A 28-year-old man has been arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with the murder of four University of Idaho students more than six weeks ago, according to reports.Bryan Christopher Kohberger was taken into custody early Friday morning near Scranton, according to arrest paperwork obtained by the Associated Press. He is being held for extradition over an arrest warrant for first-degree murder issued by the police department of Moscow, Idaho and the Latah County Prosecutor’s Office, which have been leading the murder investigation.It comes after seven weeks of near-silence from authorities concerning the violent stabbings of University of Idaho students Kaylee...

MOSCOW, ID ・ 4 HOURS AGO