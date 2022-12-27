Read full article on original website
Chilling details after cab driver who gave Idaho students a ride home before killings breaks silence on their final trip
THE taxi driver who gave two University of Idaho students a ride home before they were killed has broken his silence and revealed that he's haunted by the tragedy. No suspects have been named more than month after the slayings of four students as cops continue to investigate clues in their horror deaths.
Who is Bryan Kohberger? What we know about the Idaho murder suspect
The man arrested over the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students has been named as Bryan Kohberger, sources confirmed to The Post. A SWAT team entered the location in Pennsylvania where Kohberger, 28, was staying and took him into custody around 3 a.m. Friday, WPVI reported. Police also seized a white Hyundai Elantra matching the description of a car police had being trying to locate from the scene of the murders. Online records indicate Kohberger appears to have been pursuing a doctorate in criminal justice at Washington State University in Pullman, less than 10 miles from Moscow. Shortly after his...
Idaho murders: Convicted killer arrested a mile from university stabbings
Police arrested an ex-con killer this week just over a mile from the house where four University of Idaho students were killed in their sleep last month.
Idaho murders - update: Suspect Bryan Kohberger charged as Moscow police hold press conference
A suspect has reportedly been arrested in connection with the murders of four University of Idaho students, the most important update yet in an investigation that has stretched for weeks. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody in Pennsylvania early Friday, The Associated Press reported. Following his arrest, Mr Kohberger allegedly asked investigators if anyone else had been apprehended as well.The arrest comes almost seven weeks on from the quadruple murder of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. During a press conference on Friday, Idaho police appeared to rule out a second suspect.“We have an...
Grandmother of Georgia toddler Quinton Simon, who was found dead in landfill, arrested
The grandmother of a Georgia boy who was found dead in a landfill has been arrested on a charge related to juvenile court
New Clue About 'Adam' in Murder Case Of 4 Idaho College Students
6:27 AM PT -- 12/19 -- Adam is reportedly a bartender in the area, and not considered a suspect at this time. A tantalizing new clue has surfaced in the murders of 4 Idaho college students ... two of the victims were seemingly caught on video discussing a person named "Adam" just hours before they were slaughtered.
Texas child found dead in washing machine was visited by CPS investigators twice before his death: report
A new report shows that a 7-year-old found dead in a washing machine suffered a traumatic childhood and was not removed from his home despite multiple abuse investigations.
‘Deeply disturbing’ video shows middle school teacher fighting student, MO district says
The fight between the teacher and student happened in the middle school classroom
Idaho murders: Suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger arrested in killings of 4 university students
Idaho police have suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger in custody more than six weeks after four University of Idaho students were fatally stabbed as they slept in a rental home near campus.
Texas Attorney Found Dead After Allegedly Pulling Gun on Girlfriend In Shocking Bar Video
He was arrested and released earlier this week. A Texas man who made headlines after video showing him allegedly pulling a gun on his girlfriend during her shift at an Austin bar has died. Gavin Rush, a 41-year-old attorney, was found dead Wednesday around 4:25 pm, the Austin Police Department...
Idaho murders: Kaylee Goncalves' father believes suspect 'chose to go' upstairs to potentially target victims
Kaylee Goncalves' father, Steven Goncalves, says he believes the suspect in the murders of four Idaho college students may have chosen to go upstairs to target two victims.
Prosecutors: Quadruple homicide suspect asked for $300,000 before carrying out killings
Prosecutors said that a man who killed four people execution-style at an Oklahoma marijuana farm demanded $300,000 before carrying out the killings. Prosecutors said that bond should be withheld from Wu Chen since he would still be a danger to witnesses. KFOR's Katelyn Ogle reports.Dec. 5, 2022.
Idaho murders: Criminology student, 28, identified as suspect after arrest in Pennsylvania
A 28-year-old man has been arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with the murder of four University of Idaho students more than six weeks ago, according to reports.Bryan Christopher Kohberger was taken into custody early Friday morning near Scranton, according to arrest paperwork obtained by the Associated Press. He is being held for extradition over an arrest warrant for first-degree murder issued by the police department of Moscow, Idaho and the Latah County Prosecutor’s Office, which have been leading the murder investigation.It comes after seven weeks of near-silence from authorities concerning the violent stabbings of University of Idaho students Kaylee...
Former Idaho prosecutor who visited house where students were murdered reveals killer's possible path
A former Idaho lieutenant governor and attorney general who has been inside the home where four students attending the University of Idaho were found dead says that the suspect likely entered through the back of the house.
Idaho murders: FBI profiler says suspect could go to victims' funerals to take 'pleasure' in crimes
The perpetrator of the University of Idaho slayings could attend the victims' memorials to derive enjoyment from thinking that they "got away with the crime," a former FBI agent says.
Coroner in Idaho murders told Kaylee Goncalves’ teen sister horrifying details about her death, mother says
The coroner in charge of the University of Idaho student murders case has come under fire for allegedly relaying horror victims about the killings to victim Kaylee Goncalves’ teenage sister. Kaylee’s mother Kristi Goncalves shared her anguish over the case in an interview with the Today Show on Thursday, more than a month after her daughter was stabbed to death alongside friends Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin at an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November. Ms Goncalves revealed that some of the most gruesome details the family knows about the case came from a conversation...
A TikTok psychic claimed to have solved the University of Idaho murders. Her ‘suspect’ is suing
A self-described psychic sleuth on TikTok claimed to have solved the murders of four students at the University of Idaho in November, accusing a professor at the school of conspiring to murder the students in order to cover up an illicit affair. How did she crack the case? Tarot cards.
Utah wants to execute a man after a judge found police likely coached witnesses to lie
Utah's attorney general plans to appeal an overturned murder conviction in a 1985 death penalty case where key witnesses now say police gave them gifts and money and coached them to give false testimony. Driving the news: State lawyers last week filed notice that they planned to appeal the order...
Idaho college killings: Roommates of slain students break their silence
The two roommates who were also in the house at the time of the murders have broken their silence.
Nevada Babysitter Gets Life in Prison for Fatally Beating a 5-Year-Old on Camera and Telling the Boy ‘I Know You Are Faking It’
A Nevada woman and former babysitter from Las Vegas was just sentenced to spend life in prison with the possibility of parole after 20 years for the beating and murder of 5-year-old under her care in 2021. Lauren Jeanette Courtney (whose first name was occasionally rendered “Laurren” with two R’s...
