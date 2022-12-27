Read full article on original website
Related
GOP-voting Eastern Oregon county is set to be twelfth to vote to leave Democrat state
Wallowa County is poised to be the latest county in Oregon to take up a measure to ditch the Democrat state and join the more conservative Idaho, which would redraw state borders.
Sheridan Media
More Sheridan Area And Wyoming News From 2022
A murder case involving 3 Sheridan residents, extreme weather conditions, and rodeo royalty were some of the headlines of 2022 in both Sheridan County and Wyoming. Click on the various links to see more of the various stories. We didn’t have to wait long for the first big story of...
cowboystatedaily.com
Five Men Who Poached In Wyoming Now Banned From Hunting Nearly Everywhere Else In U.S.
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As five men recently learned the hard way that Wyoming takes wildlife poaching seriously, including the potential to be banned from hunting about anywhere else in the United States. Wyoming is a member of the 48-state Interstate Wildlife Violator Compact, said...
Time to reduce water use, Nevada tells upper Colorado River basin states
The organization managing Nevada's share of the Colorado River water suggested the time has come for Colorado and its upper Colorado River basin neighbors to contribute water to help alleviate the looming disasters at Lake Powell and Lake Mead. In a Dec. 20 letter to Tanya Trujillo, assistant secretary for...
70-foot drop at Lake Mead among urgent concerns in 2023 on Colorado River
Nevada water officials seek big water use cuts for Colorado, Utah, Wyoming and New Mexico -- the "Upper Basin states" of the Colorado River Basin -- to keep Glen Canyon Dam producing power.
Wyoming Highway Patrol Shares Beautiful Snow Video…Before Responding to Several Slide-Offs
It was a tale of two cities for the Wyoming Highway Patrol on Saturday. Early Saturday morning, the WHP posted a beautiful video of a New Year's Eve snowfall. It was calm, it was bright, and it was gorgeous. Just a few hours later, that snow resulted in a bevvy...
sweetwaternow.com
Regional Airports Juggling Post-Pandemic Challenges
America’s airline industry has been struggling with an identity crisis for the past two years. Flying the friendly skies was once as easy as calling your travel agent or booking a flight through your favorite online travel company. But that all changed on March 13, 2020. Former President Donald...
These new laws go into effect in Utah on Jan. 1, 2023
About a dozen new laws will go into effect in Utah as we cross into the new year, including a new consumer privacy act, property tax changes, and crime victim protections.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Drivers Can Bypass Closed Road Gates, But Only With Special Authorization Code
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. While it’s never a good idea to ignore signs and gates indicating closed roads during winter in Wyoming, the state Department of Transportation does have a program that allows limited travel past closed gates in select cases. The program began...
oilcity.news
(OPINION) Letter: Enroll Wyoming provides free assistance and information to remove confusion
Oil City News publishes letters, cartoons and opinions as a public service. The content does not necessarily reflect the opinions of Oil City News or its employees. Letters to the editor can be submitted by following the link at our opinion section. Dear Casper,. I have worked in public health...
Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana
I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
Suspect in Deaths of Idaho Students Arrested in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A suspect in the killings of four slain Idaho students has been arrested in eastern Pennsylvania, a law enforcement official said Friday. Arrest paperwork filed in Monroe County Court says 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was being held for extradition to Idaho on a warrant for first degree murder.
One of Idaho’s Most Unique New Year’s Eve Celebrations is Canceled
Believe it or not, Idaho is typically home to three of the most unique New Year’s Eve celebrations in the United States. This year that number is down to two. In Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, home of the company responsible for gifting us Easter Peeps every year, they actually drop a 400 pound replica of the marshmallow candy. Panama Beach, Florida rings in the New Year by dropping a huge beach ball. Las Cruces, New Mexico rings in the new year with a chili pepper.
cowboystatedaily.com
After Feds Provide $24 Million For EV Charging Stations In Wyo, They’ll Only Support Them For 5 Years
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The federal government is providing about $24 million to the state of Wyoming to build electric vehicle (EV) charging stations along Wyoming’s three interstates. Jesse Kirchmeier, special projects officer with the Wyoming Department of Transportation, said that if the state’s...
cowboystatedaily.com
Colorado Pack Started By Wyoming Wolves Likely Hasn’t Spawned Second Pack
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s not likely that a northern Colorado wolf pack that originated with wolves from Wyoming has split and spawned a second pack, says a wildlife biologist. There have so far been only “potential sightings” of wolves outside the established territory...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, December 31, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by at Keyhole State Park by Dave Dawson of Gillette, Wyoming. Dave writes: “This epitomizes the beauty that is Wyoming and captures our first national monument facing a new day.”. To submit your Wyoming...
pagosadailypost.com
OPINION: Renewables Moving Forward in Colorado… But Not in Wyoming
This story by Allen Best appeared on Colorado Newsline on December 29, 2022. Colorado’s largest electrical utility this week announced it will begin construction of 300 miles of major new transmission next year to harvest wind from the state’s eastern plains. In Wyoming, though, a wind farm proposed 15 years ago still needs crucial permits.
Nevada calls on Utah and Upper Colorado Basin states to slash water use by 500,000 acre-feet
Nevada water managers have submitted a plan for cutting diversions by 500,000 acre-feet in a last-ditch effort to shore up flows on the Colorado River before low water levels cause critical problems at Glen Canyon and Hoover dams. But the Silver State’s plan targets cuts in Utah and the river’s...
Cheyenne National Weather Service Warns Of Widespread Heavy Snow
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says ''widespread heavy snow" can be expected across most of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle through Monday. A complex winter storm will impact the region this weekend through Monday. Notice the differing winter headline start times for different areas as the storm moves west to east. Effects of this storm will first be felt throughout the mountains, including the Snowy, Sierra Madre, and north Laramie Ranges. Winter Storm Warnings are currently in place for these ranges through Monday evening. During this time the mountains could pick up multiple feet of snow! Moving to the plains/lower elevations, Carbon and Albany Counties will see the start of Winter Storm Watches and Winter Weather Advisories Saturday afternoon, followed closely by the rest of southeast Wyoming in a Winter Storm Watch Saturday night. The Winter Storm Watches in the Nebraska panhandle start Sunday evening. This storm has the potential to produce heavy snow across most of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska panhandle. Widespread accumulating snow is likely. For most of southeast Wyoming and western Nebraska, the heaviest snow/worst impacts are expected to occur late Sunday night and through the day on Monday. Be sure to check back for updates to this forecast as Winter Storm Watches may be upgraded to Warnings or Advisories. Make sure to visit weather.gov/cys for the latest forecast, including snow amounts.
Wyoming TE Jackson Marcotte calls it a career
Wyoming run-blocking tight end Jackson Marcotte announced Saturday that he won’t return for his final season of eligibility and is
K2 Radio
Casper, WY
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1