1470 WMBD
Three area counties say ‘no’ to Pretrial Fairness Act portion of SAFE-T Act
TOULON, Ill. – Add two area counties to the list of counties that say they won’t enforce the “cashless bail” rules contained in the state’s SAFE-T Act as of Sunday, now that a judge says they’re unconstitutional. Stark County State’s Attorney Caroline Borden Campion...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria County will not implement Pre-Trial Fairness Act
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County State’s Attorney Jodi Hoos announced Thursday that Peoria will not implement the elimination of cash bail that is set to go into effect Jan. 1. A Kankakee judge ruled the elimination of cash bail–the section of the SAFE-T Act named the Pre-Trial...
Central Illinois Proud
Two District 150 school board candidates challenge each other’s signatures for ballot eligibility
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– It’s a situation that Peoria County Election officials said they’ve never seen before. Two candidates vying for the District 1 seat on the Peoria Public Schools Board are challenging each other’s number of signatures to secure a spot on the April ballot. The...
Counties scramble in aftermath of judge’s SAFE-T Act ruling
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Nearly two-thirds of the counties in the state will not be eliminating cash bail on January 1st. Kankakee County Circuit Judge Thomas Cunnington sided with state’s attorneys Wednesday night, ruling that the cash bail provisions of the SAFE-T Act are unconstitutional. The state is appealing that ruling to the Supreme Court. […]
Illinois GOP applaud cash bail ruling while Dems vow appeal
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Reaction continued Thursday after a Kankakee County judge ruled the provision that eliminates cash bail in the SAFE-T Act unconstitutional. In a ruling released late Wednesday, Kankakee County Chief Judge Thomas Cunnington said, “…the appropriateness of bail rests with the authority of the court and may not be determined by legislative fiat.” […]
wjbc.com
Potential candidates beginning to arise for open Senate Seat in 53rd District
BLOOMINGTON – Republican Party chairs for 13 area counties are releasing details how they will fill the Illinois State Senate seat vacated by Bloomington’s Jason Barickman, and some familiar names in Central Illinois politics are apparently interested in replacing him for a two-year term. Barickman officially resigned Wednesday...
Central Illinois Proud
What is closed on New Years?
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Several Peoria County and Bloomington facilities will be closed due to the New Year approaching. According to a Peoria County press release, the Peoria County Courthouse, Veterans Assistance Commission, Peoria City/County Health Department, Peoria County Election Commission, and the Highway Department office buildings are closed on Jan. 2. Depts will reopen on Jan. 3.
Shocking, tragic and contentious: WGIL’s Top 10 Stories of 2022 in the Galesburg area
As the calendar turns to 2023, it’s time to wrap up the year that was in the Galesburg area. Health care issues, the tragic death of a law enforcement officer in the line of duty, a change of leadership in Galesburg city government and the saga of where to build and how to fund a new community center dominated the headlines in 2022.
Springfield business owners prepare to implement minimum wage increase
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Some workers across the state could see an increase in their pay next month. Illinois’ minimum wage goes up to $13 an hour for most workers starting Jan. 1. “Minimum wage laws improve the standard of living for all workers of our state,” Jane Flanagan, the Director at the Illinois Department of Labor, […]
1470 WMBD
Code of conduct changes at Civic Center impacting Rivermen games
PEORIA, Ill. – Fans of events will have an updated set of rules to go by when attending games at the Peoria Civic Center. The Peoria Rivermen and Civic Center officials jointly announced on Wednesday an updated code of conduct policy. The statement said that attendees have an expectation of “an environment in which they will be treated in a consistent, professional, and courteous manner by all facility staff and team personnel.” It adds that as part of that, all fans are responsible for their own behavior.
muddyrivernews.com
Letter to the Editor: Why can’t Quincy do for its police officers what Pekin did for its police officers?
An article recently published by the Peoria Journal-Star describes the City of Pekin removing its residency requirement for its police union, fire union and chauffeurs/helpers union. The Pekin City Manager is quoted in the article as saying, “We believe that in order to remain competitive and ensure that we are...
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Stabbing interrupts dinner service at Bartonville restaurant, one arrested
PEORIA, Ill. — One person was sent to the hospital after an apparent employee altercation in Bartonville late Thursday afternoon. It happened along West Garfield Avenue around 5:30 p.m. 25 News crews saw blood on the floor, just inside the door to the Homestyle Grille. Bartonville Police Chief Tony...
Notable deaths of 2022: Remembering influential Galesburg-area people we lost this year
From popular coaches and teachers, to radio and newspaper personalities, to business icons and civic leaders, to a law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty, 2022 marked the passing of many notable individuals who left their marks on the Galesburg-area. As we near the end of the year, we once again take the time to look back at those individuals we have lost in the past year.
1470 WMBD
Woman pleads not guilty to Drug-Induced Homicide
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria woman is pleading not guilty to charges accusing her of giving another woman the drugs that caused her death. Peoria County Circuit Court records indicate Sharon Lucy, 58, entered the plea Thursday, two days after being charged by a grand jury with Drug-Induced Homicide and Delivery of a Controlled Substance.
wymg.com
UPDATE: Bike-train victim ID
While the death of a Springfield woman – on her bike when a train hit her Thursday – is still under investigation, Sangamon County coroner Jim Allmon has released her name. Jessica Lee Thompson, who was 34, was pronounced dead at HSHS St John’s Hospital at 2:46 p.m. Thursday.
25newsnow.com
What comes next for displaced Illinois Wesleyan students?
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Nearly 50 students will need to find a new place to live at Illinois Wesleyan University when they return from Christmas break. But will they be able to recover what was lost?. Saturday, a broken pipe rendered the Gates Fricke student apartment building unlivable, with...
25newsnow.com
Popular Peoria bar announces relocation
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The arcade and beer spot 8-bit is promising more games and more beer at their new location. In a Facebook post on Dec 5, 8-Bit said they’re moving next door to the old Tannin and Hops location but did not mention when they would be moving. In an attached photo there was a sign stating a public hearing for the liquor license for the location would be on Jan 3.
Knox County property transfers for Dec. 21-28, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Dec. 21-28, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
25newsnow.com
Bishop Tylka of Peoria urges faithful to pray for ailing former pope
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The head of the Catholic Diocese of Peoria is calling on the faithful to pray for Pope Emeritus Bendict XVI. Bishop Louis Tylka made a brief statement on his Facebook page. “Please join me in praying for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. It has been reported...
977wmoi.com
OSF HealthCare Announces New Chief Medical Officer for Hospitals in Galesburg and Monmouth
OSF HealthCare is pleased to announce Glenn J. Milos, DO-MPH, JD-MDB, CPE, as the new vice president, chief medical officer for OSF HealthCare St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg and OSF Holy Family Medical Center in Monmouth. In this position, Dr. Milos will be responsible for leading the practice of...
