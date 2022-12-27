ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bardonia, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Strange Christmas texts say missing Bronx mom is dead, family says

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — The daughters of a missing Bronx mom were horrified on Christmas Day to receive text messages from their missing mother’s phone stating their mom, Arlena Johnson, is dead. “Around 8 or 9 p.m. on Christmas, my mom’s boyfriend and my older sister received a text message stating my mother was […]
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

33-Year-Old Killed In Single-Vehicle Montgomery Crash

A 33-year-old Hudson Valley man was killed during a single-vehicle crash after being ejected from the car. The crash took place in Orange County in the town of Montgomery on Route 211 near Canning Road. When police arrived on the scene they found Dutchess County resident Frank Richards, of Wappingers...
MONTGOMERY, NY
Daily Voice

Man Dies After Tractor Trailer Strikes Him On Side Of I-287 In Rye: Police

A man was killed after he was hit by a tractor-trailer while standing by his disabled truck on the side of a Westchester County highway, police said. The crash happened on Tuesday, Dec. 27 around 4:15 a.m., when police responded to I-287 and the I-95 ramps in Rye for a reported accident between a box truck and tractor-trailer, according to state police.
RYE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

DCSPCA Adopted Pup Shines On Cover of CT Dog Magazine

A dog that was once living in one Hudson Valley animal shelter is now a rising star across the border in Connecticut, featured on the front cover of Connecticut Dog Magazine. Charlie, formerly known as Tank when he was a young pup at the Dutchess County SPCA in Hyde Park, is thriving with his family in New Milford CT and enjoying his time in the spotlight.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
One Green Planet

Petition: Two Women Working for an Animal ‘Rescue’ Were Exposed Running a Gruesome Puppy Mill

When local authorities in Brick, New Jersey, got a tip about a puppy mill, they were shocked at what they found at the scene. Over 180 cats and dogs were found in “cages stacked on cages” and living in filth. What’s even worse is that the owner of the property is listed as the president of a tax-exempt nonprofit which claims to be an animal rescue group.
BRICK, NJ
CBS New York

2 hospitalized following house fire in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Two people have been hospitalized after fire ravaged a home in Brooklyn. Flames broke out at the four story house on Brighton 4th Street in Brighton Beach just after 8 a.m. Smoke was seen pouring from windows. Dozens of firefighters responded and brought it under control after about an hour. There's no word yet on what caused the fire. The two people are being treated at Coney Island Hospital, though their conditions were not immediately known. 
BROOKLYN, NY
pethelpful.com

9-Year-Old Shelter Dog in NYC Gets Special Day Out to Help Her Feel Her Best

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Spending life in a shelter isn't easy for any dog, but we'd imagine it could be even scarier as an older pup. That's why we love what the folks at the Animal Care Centers of New York City did for 9-year-old Gertrude. The elderly dog has been feeling down about not being adopted, but they reminded her just how loved she is.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy