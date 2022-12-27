ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Who is Bryan Kohberger? What we know about the Idaho murder suspect

The man arrested over the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students has been named as Bryan Kohberger, sources confirmed to The Post. A SWAT team entered the location in Pennsylvania where Kohberger, 28, was staying and took him into custody around 3 a.m. Friday, WPVI reported. Police also seized a white Hyundai Elantra matching the description of a car police had being trying to locate from the scene of the murders. Online records indicate Kohberger appears to have been pursuing a doctorate in criminal justice at Washington State University in Pullman, less than 10 miles from Moscow. Shortly after his...
The Independent

Idaho murders - update: Suspect Bryan Kohberger charged as Moscow police hold press conference

A suspect has reportedly been arrested in connection with the murders of four University of Idaho students, the most important update yet in an investigation that has stretched for weeks. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody in Pennsylvania early Friday, The Associated Press reported. Following his arrest, Mr Kohberger allegedly asked investigators if anyone else had been apprehended as well.The arrest comes almost seven weeks on from the quadruple murder of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. During a press conference on Friday, Idaho police appeared to rule out a second suspect.“We have an...
TMZ.com

New Clue About 'Adam' in Murder Case Of 4 Idaho College Students

6:27 AM PT -- 12/19 -- Adam is reportedly a bartender in the area, and not considered a suspect at this time. A tantalizing new clue has surfaced in the murders of 4 Idaho college students ... two of the victims were seemingly caught on video discussing a person named "Adam" just hours before they were slaughtered.
The Independent

Coroner in Idaho murders told Kaylee Goncalves’ teen sister horrifying details about her death, mother says

The coroner in charge of the University of Idaho student murders case has come under fire for allegedly relaying horror victims about the killings to victim Kaylee Goncalves’ teenage sister. Kaylee’s mother Kristi Goncalves shared her anguish over the case in an interview with the Today Show on Thursday, more than a month after her daughter was stabbed to death alongside friends Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin at an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November. Ms Goncalves revealed that some of the most gruesome details the family knows about the case came from a conversation...
