Washington, DC

ClutchPoints

NBA world reacts to Pelicans star Zion Williamson putting Rudy Gobert on a poster

The Minnesota Timberwolves shipped a boatload of picks and assets to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Rudy Gobert for one reason: rim protection. A three-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner, Gobert is a one-man defensive system onto himself (despite struggling a bit this season). Nevertheless, Gobert didn’t emerge as the defensive force he is without having the courage to challenge some of the most ferocious finishers in the league. And Zion Williamson put Gobert’s meal ticket to the test on Wednesday night.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Stoudamire Steps in as Head Coach, C’s Soar Past Rockets

Damon Stoudamire was 10 minutes from taking his seat on Boston’s bench Tuesday night when he was notified that he wouldn’t be needing to take a seat at all. Shortly before tip-off against the visiting Houston Rockets, the second-year Celtics assistant coach learned that he’d been bumped up the depth chart and would be manning the sideline in his first game as an acting NBA head coach.
BOSTON, MA
People

Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner's Relationship Timeline

WNBA star Brittney Griner wed Cherelle Griner in June 2019 Brittney and Cherelle Griner have supported each other through thick and thin. The WNBA star and her wife got engaged in August 2018 and tied the knot one year later. However, they had met years earlier, having attended the same college, Baylor University. Cherelle has always showed her support for Brittney's career highs, and she's shown herself to be equally dedicated to her wife during some of her most difficult moments, including when Brittney was recently detained in Russia...
ARIZONA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
New York Post

Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public

Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
Yardbarker

Potential Trade Targets For Los Angeles Lakers To Consider

LeBron James continues to play like one of the greatest players in the league and he is about to turn 38-years-old. However, LeBron can not carry the Los Angeles Lakers on his own and that seems to be the case right now. Anthony Davis has been great when healthy, but...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SB Nation

Buddy Hield set an NBA three-point record that may never be broken

Buddy Hield has been an elite three-point shooter dating back to his college days at Oklahoma. Hield went from a good player to a college superstar as a senior with the Sooners, morphing into the best player in the country on the strength of his high-volume and highly accurate three-point shooting. Drafted No. 6 overall by the New Orleans Pelicans in 2016, Hield has been something of a journeyman ever since: he was traded to Sacramento for DeMarcus Cousins, traded to Indiana for Domantas Sabonis, and has found himself in trade rumors from basically the moment he became a Pacer.
INDIANA STATE
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

