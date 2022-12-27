ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Former IS families face neighbors' hatred returning home

Marwa Ahmad rarely leaves her run-down house in the Syrian city of Raqqa. The single mother of four says people look at her with suspicion and refuse to offer her a job, while her children get bullied and beaten up at school.She and her children are paying the price, she says, because she once belonged to the Islamic State group, which overran a swath of Syria and Iraq in 2014 and imposed a radical, brutal rule for years.Ahmad is among tens of thousands of widows and wives of IS militants who were detained in the wretched and lawless al-Hol...
Fox News

Fox News

915K+
Followers
4K+
Post
710M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy