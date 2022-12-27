Read full article on original website
Fourth-quarter surge lifts Brownwood over Early, 66-57, at Classic
Tristan Salinas’ buzzer-beating three-pointer at the end of the third period ignited a decisive 15-2 run for the Brownwood Lions, as they chalked up a 66-57 victory over the Early Longhorns Thursday night at the Brownwood Coliseum in TexasBank Holiday Classic action. Knotted at 37 in the closing seconds...
Lions snap four-game skid with 71-43 Classic blowout of Big Spring
The Brownwood Lions halted a four-game skid with a resounding 71-43 victory over the Big Spring Steers Thursday morning at the Brownwood Coliseum to secure second place in their pool at the TexasBank Holiday Classic. “The energy was better, we looked better in warm-ups and we showed up with our...
Lady Lions hold off Coleman, tumble against Academy in second day of Classic
For the second day in a row, the Brownwood Lady Lions split their two games at the TexasBank Holiday Classic – dropping the first and bouncing back in the second. Brownwood suffered a 37-30 loss to the Little River Academy Lady Bees at the Brownwood Coliseum, then later fended off a rally by the Coleman Bluekatts for a 35-29 triumph.
Offense continues to sputter in Lions’ 72-45 Classic-opening loss to Little River Academy
The recent woes the Brownwood Lions have experienced on the offensive end of the basketball court continued Wednesday night in a 72-45 loss to the Little River Academy Bumblebees in their first game of the TexasBank Holiday Classic at the Brownwood Coliseum. The loss marked the fourth in a row...
Host Tigers, Lady Tigers advance to championship games of May tournament
MAY – Both the May Tigers and Lady Tigers will play for the championships in their own basketball tournament based on Thursday’s results. The Tigers knocked off Hamlin, 61-20, and will face either Priddy or Benjamin in the final at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Against Hamlin, May led 17-6...
Lady Lions rebound in second game of Classic with 43-28 triumph over Valley Mills
Following a lackluster 46-35 setback at the hands of Fort Worth Lake Country Christian to kick off the TexasBank Holiday Classic, the Brownwood Lady Lions regrouped and secured their fourth victory in the last five outings, 43-28 over Valley Mills Wednesday night at Warren Gym. “The first game was a...
HOOPS ROUNDUP: Early girls, May boys among opening-day winners at May tournament
MAY – The May Tigers and Early Lady Horns were among the opening day winners at the May basketball tournament Wednesday. The Early Lady Horns knocked off Priddy, 37-28, to begin tournament action. The Lady Horns received eight points from Dakota Barksdale, seven each from Jenna Hataway, Madison Torrez...
Lady Lions drop Classic opener to Lake Country Christian, 46-35
The Brownwood Lady Lions struggled on both ends of the court as their three-game win streak reached its conclusion, 46-35, at the hands of Fort Worth Lake Country Christian Wednesday morning at Warren Gym in their TexasBank Holiday Classic opener. The Lady Lions sank just four three-pointers after averaging nine...
Shawn Fagundes, 41, of Brownwood
A graveside funeral service for Shawn Fagundes, age 41, of Brownwood, will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, December 31, 2022, in the Cedar Point Cemetery under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday evening from 6:00 until 8:00. Shawn...
Roxie Walton Brown
Funeral service for Roxie Walton Brown, 70 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
Central Texas resident $3 million richer after scratch lottery ticket win
Everyone loves winning money no matter how big or small the prize may be, but as you know bigger is better. You know what they say, everything is bigger in Texas.
Charlie V. Gamblin
Charlie Vin Gamblin, age 73, of Brownwood, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022, in an Abilene hospital. Charlie was born on September 16, 1949, in Victoria, to E.B. and Geneva (Johnson) Gamblin. He graduated from Karnes City High School where he was a star athlete in track and baseball.
Larry Lee Nettleship
Larry Lee Nettleship was born on January 21, 1939, to Clyde Lee Nettleship and Montie Irene (Maxcey) Nettleship in San Saba, Texas. Larry was raised on his family’s ranch in the Locker community in north San Saba County with his older brother, Clyde Maxcey Nettleship, and his younger sister, Peggy Joy Nettleship Boeke. In 1945, his older brother Clyde Maxcey was thrown from a horse and died as he laid in the lap of his 6-year-old brother, Larry. The following months and years were difficult for the family after Clyde Maxcey’s death. Through their faith in Christ, they overcame this tragedy. Larry and his sister, Peggy, enjoyed summers and holidays with their first cousins, Mac Danner Maxcey, Jim Maxcey, Bob Maxcey, Nancy Maxcey Hankins, Jill Jackson Landon, and Jack Jackson. The cousins were exceptionally close and regarded each other more as siblings.
Gael Gamez, 13, of Brownwood
Gael Gamez, age 13, of Brownwood, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. A memorial service for Gael will be held at 10AM on Saturday, December 31 at Heartland Funeral Home. Gael is survived by his mother, brother and sisters, other relatives and friends.
James W. Erwin, 81, of Brownwood
James W. Erwin, 81, of Brownwood, formerly of Topeka, Kansas passed away December 21, 2022. A military funeral service will be conducted at 10:00 am on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Greenleaf Cemetery with the Reverend Bill Slaymaker officiating, under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. Jim was born January...
Tina Howard
Tina Howard, 65, of Blanket TX, passed from this life December 26, 2022. She will be laid to rest Saturday. January 7, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the Lakeview Cemetery, Marietta OK. Her life will be celebrated in a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. January 19, 2023, at the First United Methodist Church in Blanket TX.
Dan Collom
Dan Collom, at 86 years old, of Brownwood, Texas passed away Monday, December 26, 2022. A memorial will be held by the family, at a later date, in Rotan, Texas. Dan was born on August 15, 1936 in Rotan, Texas to his parents, William and Emma Collom. He was a minister for a total of 62 years, serving the Lord at Four Square Church located in Rotan, as well as other churches in Texas.
Steve Galvan
Steve Galvan, 64 years old, of Brownwood, Texas, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 in Brownwood. Visitation will be between 1pm-4pm on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Brownwood Funeral. Funeral services will be held at 11am on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Brownwood Funeral with Aparicio Puentes of Templo...
Ellis John Villarreal
Ellis John Villarreal passed away December 20, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas. He was born in Houston, Texas on October 26, 1955, to Ellis J Villarreal and Lesta Larrabee. He was a dedicated pastor for 45 years. He is survived by a sister, Lori Villarreal, and a brother, Jack Donaldson and wife Shirly of Bracketville, Tx, his honorary grandchildren, Ellis Anna Belle Spire and Harper Mae Spire of Seguin, Tx, Dennis Spire and Brenda Spire of San Marcos, Tx, Abraham Delgado, Lilly Delgado, Vivianna Delgado, Rebekkah Delgado, and Emma Delgado of Blanket, Tx, and his nieces and nephews, Jack Donaldson Jr and wife Debra, Kathalean Donaldson, Linda Donaldson, Charlotte Donaldson, Stormy, and Nerissa Donaldson, and his cousin, Bennie Boy Canta and wife of San Antonio, Tx. He is preceded in death by his father, Ellis J Villarreal, and mother, Lesta Larrabee, and his aunt, Isabel Garcia.
New year starts with art at First Thursday event
Start your new year with a stop by the Art Center gallery in downtown Brownwood at 215 Fisk. Check out a diverse exhibit that will include paintings, pots, 3D assemblages, collage, and photography. Six local artists will be featured in this invitational event, and you can meet them at the Opening Reception, Thurs. Jan. 5, from 5 to 7 pm. Everyone is invited and refreshments will be served.
