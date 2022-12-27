Read full article on original website
Brownwood Fire Dept. Responds to Electrical Fire at Chick-fil-A
At 8:44 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, the Brownwood Fire Department was dispatched to an electrical fire at Chick-fil-A, located at 500 E. Commerce. Units arrived on scene to investigate an electrical fire in an outlet. Crews found that Chick-Fil-A employees put the fire out in an outlet to their griller with an ABC fire extinguisher. Damage was contained to the outlet and plug. Chick-Fil-A crews remained to clean up the residue from the discharged fire extinguisher. Health Department was notified to check on the restaurant this morning. As of 09:30 this morning the owner of Chick-Fil-A notified me that they were opened back up.
GALLERY: Historic Ranger building collapses, nearby businesses close for the day
RANGER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The historic 1924 Halbert Building in Ranger collapsed Wednesday afternoon, causing traffic to be blocked off for an amount of time. Around 1:30 p.m., Ranger police alerted the public that West Main Street was blocked off from all traffic because of a “dangerous situation involving the partial collapse of a vacant […]
Weekly Brown County COVID Report
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 112 positive COVID-19 test results, a slight decrease from last week. Of the 112 positives this week, 8 were PCR, and 104 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 52 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases.
Early man killed in Brown County crash
BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Early man was killed during a crash in Brown County Wednesday evening. William Calhoun, 70, of Early, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Hwy 183 7 miles north of May, Texas around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, according to a crash report from the Texas Department of […]
One Killed in Crash in Northern Brown County
A man from Early, Texas was killed and another person injured in a two vehicle crash which happened at 6:52 pm Wednesday, December 28, 2022. According to an updated crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety, the wreck happened 7.6 miles north of May, Texas on U.S. Highway 183. Killed in the wreck was William Mark Calhoun, 70, of Early. Calhoun was the driver of a 1996 Suzuki Sidekick 4-door sports utility vehicle. A passenger in the vehicle was Rhonda Hart Calhoun, 66, of Early. She had non-incapacitating injuries, stable condition, transported to Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood.
Robert “Mark” Bretzke, 71
On Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, Robert “Mark” Bretzke passed away unexpectedly at the age of 71. Mark was born in Uvalde, TX to Clinton and June Bretzke. He was raised in LaPryor, TX, and attended LaPryor schools and Southwest Texas Jr. College in Uvalde for their 2 year mechanic program.
Deadly Crash Claims the Life of a Brown County Man Wednesday
BROWNWOOD – A Brown County man was killed in a two vehicle crash Wednesday between May and Rising Star. According to information released Thursday by the Texas Department of Public Safety, two vehicles were southbound on US 183 about 7.6 miles north of May in Brown County. 21-year-old Dylan...
Roxie Walton Brown, 70, of Brownwood
Funeral service for Roxie Walton Brown, 70 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
Gael Gamez, 13, of Brownwood
Gael Gamez, age 13, of Brownwood, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. A memorial service for Gael will be held at 10AM on Saturday, December 31 at Heartland Funeral Home. Gael is survived by his mother, brother and sisters, other relatives and friends.
Faye Purcell, 87, of Bangs
Faye Purcell, age 87, of Bangs passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center in Brownwood. Services for Faye are pending with Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Lady Lions Win One, Lose One Thursday in Tournament Action
The Brownwood Lady Lions defeated the Coleman Bluekatts 35-29 Thursday evening after losing an afternoon game to Little River Academy 37-30. Brownwood will now play Valley Mills at noon today at Warren Gym. Read the full story at this link to Brownwoodnews.com. (photo courtesy Derrick Stuckly of Brownwoodnews.com)
Charlie V. Gamblin, 73, of Brownwood
Charlie Vin Gamblin, age 73, of Brownwood, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022, in an Abilene hospital. Charlie was born on September 16, 1949, in Victoria, to E.B. and Geneva (Johnson) Gamblin. He graduated from Karnes City High School where he was a star athlete in track and baseball.
Ellis John Villarreal
Ellis John Villarreal passed away December 20, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas. He was born in Houston, Texas on October 26, 1955, to Ellis J Villarreal and Lesta Larrabee. He was a dedicated pastor for 45 years. He is survived by a sister, Lori Villarreal, and a brother, Jack Donaldson and wife Shirly of Bracketville, Tx, his honorary grandchildren, Ellis Anna Belle Spire and Harper Mae Spire of Seguin, Tx, Dennis Spire and Brenda Spire of San Marcos, Tx, Abraham Delgado, Lilly Delgado, Vivianna Delgado, Rebekkah Delgado, and Emma Delgado of Blanket, Tx, and his nieces and nephews, Jack Donaldson Jr and wife Debra, Kathalean Donaldson, Linda Donaldson, Charlotte Donaldson, Stormy, and Nerissa Donaldson, and his cousin, Bennie Boy Canta and wife of San Antonio, Tx. He is preceded in death by his father, Ellis J Villarreal, and mother, Lesta Larrabee, and his aunt, Isabel Garcia.
TSTC schedules Workforce Training classes for spring
Texas State Technical College has scheduled several Workforce Training and Continuing Education classes for the spring semester. Cindy Brunett, TSTC’s executive director of Workforce Training and Continuing Education, said the classes will offer students the opportunity to enter the workforce quickly. “We are excited to be providing these opportunities...
Steve Galvan, 64, of Brownwood
Steve Galvan, 64 years old, of Brownwood, Texas, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 in Brownwood. Visitation will be between 1 pm-4 pm on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Brownwood Funeral. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Brownwood Funeral with Aparicio...
Arrests made for stealing copper wiring from Oyo Hotel, assault against family members
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following information Friday morning:. On Thursday, December 29, 2022, at approximately 5 p.m. Officers James Holdar and Marquis Thomas were patrolling in the 500 block of East Commerce when they observed a suspicious vehicle parked at the rear of the closed/vacant Oyo Hotel. Officer...
Early man killed in two-vehicle accident near May
The Texas Department of Public Safety issued the following information regarding a two-vehicle accident that took place at 6:52 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28 on U.S. Highway 183, approximately 8 miles north of May, that claimed the life of an Early man. William Mark Calhoun, 70, perished in the accident as...
Brownwood Native Spence Named 2022 Austinite of the Year
Brownwood native Roy Spence, Jr. has been named the 2022 “Austinite of the Year” by the Austin Chamber of Commerce. The annual award recognizes a leader in business and civic affairs in the Austin area. Spence grew up in Brownwood, and after graduating from Brownwood High School in...
Dan Collom, 86, of Brownwood
Dan Collom, at 86 years old, of Brownwood, Texas passed away Monday, December 26, 2022. A memorial will be held by the family, at a later date, in Rotan, Texas. Dan was born on August 15, 1936 in Rotan, Texas to his parents, William and Emma Collom. He was a minister for a total of 62 years, serving the Lord at Four Square Church located in Rotan, as well as other churches in Texas.
WOW! $3-million-winning scratch off ticket sold in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A $3-million-winning scratch off ticket that was sold in Abilene was claimed last week. Texas Lottery announced Wednesday a Winters, Texas, resident claimed the $3 million prize from the $750 Million Winner’s Circle scratch ticket game. The winning ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven on the 4000 block of N Clack […]
