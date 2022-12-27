Read full article on original website
Wet weather in California floods roads, leads to landslides and outages
Wet weather from an atmospheric river storm has impacted California, leading to widespread flooding, landslides and power outages on Friday and into the weekend.
Photos and videos of Northern California’s damaging storm
From the Bay Area to the Central Valley and up to the Sierra Nevada, heavy rain and flooding has been impacting California communities. Here are images and videos that show how recent storms and flooding have affected Northern California.
Winter Storm Latest: Evacuations issued due to flooding, road conditions worsen | Updates
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern California is being hit by another winter storm Saturday, with this system bringing the most rain the region has seen so far. The National Weather Service issued a Flood Warning Saturday afternoon for the southern Sacramento Valley & Sierra foothills. The agency also issued a...
I-80 closed in the Sierra on New Year's Eve due to dangerous travel conditions
COLFAX, Calif. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Interstate 80 in the Sierra is closed in both directions due to hazardous travel conditions, spinouts and multiple crashes. The interstate is closed westbound at the Nevada-California state line and eastbound at Colfax as of 4 p.m. on New Year's Eve.
Final Forecast: Strong Storm System to Move into Southern California Later Today, Tonight, and into New Years Day
Southern California Weather Force has issued the final forecast for rain, snow, and wind projections within the strong storm system that has been expected here within the Raiden Storm Pattern so read on for details …
‘Atmospheric Rivers’ producing great ski conditions, boosting snowpack in California
An atmospheric river storm, a long and wide plume of moisture pulled in from the Pacific, began sweeping across the northern part of California Friday and was expected to bring more rain through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Sacramento.
San Joaquin Valley officials, residents prep for possible areas of flooding
The San Joaquin Valley is expecting its fair share of rain this weekend. A flood watch was issued by the National Weather Service that is set to be in effect until Sunday. Track the latest storm updates here. Heavier rain activity is expected for the northern parts of the Valley,...
Storm Watch Forecast: Valley rain, heaviest in the high country Friday
CALIFORNIA, USA — After a mostly dry afternoon in the valley, moved in Friday morning. Rain will overspread the higher elevations and the valleys Thursday night. This will make roads wet for the morning commute. Some ponding on roadways and parking lots is possible, especially in areas with poor drainage.
Flood Watch issued across Northern California ahead of weekend storm
(KTXL) — As another large winter storm makes its way to Northern California, the National Weather Service has issued flood watches for large parts of the Central Valley, the Sierra foothills, Sierra Nevada and the Delta region, and severe winter storm watches for the greater Lake Tahoe area and counties north of Lake Tahoe. The […]
Another winter storm hitting Northern California today. Here's what's happening
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern California is being hit by another winter storm Thursday. Thursday will be showery with the snow level near 4,000 to 4,500 feet. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday for the lower Sierra. Periods of difficult and slow travel during the morning with 3 to 12 inches of snow possible.
The Northern California forecast calls for repeated rainstorms. Here's what water managers say about the potential for flooding
December marked the start of the heart of the rainy season in Northern California. In 2022, the atmosphere is following along with the calendar. Since Sunday, many spots in the Valley have seen close to 2 inches of rainfall, with more than twice that in the Foothills, and more rain is in the forecast for Friday and Saturday.
Weather Aware for Severe Storms Tuesday
Ingredients will be in place to support some strong to severe storms through the day Tuesday.
Flood Watch For The Mother Lode
Moderate to heavy rainfall associated with an atmospheric river will result in increased potential for small stream, and river flooding across most of northern and central California. As a result, a Flood Watch remains in effect for the Mother Lode, the west slope of the northern Sierra Nevada and the...
More storms to arrive in Northern California: This is what we can expect
(KTXL) — Two more storms are expected throughout the week bringing valley rain and mountain snow to Northern California, according to the National Weather Service. The first storm is expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning which will bring widespread rain to the valley and snow into the mountains, according to the NWS. The NWS says […]
New Storm Moves Into California Just As Previous Storm Ends
The impending weather could disrupt your New Years Eve plans.
Heavy Rains Trigger Valley Flood Warning. A Lot More Coming.
Following heavy rains throughout the region, the National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for Central California shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday. “Heavy rain after numerous storm systems the last few weeks will lead to increased chances of areal flooding in much of Central California. Be cautious when driving, watch for any flood statements, and avoid traveling into the mountains,” the NWS office in Hanford said in a tweet.
Update: Chain controls in effect, winter advisory shortened at Tahoe; Big end of year storm on way
Update 1:15 p.m.: The National Weather Service on Tuesday afternoon shortened its winter storm warning by several hours. Six hours has been chopped off the warning which is now in effect through 4 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28. Heavy snow is still expected with up to 4 inches possible at lake...
Storm roars into Sierra: 180 mph winds, whiteout blizzard conditions, avalanche warning
TRUCKEE -- A potent, warm Cat. 4 atmospheric river crashed into the Sierra Tuesday, whipping up hurricane-force wind gusts, triggering whiteout blizzard conditions, and prompting an avalanche warning for the Lake Tahoe area.According to the researchers at the University of California's Sierra Snow Lab, temperatures were too warm at the higher elevations to produce snow on the overnight hours."Windy with a mix of rain and snow this morning, primarily rain," the lab posted on Twitter. "We had 2.8" of new soggy wet slush at the 8 a.m. measurement this morning. We're expecting a transition to snow sometime over...
'It's intense': Wind gusts hit 150 mph as massive winter storm batters Tahoe
"Travel could be very difficult," the National Weather Service said in a warning.
Heavy rain will hit Northern California and Oregon over the next few days
This atmospheric river will have more impact than others, said Charles Smith, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service. He said it will include heavy rain and some snow, which will be a welcome break from drought conditions in the region. "The good thing is that there's gonna be snow...
