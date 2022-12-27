ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 1

Related
Sheridan Media

More Sheridan Area And Wyoming News From 2022

A murder case involving 3 Sheridan residents, extreme weather conditions, and rodeo royalty were some of the headlines of 2022 in both Sheridan County and Wyoming. Click on the various links to see more of the various stories. We didn’t have to wait long for the first big story of...
SHERIDAN, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Regional Airports Juggling Post-Pandemic Challenges

America’s airline industry has been struggling with an identity crisis for the past two years. Flying the friendly skies was once as easy as calling your travel agent or booking a flight through your favorite online travel company. But that all changed on March 13, 2020. Former President Donald...
WYOMING STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana

I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
MONTANA STATE
K2 Radio

Suspect in Deaths of Idaho Students Arrested in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A suspect in the killings of four slain Idaho students has been arrested in eastern Pennsylvania, a law enforcement official said Friday. Arrest paperwork filed in Monroe County Court says 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was being held for extradition to Idaho on a warrant for first degree murder.
MOSCOW, ID
MIX 106

One of Idaho’s Most Unique New Year’s Eve Celebrations is Canceled

Believe it or not, Idaho is typically home to three of the most unique New Year’s Eve celebrations in the United States. This year that number is down to two. In Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, home of the company responsible for gifting us Easter Peeps every year, they actually drop a 400 pound replica of the marshmallow candy. Panama Beach, Florida rings in the New Year by dropping a huge beach ball. Las Cruces, New Mexico rings in the new year with a chili pepper.
IDAHO STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

After Feds Provide $24 Million For EV Charging Stations In Wyo, They’ll Only Support Them For 5 Years

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The federal government is providing about $24 million to the state of Wyoming to build electric vehicle (EV) charging stations along Wyoming’s three interstates. Jesse Kirchmeier, special projects officer with the Wyoming Department of Transportation, said that if the state’s...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Colorado Pack Started By Wyoming Wolves Likely Hasn’t Spawned Second Pack

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s not likely that a northern Colorado wolf pack that originated with wolves from Wyoming has split and spawned a second pack, says a wildlife biologist. There have so far been only “potential sightings” of wolves outside the established territory...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, December 31, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by at Keyhole State Park by Dave Dawson of Gillette, Wyoming. Dave writes: “This epitomizes the beauty that is Wyoming and captures our first national monument facing a new day.”. To submit your Wyoming...
WYOMING STATE
pagosadailypost.com

OPINION: Renewables Moving Forward in Colorado… But Not in Wyoming

This story by Allen Best appeared on Colorado Newsline on December 29, 2022. Colorado’s largest electrical utility this week announced it will begin construction of 300 miles of major new transmission next year to harvest wind from the state’s eastern plains. In Wyoming, though, a wind farm proposed 15 years ago still needs crucial permits.
COLORADO STATE
101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne National Weather Service Warns Of Widespread Heavy Snow

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says ''widespread heavy snow" can be expected across most of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle through Monday. A complex winter storm will impact the region this weekend through Monday. Notice the differing winter headline start times for different areas as the storm moves west to east. Effects of this storm will first be felt throughout the mountains, including the Snowy, Sierra Madre, and north Laramie Ranges. Winter Storm Warnings are currently in place for these ranges through Monday evening. During this time the mountains could pick up multiple feet of snow! Moving to the plains/lower elevations, Carbon and Albany Counties will see the start of Winter Storm Watches and Winter Weather Advisories Saturday afternoon, followed closely by the rest of southeast Wyoming in a Winter Storm Watch Saturday night. The Winter Storm Watches in the Nebraska panhandle start Sunday evening. This storm has the potential to produce heavy snow across most of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska panhandle. Widespread accumulating snow is likely. For most of southeast Wyoming and western Nebraska, the heaviest snow/worst impacts are expected to occur late Sunday night and through the day on Monday. Be sure to check back for updates to this forecast as Winter Storm Watches may be upgraded to Warnings or Advisories. Make sure to visit weather.gov/cys for the latest forecast, including snow amounts.
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

Casper, WY
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy