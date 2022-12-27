Read full article on original website
Optoro Appoints Amena Ali as Chief Executive Officer
Ali Brings Decades of Experience Scaling SaaS Companies to Propel Optoro’s Next Phase of Growth. Optoro, Inc., the leading technology platform for retail returns, announced the appointment of Amena Ali as Chief Executive Officer. Ali has an exceptional track record of scaling high-growth technology businesses and is being brought on to lead Optoro in its next phase of growth. After 15 years of building the company, Co-founders Tobin Moore and Adam Vitarello will transition to new roles at Optoro with a focus on strategic growth initiatives and key partnerships.
How Hospitality SaaS Solutions Are Enhancing the End-to-End Guest Experience
Customer satisfaction is the cornerstone of the hospitality sector. In order to fully grasp the significance of customer service in the hospitality sector, it is necessary to examine the sector more closely. The hospitality sector encompasses any companies whose operations depend heavily on interactions with customers, therefore it goes beyond traditional dining establishments like bars, restaurants, and hotels but it also include theme parks, tourist hotspots, and resorts. When these providers do not place a high priority on customer service, they only draw in a small clientele, and their sales suffer as a result.
Ascend Source Selects Cortavo as its Managed IT Service Provider
Ascend Source has selected Cortavo to provide cybersecurity, service desk support and standardize their internal communications. Cortavo proudly announces their recent selection by Ascend Source to provide cybersecurity, service desk support and standardize their internal communications. With these new changes in place, Ascend Source will be able to hand off their IT growth challenges to Cortavo while they focus their time and attention on their clients.
Impartner Starts 2023 with No. 1 Ranking in G2 Reports
Impartner secured No. 1 ranking in both Enterprise and Mid-Market Partner Management; maintains leader status in TCMA category. Impartner, the world’s most complete channel management platform and Partner Relationship Management (PRM) provider, starts 2023 ranked No. 1 in multiple categories by G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. In its Winter 2022 Report, G2 ranked Impartner No. 1 in Enterprise Partner Management and in Mid-Market Partner Management, and as a Leader on the TCMA Grid. Impartner has been ranked as a leader for nine consecutive quarters.
Consumer Goods PLM Market Leader Launches Solutions for Consumer Electronics
Centric Software innovations empower consumer electronics brands and retailers to streamline go-to-market beyond traditional PLM. Centric Software, the Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) market leader, now offers next-generation solutions for consumer electronics brands and retailers. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source and sell products such as apparel, footwear, sporting goods, furniture, home décor, cosmetics, food & beverage and luxury to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.
