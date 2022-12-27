Read full article on original website
Idaho murder suspect: Who is Bryan Christopher Kohberger?
Bryan Christopher Kohberger, the suspect arrested in connection to the murders of four Idaho college students is a graduate student in Washington state.
Georgia would-be robber slips on ice while pulling gun, hits head, police say: 'Like a scene from Home Alone'
Luis Sajbocho-Ordonez, 30, was arrested on multiple charges after slipping and hitting his head while allegedly attempting to rob a business on Christmas Day.
Pam Grier has a warning for cheating partners: 'Don't worry about my guns. Worry about my chainsaw'
Pam Grier talked about her present day dating life, as well as being self-sufficient. The "Foxy Brown" actress talked about how she has no tolerance for cheaters and knows how to handle them.
Former IS families face neighbors' hatred returning home
Marwa Ahmad rarely leaves her run-down house in the Syrian city of Raqqa. The single mother of four says people look at her with suspicion and refuse to offer her a job, while her children get bullied and beaten up at school.She and her children are paying the price, she says, because she once belonged to the Islamic State group, which overran a swath of Syria and Iraq in 2014 and imposed a radical, brutal rule for years.Ahmad is among tens of thousands of widows and wives of IS militants who were detained in the wretched and lawless al-Hol...
Texas ranch owner near border catches men attempting to break into house
A Texas ranch owner has filmed the attempted break-in of her home, 50 mile from the besieged southern border, as officials deal with a surge in "gotaways."
Phoenix police find kidnapped teen dead, continue search for armed gunmen who abducted him
Phoenix police officers are searching for two gunmen accused of kidnapping a 17-year-old who was found dead in rural Maricopa County on Dec. 27.
Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie, who died by suicide, likely sank 'deeper and deeper into a coma': expert
Ivy League student Misrach Ewunetie, who took a fatal dose of antidepressants, likely felt as though she was drifting off to sleep, according to a former medical examiner.
Mark Wahlberg says he looks just like his daughter, Grace, in throwback picture with long hair
Mark Wahlberg took to Instagram to share a side-by-side post of an old picture of him with long hair alongside a current picture of his 12-year-old daughter, Grace.
Biden staying without paying at St. Croix spread of billionaire Democrat donors: report
President Biden is spending his New Year’s tropical vacation at the property of a billionaire business owner who attended his first presidential state dinner just weeks prior.
Moab murders: Utah suspect's 'significant other' knew about slayings for months and kept quiet, police reveal
Moab murder suspect Adam Pinkusiewicz had a 'significant other' who knew about the double shooting but did not come forward, police revealed Thursday.
Incredible video, images show Buffalo, Niagara Falls frozen after winter storm
Buffalo, New York and Niagara Falls were seen in aerial video taken Tuesday after a deadly blizzard hammered the area and blanketed the region with snow.
North Carolina man pleads guilty, sentenced to life without parole in murder of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant
A North Carolina man accused of killing a 5-year-old boy in the street has avoided the death penalty by pleading guilty and accepting a sentence of life in prison.
Senate fails to confirm Biden nominee who once released man later involved in murder of 10-year-old
President Biden's nominee for D.C. District Court failed to get enough votes to clear the Judiciary Committee, allowing his nomination expire with the end of the 117th Congress.
Tennessee man with Bud Light cans charged in deadly Christmas Day crash that left 3 kids injured, orphaned
A man is facing charges in a Tennessee crash that killed two parents and injured their three young children on Christmas Day.
Idaho murders: Leaked image appears to show victims inside local bar hours before unsolved stabbings
A leaked image of two of the four University of Idaho victims has emerged as the investigation into a quadruple stabbing nears a seventh week without a suspect.
Florida teens found dead with gunshot wounds in undeveloped subdivision, police hunt for clues
An investigation is underway after two teenagers, ages 14 and 16, were found dead in southwest Palm Bay on Christmas night, the Palm Bay Police Department said.
Twice-deported, MS-13 gang suspect on El Salvador's most wanted list arrested in Virginia
An El Salvadoran man listed as one of the country's most wanted criminals was arrested in Virginia earlier this month.
Idaho murders: Police serve search warrant at Bryan Christopher Kohberger's home in Pullman, WA
Police on Friday served a search warrant at a home 10 miles from the University of Idaho crime scene, hours after a suspect was taken into custody in Pennsylvania.
Florida police officer fired after video shows him drag woman into jail
A police officer in Tampa, Florida has been fired after he was seen on video dragging a woman across a parking lot while attempting to book her into jail..
Russia's Lavrov warns US against 'decapitation blow' targeting Putin: report
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, speaking to state media, is warning the U.S. against carrying out any kind of attack directed at President Vladimir Putin.
