ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

NFTA resumes limited Metro Rail service, bus routes being evaluated

By Adam Duke
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QpUO4_0jvZBJ7e00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority began running limited Metro Rail service, with trains leaving every half hour, according to a Tuesday morning announcement announcement from the NFTA.

NFTA bus service is still being evaluated on a route-by-route basis. Buses will resume as conditions allow for their routes to be completed. Additionally, PAL service remains suspended.

The routes being restored with limited service include:

  • 4 – Broadway
  • 5 – Niagara-Kenmore
  • 8 – Main
  • 11 – Colvin
  • 13 – Kensington
  • 16 – South Park
  • 18 – Jefferson
  • 19 – Bailey
  • 20 – Elmwood
  • 23 – Fillmore-Hertel
  • 24 – Genesee
  • 25 – Delaware
  • 34 – Niagara Falls Boulevard
  • 35 – Sheridan
  • 40 – Buffalo-Niagara Falls
  • 44 – Lockport
  • 47 – Wehrle
  • 48 – Williamsville
  • 49 – East Amherst
  • 50 – Buffalo Avenue
  • 52 – North End Circulator
  • 55 – Pine Avenue
  • 59 – NCCC

Route #5 initially indicated that it had returned to normal service on the NFTA website, but has been updated to show limited service.

News 4 will provide updates as they become available. The NFTA will also provide updates via social media and its website, where the schedule for each route can be viewed as well.

Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

NFTA resumes full bus service

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority announced Friday that they will be resuming its full metro bus and paratransit service effective immediately. NFTA had suspended services due to the Blizzard of ’22 that impacted portions of Western New York and resumed limited Metro Rail services on Tuesday. Due to road conditions from […]
IDAHO STATE
2 On Your Side

Garbage pickup will resume Friday in City of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Trash will be picked up once again in the City of Buffalo. The Buffalo Common Council on Thursday announced that garbage pickup will resume Friday, and added that alternate parking is suspended until Monday. Recycling pickup is still suspended. Last week, the city canceled garbage and...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo New Year’s Eve ball drop road closures announced

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With the annual Buffalo New Year’s Eve Ball Drop Saturday, a number of roads will be closed in the City of Buffalo. The NYE Ball Drop event will begin at 10 p.m. The following road closures will be on Dec. 31: All roads will reopen at 4 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Driving ban in Buffalo lifted just after Midnight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The driving ban in the City of Buffalo was lifted at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, Mayor Byron Brown announced Wednesday night. The ban was replaced with a travel advisory. The driving ban had been in place since 9:30 a.m. Friday morning due to the catastrophic blizzard that swept through western New York […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo sanitation pick-up resumes Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mayor Byron Brown announced Thursday that the City of Buffalo will resume their usual sanitation pick-up on Friday, Dec. 30. Residents can put their totes out for waste collection. If your normal waste collection day is Friday, sanitation crews will be out. Recycling pick-up is still suspended until further notice.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Clean-up disputes continue as Cheektowaga plow workers walk off the job for two hours

(Correction: This story has been updated to show that Town Supervisor Diane Benczkowski referred to social media posts by Councilman Brian Pilarski as “hinging on libel and slander” after the quote was incorrectly attributed as a reference to another party.) CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cheektowaga Highway Superintendent Mark Wegner confirmed to News 4 that highway […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Airport reopens, but most flights canceled

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — After the Buffalo Niagara International Airport had been closed since Friday due to the blizzard, it reopened on Wednesday, but only a handful of flights went in and out. “We checked everyday. Even this morning at noon I think it was, we were like let’s check the airport and make sure […]
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

USPS service back up and running in Buffalo following blizzard

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The United State Postal Service says its mail carriers were back on the road today in Erie County. This marks the first time they were able to deliver mail since the storm hit Western New York on Friday. USPS said its staff were making deliveries...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Crews dig out South Buffalo after deadly blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crews have been out all day on McKinley Parkway, plowing the roads and picking up the snow to move it out of the area neighborhoods.  Almost all the side streets off of McKinley Parkway have had at least one pass through, but even though the roads are more clear, it’s still […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy