ shoreline
As the holidays begin to wrap up and another year begins, folks across New Jersey will soon deal with the daunting task of taking down the holiday decorations and tossing out the live (most likely dying or dead) Christmas tree. But don’t throw the tree on the curb or in...
NJ money worries: What you should expect to happen in 2023
With the start of the New Year right around the corner, a lot of New Jersey residents are wondering what’s in store for them economically in 2023. According to Rutgers University economist James Hughes, the New Jersey economy will do OK at the beginning of the year because a number of indicators are positive.
The best reasons to stay home on New Year’s Eve this year
As the countdown to the New Year begins, many people start making plans to go out and celebrate. But why not stay home this year?. Here are five reasons why staying home on New Year's Eve in New Jersey can be just as fun (if not more!) than going out.
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
72K+
Followers
21K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 0