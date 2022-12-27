Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Mother Of Five Vanished, Her Son Caught A Convicted Murderer Driving Her Car And The Police Lost All Her Case EvidenceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWashington, DC
Congressman Announces Cancer DiagnosisNews Breaking LIVE
3 Delicious Pizza Places in ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
New aid for the war in Ukraine is more than most states get in a yearEmily RoyWashington, DC
D.C Council Unanimously Approved Measure to Make Changes to District’s Medical Cannabis ProgramWilliam DavisWashington, DC
Related
Yardbarker
Former Lakers Champion James Worthy Thinks The Lakers Shouldn't Trade Draft Picks And Focus On Building Chemistry
Former Los Angeles Lakers champion James Worthy outlined his thoughts on the team's future. Taking to Twitter to respond to a fan question of what the franchise must do to get back to being title contenders, the 61-year-old had a simple response. Worthy wanted the Lakers to focus on building...
NBA world reacts to Pelicans star Zion Williamson putting Rudy Gobert on a poster
The Minnesota Timberwolves shipped a boatload of picks and assets to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Rudy Gobert for one reason: rim protection. A three-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner, Gobert is a one-man defensive system onto himself (despite struggling a bit this season). Nevertheless, Gobert didn’t emerge as the defensive force he is without having the courage to challenge some of the most ferocious finishers in the league. And Zion Williamson put Gobert’s meal ticket to the test on Wednesday night.
"Instead of making $33 million, I was pretty much available for $1 million" - Why Rick Fox left the Boston Celtics for the Los Angeles Lakers
Rick Fox opened up about how furious he was when the Boston Celtics gave him up for a backup center.
NBA
Stoudamire Steps in as Head Coach, C’s Soar Past Rockets
Damon Stoudamire was 10 minutes from taking his seat on Boston’s bench Tuesday night when he was notified that he wouldn’t be needing to take a seat at all. Shortly before tip-off against the visiting Houston Rockets, the second-year Celtics assistant coach learned that he’d been bumped up the depth chart and would be manning the sideline in his first game as an acting NBA head coach.
Giannis Antetokounmpo slaps Bucks with harsh reality after Christmas loss to Celtics
If there is one thing Giannis Antetokounmpo realized after the Boston Celtics blew out his Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas, it’s the fact that their team hasn’t made much progress at all. Antetokounmpo made the stunning admission after the December 25 loss, emphasizing that they haven’t learned their lesson...
Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner's Relationship Timeline
WNBA star Brittney Griner wed Cherelle Griner in June 2019 Brittney and Cherelle Griner have supported each other through thick and thin. The WNBA star and her wife got engaged in August 2018 and tied the knot one year later. However, they had met years earlier, having attended the same college, Baylor University. Cherelle has always showed her support for Brittney's career highs, and she's shown herself to be equally dedicated to her wife during some of her most difficult moments, including when Brittney was recently detained in Russia...
Charles Barkley Once Admitted That He Took Money Under The Table During His College Days
Charles Barkley openly admitted that he took $20,000 when he was still in college.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
Kyrie Irving Covers Nike Logo On Sneakers With Message: “I am Free Thank You God I am”
Kyrie Covers Nike Logo On Sneakers With Message: "I am Free Thank You God I am"
Bustle
Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player
On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
Magic Johnson Perfectly Explained What The Biggest Problem Within The Los Angeles Lakers Front Office Is 3 Years Ago
Magic Johnson knew the problems with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2019 and his words about the front office have proved to be true.
"That Trade Request LeBron Asks For In The Offseason Is Going To Be Insane", NBA Fan Fuels The Fire On King James Leaving The Lakers Next Summer
Social media and discussion forums were buzzing with speculations of James opting out of LA as the side continues to struggle.
Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public
Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
NBA Legend John Stockton Claims 'Thousands' Of Athletes Have Died From The Vaccine
John Stockton shares bizarre theory on COVID-19 vaccine.
“He could play all five positions on the court" - Rick Pitino described how lethal Jamal Mashburn was in college
Rick Pitino is one of many who described Jamal Mashburn as a once-in-a-generation talent.
Lakers Fans Blast Rob Pelinka And Jeanie Buss: "They Don't Want LeBron James Winning Another Championship"
Lakers fans ferociously call out Rob Pelinka and Jeanie Buss for wasting LeBron James' final years in the NBA.
Andew Wiggins' Status For Friday's Game Against Portland Trail Blazers Revealed
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talked about Andrew Wiggins’ status and availability for the team’s next game on Friday night against the Portland Trail Blazers following their win on Wednesday night.
Yardbarker
Potential Trade Targets For Los Angeles Lakers To Consider
LeBron James continues to play like one of the greatest players in the league and he is about to turn 38-years-old. However, LeBron can not carry the Los Angeles Lakers on his own and that seems to be the case right now. Anthony Davis has been great when healthy, but...
SB Nation
Buddy Hield set an NBA three-point record that may never be broken
Buddy Hield has been an elite three-point shooter dating back to his college days at Oklahoma. Hield went from a good player to a college superstar as a senior with the Sooners, morphing into the best player in the country on the strength of his high-volume and highly accurate three-point shooting. Drafted No. 6 overall by the New Orleans Pelicans in 2016, Hield has been something of a journeyman ever since: he was traded to Sacramento for DeMarcus Cousins, traded to Indiana for Domantas Sabonis, and has found himself in trade rumors from basically the moment he became a Pacer.
Yardbarker
Bill Simmons Flames The Lakers For Giving Up 'Eight Years Of Assets' In Anthony Davis Trade
When it comes to Lakers big man Anthony Davis, nobody is denying that he's one of the top big men in the NBA. In 2019, the Lakers saw his talent and valued him so highly, they forked over a package that included their entire future. The Lakers ultimately won that...
Hoops Rumors
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.https://www.hoopsrumors.com/
Comments / 0