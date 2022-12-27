Read full article on original website
Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Gets Release Update
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” now has a new release date. Michael Jordan made the Air Jordan 6 famous back in 1991. A lot of this had to do with the fact that he won his first NBA title that year. The Jordan 6 was the shoe he was wearing when he did it, and since that time, fans have fawned over this offering.
Scottie Pippen Is Launching His Own Sneaker NFT Collection
Web3 has slowly begun to form a sneaker culture of its own, with big brands the likes of adidas and Nike having recently entered the space with their very own projects. Now, Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, too, is crafting an NFT collection of his own, one complete with both digital and physical sneakers alike.
Kevin Durant Says Michael Jordan Is The GOAT, While LeBron James Is The Most Accomplished Player In NBA History
Kevin Durant smartly picks Michael Jordan as the GOAT. But says LeBron James is the most accomplished player.
76ers Land Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan In Bold Trade Scenario
For a long time, the NBA had a bogeyman: the super team. You probably heard all the discourse. First, the Miami Heat were ruining the NBA. Then, it was the Golden State Warriors. Most recently, the Brooklyn Nets were destroying the league’s competitive balance. In the meantime, something interesting happened....
Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Release Date Delayed
This Jordan 4 pays homage to another Jumpman silhouette. Over the last three years, fans have seen a lot from the Air Jordan 5. Back in 2020, this sneaker celebrated its 30th anniversary, which led to a whole lot of new offerings. Additionally, this sneaker got a bunch of retros. Overall, it was a huge celebration, and that celebration has continued throughout the 2020s.
Ex-Celtics Big Ejected, Appears To Be Knocked Out In Magic-Pistons Scuffle
Celtics fans may not remember too much about Moritz Wagner’s nine-game stint in Boston, but if they do it probably has something to do with his propensity for stirring the pot. It doesn’t seem as though things have changed during his tenure with the Orlando Magic. Wagner was...
"Dennis is walking around eating off people's plates" — Charles Oakley on the time he kicked Dennis Rodman out of his steakhouse
Charles Oakley believes that behind Dennis Rodman's bad boy persona is a soft and sensitive man.
Charles Barkley Once Admitted That He Took Money Under The Table During His College Days
Charles Barkley openly admitted that he took $20,000 when he was still in college.
Kyrie Irving Covers Nike Logo On Sneakers With Message: “I am Free Thank You God I am”
Kyrie Covers Nike Logo On Sneakers With Message: "I am Free Thank You God I am"
NBA fans crushed Grayson Allen after he decked DeMar DeRozan with a cheap shot
Grayson Allen did it again. You know what I’m talking about, right? The former Duke player who has been with the Milwaukee Bucks since last season is known for doing dirty things on the court. He added to his resume Wednesday night when he decked Bulls star DeMar DeRozan with a very aggressive forearm to his back.
Larsa Pippen Addresses Romance Rumors With Michael Jordan's Son Marcus
Larsa Pippen has spoken about her relationship with Michael Jordan's son Marcus on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen."
NBA world reacts to Pelicans star Zion Williamson putting Rudy Gobert on a poster
The Minnesota Timberwolves shipped a boatload of picks and assets to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Rudy Gobert for one reason: rim protection. A three-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner, Gobert is a one-man defensive system onto himself (despite struggling a bit this season). Nevertheless, Gobert didn’t emerge as the defensive force he is without having the courage to challenge some of the most ferocious finishers in the league. And Zion Williamson put Gobert’s meal ticket to the test on Wednesday night.
Air Jordan 7 “Black Olive” Revealed: Photos
The Air Jordan 7 continues to shine with some new offerings. This has proven to be a huge year for the Air Jordan 7 seeing as though it turned 30 years old in 2022. Whenever a shoe turns 30, Jordan Brand celebrates by bringing out a ton of retros and new colorways. For instance, the Air Jordan 8 will be heavily celebrated next year.
Jordan Two Trey To Drop In “Arctic Orange” Colorway
The Jordan Two Trey has been having a solid run lately. Over the years, Jumpman has delivered some amazing hybrid sneakers, including the Jordan Two Trey. This is a sneaker that carries aesthetics from a multitude of different models. For instance, we have bits of the Air Jordan 11, Air Jordan 12, Jordan 8, and a few others. Overall, it makes for a very unique look.
Legendary Picture Of Michael Jordan Playing Ping Pong While Larry Bird Drinks Beers Sitting Next To Children's Toys
This amazing picture from the 1992 Dream Team of Michael Jordan playing ping pong while Larry Bird drinks beers on the floor behind him has resurfaced again.
Tracy McGrady Breaks Out The Cues With His adidas T-Mac “Magic 8-Ball”
Alongside Derrick Rose, Tracy McGrady’s iconic roster of on-court silhouettes have continued to enjoy the restomod treatment at the hands of the Three Stripes, fit with a retooled Boost midsole while staying true to original 2000s construction. Returning staple colorways alongside exploring all-new storytelling efforts, the latter is harkened for an homage to McGrady’s love for billiards.
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
"Instead of making $33 million, I was pretty much available for $1 million" - Why Rick Fox left the Boston Celtics for the Los Angeles Lakers
Rick Fox opened up about how furious he was when the Boston Celtics gave him up for a backup center.
Giannis Antetokounmpo slaps Bucks with harsh reality after Christmas loss to Celtics
If there is one thing Giannis Antetokounmpo realized after the Boston Celtics blew out his Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas, it’s the fact that their team hasn’t made much progress at all. Antetokounmpo made the stunning admission after the December 25 loss, emphasizing that they haven’t learned their lesson...
Stoudamire Steps in as Head Coach, C’s Soar Past Rockets
Damon Stoudamire was 10 minutes from taking his seat on Boston’s bench Tuesday night when he was notified that he wouldn’t be needing to take a seat at all. Shortly before tip-off against the visiting Houston Rockets, the second-year Celtics assistant coach learned that he’d been bumped up the depth chart and would be manning the sideline in his first game as an acting NBA head coach.
