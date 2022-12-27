ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Days of our Lives' bids farewell to late soap icon John Aniston

By Karen Butler
 3 days ago

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The final episode of Days of our Lives to feature the late actor John Aniston premiered on Peacock Monday.

Jennifer Aniston is hugged by her father, actor John Aniston, during an unveiling ceremony honoring her with the 2,462nd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles in 2012. The elder Aniston died last month at the age of 89, but his final episode of the soap opera "Days of our Lives" aired Monday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Aniston, the father of film and TV star Jennifer Aniston , played crime boss Victor Kiriakis on the daytime drama from 1985 until his death last month at the age of 89.

He had taped the soap opera's Christmas episode, his last, weeks ago.

In it, Victor argues with his nephew Sonny (Zach Tinker), even threatening to fire him from Titan Industries because he invited someone Victor hates to the house for the holidays. Victor eventually has a change of heart and reconciles with Sonny.

The episode wraps with highlights of Aniston's time on the show and ends with Victor on a yacht sailing off into the sunset.

Days also released numerous videos online of cast members such as Deidre Hall , Peter Reckell and Wally Kurth paying tribute to Aniston.

Aniston earned the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony earlier this year.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

