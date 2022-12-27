ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Life sized dinosaurs are coming to New Jersey

Jurassic Quest, a traveling display of life sized replica dinosaurs, will be coming to New Jersey at the New Jersey Convention and Expo Center. The producers of Jurassic Quest say that the display is among the country’s biggest dinosaur exhibitions, with a herd of life-sized dinos - including a T-Rex, Apatosaurus and a 50-foot-long Megalodon.
EDISON, NJ
Amazon contributing to death of bees? NJ group takes on retail giant

An advocacy group in New Jersey is standing up to Amazon, claiming the retail giant is two-faced, selling items that both promote and go against the same cause. As part of a fundraising campaign to strengthen operations in 2023, Environment New Jersey is calling on Amazon to remove bee-killing pesticides from its digital shelves.
Major shows/movies filmed in New Jersey in 2022

A report released in December finds that film and television production in New Jersey brought in record-breaking numbers in 2021. It's expected that next year's report on 2022 activity will deliver another round of record figures. "We are going to increase the number of features we had, the number of...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Stay In NJ This NYE At Bar Anticipation in Belmar, NJ

Christmas has officially come and gone and it’s time to start thinking about the next holiday coming up in just a few days. New Year’s Eve is coming up quickly and there are plenty of places to go right in New Jersey to celebrate the new year! If you’re anything like me, you don’t want anything to do with Philadelphia or New York City for this holiday. So if that’s your vibe, this iconic bar sling the Jersey Shore is hosting a New Years' party that you for sure want to get to.
BELMAR, NJ
Trenton, NJ
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

