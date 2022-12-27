At 8:44 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, the Brownwood Fire Department was dispatched to an electrical fire at Chick-fil-A, located at 500 E. Commerce. Units arrived on scene to investigate an electrical fire in an outlet. Crews found that Chick-Fil-A employees put the fire out in an outlet to their griller with an ABC fire extinguisher. Damage was contained to the outlet and plug. Chick-Fil-A crews remained to clean up the residue from the discharged fire extinguisher. Health Department was notified to check on the restaurant this morning. As of 09:30 this morning the owner of Chick-Fil-A notified me that they were opened back up.

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO