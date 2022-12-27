NFTA resumes limited Metro Rail service, bus routes being evaluated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority began running limited Metro Rail service, with trains leaving every half hour, according to a Tuesday morning announcement announcement from the NFTA.

NFTA bus service is still being evaluated on a route-by-route basis. Buses will resume as conditions allow for their routes to be completed. Additionally, PAL service remains suspended.

The routes being restored with limited service include:

4 – Broadway

5 – Niagara-Kenmore

8 – Main

11 – Colvin

13 – Kensington

16 – South Park

18 – Jefferson

19 – Bailey

20 – Elmwood

23 – Fillmore-Hertel

24 – Genesee

25 – Delaware

34 – Niagara Falls Boulevard

35 – Sheridan

40 – Buffalo-Niagara Falls

44 – Lockport

47 – Wehrle

48 – Williamsville

49 – East Amherst

50 – Buffalo Avenue

52 – North End Circulator

55 – Pine Avenue

59 – NCCC

Route #5 initially indicated that it had returned to normal service on the NFTA website, but has been updated to show limited service.

News 4 will provide updates as they become available. The NFTA will also provide updates via social media and its website, where the schedule for each route can be viewed as well.

