Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Kevin Owens Takes Brutal Hit to Eye in John Cena Team-Up Win on WWE SmackDown
It was finally time for the match everyone had been waiting for on tonight's WWE SmackDown, a match that involved Raw's Kevin Owens and John Cena taking on The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. Both Cena and Owens have bad blood with Reigns, and Owens and Zayn are currently having issues within their friendship, so it was always going to be a contentious match. It certainly was, and Owens was sporting an injured eye by the end of it. Thanks to some teamwork, Cena and Owens secured the win with an Attitude Adjustment and a Stunner, allowing Owens to pin Zayn for the win.
wrestletalk.com
Gruesome Injury On WWE SmackDown
He may have picked up the win on WWE SmackDown but tonight a WWE star also appeared to pick up a gruesome injury!. Eagle eyed fans noticing that by the end of the main event of WWE SmackDown featuring Kevin Owens teaming with John Cena against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, there was a noticeable injury visible.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Loses Title Following Shocking Comeback On WWE SmackDown
In a shocking turn of events, Ronda Rousey was dethroned as "SmackDown" Women's Champion on the final "WWE SmackDown" of 2022. However, her loss didn't come against the superstar she was advertised to defend her title against – Raquel Rodriguez. Instead, Rousey was confronted by a returning Charlotte Flair...
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Was Involved In A Real-Life Brawl That Derailed Some Big WWE Plans
In the 1990s, "The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels was a big-time player in professional wrestling. Michaels won the WWF Championship, the Intercontinental Championship, and the WWF Tag Team Championships three times each during that decade. However, he became known for his backstage antics just as much as his on-screen character. Michaels openly dealt with addiction, causing a number of issues with WWF owner Vince McMahon and the company as a result. On several occasions, there was genuine concern if he could or would even show up to work. One particular situation, however, almost changed the course of his career.
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Sends Ominous Warning Ahead Of Final WWE SmackDown Of 2022
In recent weeks, The Bloodline has taken it up a notch with their destructive ways, carrying backstage attacks on random wrestlers and interrupting others' matches, not to mention putting the likes of Elias and Matt Riddle on the shelf. The faction has even drawn comparisons to the iconic Black & White nWo for its newfound mean streak.
ringsidenews.com
Indie Wrestler Jaysin Strife Passes Away At 37
The wrestling business has been built by athletes and behind-the-scenes personnel who contribute to the industry with their in-ring and creative insight. It is always sad to lose anyone in the business and recently, the wrestling world lost yet another Independent wrestler and promoter in Jaysin Strife. Jaysin Strife began...
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle’s Current Fling Drops Cryptic Message About Cheating
Matt Riddle made headlines for all the wrong reasons lately. He was taken off WWE television after failing a second drug test. Right after that, Riddle became embroiled in a lot of controversy on social media for his past tweets. In fact, he was also accused of cheating by his previous partners. Now it seems Riddle’s current fling, who happens to be an adult film star, decided to drop a cryptic message about cheating recently.
ringsidenews.com
Andrade El Idolo Reacts To Charlotte Flair’s WWE Return
Charlotte Flair sent shock waves across the entire WWE Universe by making her return to WWE after an extended absence. Not only that, she slithered the SmackDown Women’s title from Ronda Rousey in another big shocker. Her impressive return saw a response from her real-life husband, Andrade El Idolo.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Announcer Retiring From Wrestling?
Since All Elite Wrestling was first announced the company has added several interesting names to the broadcast team and Tony Schiavone has been with the company since August of 2019. Schiavone has been a key member of the AEW team, but it sounds like his days in the world of professional wrestling could be numbered.
ringsidenews.com
Ricochet ‘Accidently’ Busted Gunther Open On WWE SmackDown
Ricochet is one of the most agile performers on the WWE roster today. The One and Only never fails to impress the WWE Universe with his high-risk maneuvers inside the squared circle. He accidently busted open a fellow wrestler last night on SmackDown. The December 30, 2022, edition of the...
ComicBook
What Is Ric Flair's Real Name?
Ric Flair's new documentary Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair recently premiered on Peacock, in which he discussed the subject of his real name. His legal name is Richard Fliehr, which he would eventually use to transform into his iconic wrestling persona name. However, Flair was adopted as an infant in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1949 and there's been some debate about what his name was when he was born — either Fred Phillips, Fred Demaree or Fred Stewart, depending on which documents you look at.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Champion Calls Out Brock Lesnar For A Match
Brock Lesnar is likely returning to WWE at some point in 2023, which is why a former WWE Champion has called him out for a match. The last time Brock Lesnar competed in a WWE match was nearly two months ago at Crown Jewel on November 5th when he faced one of his biggest rivals in 2022, Bobby Lashley. While Lashley dominated much of the match, Lesnar got the win after he pushed himself off the ropes while trapped in the Hurt Lock submission and landed on top of Lashley for the pinfall win.
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Suffers Potential Injury At Live Event
UPDATE: a new report has shot down rumors that the injury was a work. more at this link. A top WWE star was unable to finish a match at a house show due to an apparent injury according to fans in attendance. While WWE had a house show in Hershey,...
ringsidenews.com
Charlotte Flair’s First Remarks After Winning SmackDown Women’s Title
Charlotte Flair shocked the WWE Universe with a huge win over Ronda Rousey this week on SmackDown. The Queen pinned The Baddest Woman on the Planet to reclaim the SmackDown Women’s Championship. WWE cameras caught up with the newly-crowned SmackDown Women’s Champion backstage on the blue brand. The Queen...
tjrwrestling.net
“Ugly, Racist, Bully Bastard” – Jake Roberts Slams Legendary Wrestling Promoter
Jake Roberts has some not-so-kind things to say about legendary wrestling promoter Bill Watts. During his Hall of Fame wrestling career, Jake “The Snake” Roberts was most known for his run in WWE, but he also spent time working in other places like WCW and also Mid-South Wrestling as well.
ringsidenews.com
Footage Of Gunther Getting Checked After Chair Shot On WWE SmackDown
GUNTHER cemented his status as a top star on SmackDown in a matter of months. The Ring General captured the Intercontinental Championship in the process as well. Last night, he got his head split wide open due to an accidental chair shot. Imperium ganged up on Braun Strowman for wanting...
ewrestlingnews.com
Watch: Jessika Carr Hits Sami Zayn With A Stunner At WWE Live Event
WWE referee Jessika Carr had no time for Sami Zayn’s antics during a recent WWE live event. In a video shared online, Zayn can be seen berating the official, who levels the Honorary Uce with a stunner. A delighted Kevin Owens then emerged to hit a stunner of his...
stillrealtous.com
AEW Stars Stripped Of Their Titles
On Wednesday night Tay Melo & Sammy Guevara were originally scheduled to appear on AAA’s Noche De Campeones, but they did not appear on the show. Plans called for them to defend their AAA Mixed Tag Titles against Lady Shani & Octagon Jr and Komander & Sexy Star II. However, Melo & Guevara were replaced by Abismo Negro Jr & Flammer.
PWMania
Sting Reveals Plans To End His AEW Career
“The Icon” has the end of his All Elite Wrestling run in sight. Sting recently spoke with The Ringer about the end of his AEW career, noting he has the idea in mind on how he wants to wrap up business with the promotion. “Well, I know Darby [Allin]...
ringsidenews.com
Uncle Howdy Attacks Bray Wyatt During WWE SmackDown
Uncle Howdy was always thought to be in some sort of a wicked alliance with Bray Wyatt. Tonight, the mysterious figure shocked the pro wrestling world by attacking Bray Wyatt. Bray Wyatt kicked off tonight’s SmackDown with an in-ring promo. Wyatt picked up from where he left last week, noting he regretted the assault on cameraman. LA Knight interrupted the promo and challenge Wyatt to a match at the Royal Rumble.
Comments / 2