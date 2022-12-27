ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Bond set for man accused of vandalizing Browns’ stadium

By Celeste Houmard
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VSHKD_0jvZ6DgC00

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The man accused of breaking into FirstEnergy Stadium and driving a pickup truck onto the field last month appeared in court Tuesday morning.

Anthony O’Neal, 21, was indicted on vandalism and breaking and entering charges earlier this month.

During the arraignment at Cleveland Municipal Court Tuesday, O’Neal pleaded not guilty. He was ordered by the judge to not go near the stadium and his bond was set at $2,500.

‘A Christmas miracle’: Driver, passenger saved after car impaled

According to a police report, the incident began around 11:20 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21.

According to the report, the security manager of the stadium told police he saw someone in a red vehicle drive around the stadium and then park on the west end.

Investigators say the suspect, later identified as O’Neal, then climbed the fence into the stadium, got in a silver Ford F-150 pickup truck and drove it onto the football field.

The suspect drove circles on the grass, which damaged the field, as reported by FOX 8 from SkyFOX.

O’Neal is scheduled to be back in court on February 2 at 9:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Car Jacking Suspect At Large on Cleveland Westside

CLEVELAND - On Friday, Dec. 23, on the 2200 block of Broadview Road in the Old Brooklyn Neighborhood. Police say the unknown man pictured below jumped out of an older red and black SUV and took a 2007 Toyota Matrix with an Ohio license plate HSZ6157. The suspect vehicle has...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland kidnapping: woman takes car with child inside, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman accused of kidnapping a child while taking a car in Cleveland is on the loose, police confirm, and detectives need help identifying her. Cleveland Police said the kidnapping happened around 6:20 p.m. on Dec. 8. The woman jumped into a car that had a...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman found in the snow: Harris Court

On December 25, a woman was taken to the hospital after being found lying outside in the snow for an unknown time. Officers responded to a report of an unresponsive man in the front yard on December 24. The man was dead on arrival. Lost property: Center Ridge Road. A...
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH
mymix1041.com

Toddler dies from gunshot wound in Cleveland Thursday

A 3-year-old is dead after sustaining a gunshot wound Thursday, the Cleveland Police Department said. According to Cleveland police, responders received a call about a child with a gunshot wound at a residence on Michigan Avenue just before 5:00PM. The child was taken to a local hospital by his father...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland mother of 3 murdered after possible hostage situation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old woman was found murdered inside a home in the city’s Cudell neighborhood and police said the suspect remains on the loose. Cleveland police said officers were called to a home in the 8700 block of Willard Ave. around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 23 after a person called 911 reporting a possible hostage situation with shots fired.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Duo of porch pirates wanted in 2 Cleveland thefts, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed a duo of porch pirate suspects is wanted in two cases of stealing packages, and detectives need help identifying them. Surveillance cameras captured the two men taking the packages from the front porch of the victim’s home near the area of West 110th Street and Clifton Boulevard at approximately 1:18 p.m. on Dec. 5, police said.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

40-year-old Cleveland man reported missing and endangered

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Dec. 28 to help find missing and endangered 40-year-old Robert Bloom. He was described by police as 5′10″ tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes. Police said he was last seen wearing a brown leather coat,...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Grand jury indicts suspect accused of killing 14-year-old Elyria boy

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County Grand Jury indicted an 18-year-old male for his role in the September murder of a 14-year-old Elyria boy. Jose Campos was indicted on the charges of murder, felonious assault, improperly discharging a firearm into a habitation and tampering with evidence. Elyria police said...
ELYRIA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

47K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy