Related
Priest recalls George Santos cries of poverty – saying family could not afford a funeral for his mother
New York Congressman-elect George Santos may be facing some legal obstacles soon, after a number of inconsistencies in his resume came to light this week. New York Attorney General Letitia James is looking into "a number of issues raised about Santos," her office confirmed Thursday. After days of burgeoning questions...
Mother Jones
Scandal-Struck George Santos Just Revived the Firm That Netted Him Mystery Millions
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Monday, the New York Times published an explosive story revealing that George Santos, a New York Republican elected last month to the House of Representatives, had made what appeared to be brazenly false statements about his background, including assorted claims about his business career. He had boasted of being an accomplished investor and financier who had worked at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup. Yet each firm noted it had no record of his employment there. He had said he graduated from Baruch College. The school said he had not. His personal finances seemed odd as well, and he had worked at a Florida company called Harbor City Capital that was accused by the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2021 of running a $17 million Ponzi scheme. Subsequently, he supposedly made at least $3.5 million from a mysterious company, called Devolder Organization LLC, that he started, that had no public profile, and that was dissolved soon after it was created. This marked a dramatic shift from his first run for Congress in 2020, when he reported earning $55,000 per year.
Marjorie Taylor Greene gives bizarrely longwinded defence of George Santos campaign lies
Marjorie Taylor Greene is leaping to the defence of George Santos, a Republican congressman-elect from New York who has earned fierce criticisms from the right and left for lying or distorting key aspects of his biography, including his career history, education, and family background.Mr Santos, who is slated to represent parts of Long Island and Queens, falsely claimed to be a successful landlord who worked at top Wall Street firms after graduating Baruch College and New York University. He also may have lied about being descended from Jewish migrants fleeing WWII.After former Congress member and guest Fox News host...
‘Clown’ Rep.-elect George Santos unfit for Congress, NY protesters say
Dozens of Long Islanders disgusted with Rep.-elect George Santos’ web of personal and professional deception rallied Thursday and demanded that the Republican not take part in the new Congress next week. “Don’t seat Santos! Don’t seat Santos!” a crowd of about 100 demonstrators chanted outside the Nassau County Courthouse in Mineola. Protestors held signs reading “Say no to Santos,” “The Liar Santos Must Resign,” “Make NY3 Santos Free,” “George Santos liar liar you are fired,” and “You should repent not represent.” The protest was organized by Democratic state Sen. Anna Kaplan and Assemblyman Chuck Lavine, who said they were especially disgusted with Santos’...
The right way to handle George Santos’ resumé whoppers
Republicans and Democrats are both feeling embarrassed after a New York Times exposé caught Rep.-elect George Santos (R-LI) out in a number of apparent resumé whoppers. Dems rue the fact that they might well have beaten him if they’d done proper opposition research; GOPers, that the seat is now at risk, possibly reducing their already-paper-thin House majority. More embarrassing still, he was the Republican nominee against Dem Rep. Tom Suozzi in 2020, so nobody vetted him in two straight elections. Santos will still be seated when the new House meets Jan. 3, but he’ll surely face ethics complaints over now-suspicious financial disclosures, and...
Democrat Questions If Former Opponent George Santos Has 1 More Lie Up His Sleeve
Robert Zimmerman, who lost to Santos in November, called on the House Ethics Committee to investigate his former opponent over his lies.
Don Jr admits he doesn’t know where $240m Trump fundraised to fight election results went in Jan 6 transcripts
Donald Trump Jr said that he did not know where the $240m raised to fight his father’s 2020 presidential election loss went, according to transcripts released by the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the US Capitol. The select committee released transcripts of its witness testimony with the former president’s son, along with that of other former Trump administration and campaign officials, and other figures involved in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election and the Capitol riot. During one point in Mr Trump Jr’s testimony, an interviewer noted that the Trump campaign raised about $250m...
Liar-Elect George Santos’ List of Dubious Claims Is STILL Growing
The perplexing series of alleged lies from George Santos, the Republican congressman-elect from Long Island under investigation by county, state and federal prosecutors, have continued to roll in this week—with each “embellishment” as shocking as the last.Among the new claims under scrutiny in the last 24 hours: Santos’ high school education, his claim to be half-Black, a claim that his family’s Jewish last name was Zabrovsky, and that “9/11 claimed” his mother’s life after she’d “fled socialism” in Europe.In reality, a genealogist told CNN Santos’ mother was born in Brazil, where her family had lived since the late 1800s before...
NY GOP Rep-elect George Santos grilled over biography 'lies': 'Do you have no shame?'
New York Congressman-elect George Santos of Nassau County was grilled on allegations he misled or lied about parts of his resume and other facts about his life.
TMZ.com
Long Island Rep.-Elect George Santos Admits To Lying About Key Life Moments
Long Island Rep.-elect George Santos is admitting he wasn't the most honest guy while on the campaign trail when it came to his resume ... but he oddly doesn't see what the big fuss is about all the lies. Santos came "clean" Monday, confirming with WABC Radio he in fact...
George Santos silent as NY GOP slam lies — but won’t push him to quit
Nothing else to say, George? Liar Rep.-elect George Santos was less chatty on Tuesday — when The Post spotted the 34-year-old Republican moving luggage, shopping bags, and a pair of dogs into his sister’s apartment in Elmhurst just a day after he copped to fibbing about most of his resume during his successful House campaign. In an exclusive interview with the Post on Monday, Santos admitted he lied about most of his credentials — confessing that he had “never worked directly” for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup and acknowledging he never graduated from college despite earlier claims to the contrary. “My sins here are embellishing...
Republican Jewish Coalition to Santos: Don’t Come to Our Events Again—Ever
Fabulist congressman-elect George Santos is no longer welcome at events held by the Republican Jewish Coalition, its “disappointed” CEO Matt Brooks said Tuesday. After Santos’ claim to have Jewish grandparents who fled the Holocaust was debunked by genealogy records, he tried to explain it away on Monday by saying he’d only ever claimed to be “Jew-ish.” “I am Catholic. Because I learned my maternal family had a Jewish background I said I was ‘Jew-ish,’” he told the New York Post. But Santos “deceived us and misrepresented his heritage. In public comments and to us personally he previously claimed to be Jewish,” Brooks said in a statement. “He has begun his tenure in Congress on a very wrong note. He will not be welcome at any future RJC event.” Santos said Monday he was “embarrassed” and “sorry for having embellished my resume” but insisted he “never claimed to be Jewish.” Read it at The Hill
Trump had foreign bank accounts in China, UK and Ireland as president and one year paid more foreign tax than US
Donald Trump had foreign bank accounts in China, the UK, Ireland and St Maarten during his presidency, and in his first year in the White House paid more foreign tax than US, his returns have shown.In 2017, Trump’s foreign financial interests were still apparently quite strong; he paid more than $1m in tax to other countries that year. But at the same time, his domestic efforts to shield himself from taxes were in full swing too, and he paid less than $1,000 for the year in federal income taxes.However, his personal finances started to look a lot less like...
Rep.-elect George Santos faces more allegations of lying about who he is
New York Republican Rep.-elect George Santos is facing mounting scrutiny over his resume and now his claimed Jewish heritage after an onslaught of online reports.
Every lie disgraced incoming Congressman George Santos has been accused of making, so far
It can be difficult keeping up with the list of fictions that George Santos has been accused of telling, admitted telling, or merely been caught spinning red-handed following a contradictory statement.But, do not fret: The Independent is here, and we’re keeping track of the whole list of lies even as it continues to grow — both in number and in the sheer scale of the humiliation that it presents for not just Mr Santos, who remains adamant that he will serve two years in office as representative for New York’s third district, but for the Republican House caucus as...
Watch: Rep.-elect Santos grilled on Fox after admitting to 'embellishing' resume
Republican New York congressman-elect George Santos was grilled on Fox News about fabricating parts of his resume.
jewishbusinessnews.com
More Trouble for George Santos
George Santos, the newly elected U.S. Congressman from Long Island who claims to be the grandson of Holocaust survivors, is running around trying to damage control over his habitual lying. And while he is doing that Santos may also be under federal criminal investigation. According to a report in The...
New York Rep.-elect George Santos admits fabricating college, work details
Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) has admitted to fabricating details about his education and previous employment as he campaigned for Congress during this year’s midterms, falsely claiming he’d earned a college degree and misrepresenting his past work. His comments in an interview with the New York Post published Monday follow a report from The New York Times…
Incoming GOP lawmaker George Santos says he will tell his ‘story’ next week
Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) on Thursday said he would tell his “story” next week after various reports raised questions about his life and suggested he may have embellished his résumé and made up claims about his Jewish heritage. “To the people of #NY03 I have my story to tell and it will be told next…
New York Rep.-elect George Santos confesses to lies about his resumé: Report
New York Republican Rep.-elect George Santos confessed to the New York Post on Monday that he lied on his resume about his education and employment.
