What winter was like the year you were born

The United States has seen a wide range of winters over the past century—everything from warm, mild years where folks could stroll leisurely through parks in February to turbulent, frigid seasons where people had to hunker down inside. There were years when blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
Day 4 of cars stuck in ice in Edgewater, N.J. parking lot

EDGEWATER, N.J. - The bitter cold temperatures across our region led to an uncommon sight in New Jersey - cars still stuck in frozen flood waters after last week's storm. Residents in Edgewater describe the parking lot as an ice-skating rink, and it's easy to see why. It's a result of water from the Hudson River that came up and over, then froze. It's not only impacting the parkign lot itself, but some of the cars - which are now stuck."I just lost my car," said car owner Leyla Pagano."Have you tried getting it out?" CBS2's Elijah Westbrook asked."No, you can't. It's...
WATCH: Video Shows Montana Woman’s Bed Frame Frozen Over During Historic Cold Front

Around a third of the U.S. population is bracing for the coldest Christmas in 40 years as the country is slammed with a historic winter storm. Every state from California to Florida is experiencing strange consequences of the blistering cold, from falling iguanas to “ice pancakes” floating downstream. The states hit the hardest by the cold front, however, are those in the Upper Midwest and High Plains.
Blue Ridge Parkway closed in North Carolina ahead of Christmas weekend, brutal cold, ice

ASHEVILLE - Thinking of taking a family on a drive across the frosty Blue Ridge Parkway this Christmas weekend? Think again, and make some new plans, with lots of warm layers. According to the park's road closure webpage, the parkway is completely closed to motor vehicle through-traffic in North Carolina Dec. 23 as temperatures have plunged into the single digits and below overnight Dec. 22 and wind chills have made the air feel more like the actual arctic, with a minus 35 factor atop Mount Mitchell and minus 45 at Grandfather Mountain northeast of Asheville.
Major Winter Storm Might Bring Blizzard, Heavy Snow, Howling Winds in Upper Midwest

A major winter storm, possibly a blizzard, is forecast for the Upper Midwest of the United States. It may also bring with it heavy snow and howling winds. The storm will spread heavy snow and strong winds into the northern Plains and Upper Midwest starting late Monday or early Tuesday after dumping feet of snow across the western mountains this weekend. It may also linger over some areas of those regions into the next midweek.
Amazon contributing to death of bees? NJ group takes on retail giant

An advocacy group in New Jersey is standing up to Amazon, claiming the retail giant is two-faced, selling items that both promote and go against the same cause. As part of a fundraising campaign to strengthen operations in 2023, Environment New Jersey is calling on Amazon to remove bee-killing pesticides from its digital shelves.
Alberta Clipper to bring snow showers to blizzard-weary northern US starting Christmas Day

A weak Alberta Clipper system will dive out of Canada on Christmas Day, moving across the northern tier of the U.S. before making its way to the Northeast by early next week.  An Alberta Clipper is a quick-moving weather system from western Canada that sweeps across northern sections of the country. This type of system typically brings snow to the Northeast, Great Lakes and Midwest. This system is forecast to bring only a few inches or less of snow, but the Clipper will slide across many areas just hit hard by the Christmas week blizzard, which brought dangerous snow, high winds, bitter cold and disruptive...
Wild winter storm envelops US, snarling Christmas travel

MISSION, Kan. — (AP) — A wild winter storm continued to envelop much of the United States on Saturday, bringing blinding blizzards, freezing rain, flooding and life-threatening cold that created mayhem for those traveling for the Christmas holiday. The storm that arrived earlier in the week downed power...
A look at the craziest New Year’s Eve events where you can ring in 2023

A change in the weather pattern across North America will mean a significant temperature shift, with those impacted by the Christmas arctic blast seeing incredible warmth to end 2022 and ring in the new year. The FOX Forecast Center is not anticipating a record-breaking warm spell but expects high temperatures to be 10-20 degrees above average for areas of the Southeast, Northeast and Midwest. The warmth in the East will not keep precipitation at bay but will ensure most of it falls from the sky in the form of rain versus snow or ice for this holiday weekend. It will be a different story in areas of...
