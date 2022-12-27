ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

FOX40

Flood Watch issued across Northern California ahead of weekend storm

(KTXL) — As another large winter storm makes its way to Northern California, the National Weather Service has issued flood watches for large parts of the Central Valley, the Sierra foothills, Sierra Nevada and the Delta region, and severe winter storm watches for the greater Lake Tahoe area and counties north of Lake Tahoe. The […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
mymotherlode.com

Flood Watch For The Mother Lode

Moderate to heavy rainfall associated with an atmospheric river will result in increased potential for small stream, and river flooding across most of northern and central California. As a result, a Flood Watch remains in effect for the Mother Lode, the west slope of the northern Sierra Nevada and the...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

More storms to arrive in Northern California: This is what we can expect

(KTXL) — Two more storms are expected throughout the week bringing valley rain and mountain snow to Northern California, according to the National Weather Service. The first storm is expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning which will bring widespread rain to the valley and snow into the mountains, according to the NWS. The NWS says […]
GV Wire

Heavy Rains Trigger Valley Flood Warning. A Lot More Coming.

Following heavy rains throughout the region, the National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for Central California shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday. “Heavy rain after numerous storm systems the last few weeks will lead to increased chances of areal flooding in much of Central California. Be cautious when driving, watch for any flood statements, and avoid traveling into the mountains,” the NWS office in Hanford said in a tweet.
FRESNO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Storm roars into Sierra: 180 mph winds, whiteout blizzard conditions, avalanche warning

TRUCKEE -- A potent, warm Cat. 4 atmospheric river crashed into the Sierra Tuesday, whipping up hurricane-force wind gusts, triggering whiteout blizzard conditions, and prompting an avalanche warning for the Lake Tahoe area.According to the researchers at the University of California's Sierra Snow Lab, temperatures were too warm at the higher elevations to produce snow on the overnight hours."Windy with a mix of rain and snow this morning, primarily rain," the lab posted on Twitter. "We had 2.8" of new soggy wet slush at the 8 a.m. measurement this morning. We're expecting a transition to snow sometime over...

