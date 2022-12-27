Read full article on original website
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Rikers Inmate Attacked Guard with Mop Handle, DA saysBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Brooklyn Dumpling Shop: The Fully Automated Restaurant Franchise Changing the GameTy D.Brooklyn, NY
New Jersey witness describes three hovering orbs in stacked formationRoger MarshBloomfield, NJ
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New YorkTed RiversNew York City, NY
Warwick mom thanks first responders for rescuing 5-year-old stuck in tree
The 5-year-old boy, Will, was playing in the woods near their house on Chardavoyne Road when his leg got stuck in a tree that he was climbing and was turning blue.
"I went to get help and you ended up killing her." Bronx woman recalls painful death of 2-year-old foster child
Jasmine Smallwood is trying to figure out how to move forward without 2-year-old foster daughter Alana Tate.
MISSING: Brooklyn woman with developmental disabilities last seen leaving Queens hospital nearly a week ago
A missing Brooklyn woman with developmental disabilities is still being sought nearly a week after her disappearance, police said Friday.
Fire crews extinguish small fire at Rockland County nursing home
According to Rockland County Emergency Services, fire crews were called to Golden Acres Home for Adults on Prospect Street.
'My home is destroyed.' Ronkonkoma apartment building deemed unsafe after pipe burst
Those who live at Building 5000 at the Alston Station Square Complex say they lost furniture, clothes and more when a sprinkler system's pipe burst on Monday.
Strange Christmas texts say missing Bronx mom is dead, family says
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — The daughters of a missing Bronx mom were horrified on Christmas Day to receive text messages from their missing mother’s phone stating their mom, Arlena Johnson, is dead. “Around 8 or 9 p.m. on Christmas, my mom’s boyfriend and my older sister received a text message stating my mother was […]
FDNY: Fire destroys Brooklyn family home the day after Christmas
A Brooklyn family is now without a home after a fire tore through their house on East 63rd Street.
PD: Orange County man dies after crashing into truck
According to police, an Orange County man died Thursday night after he drove into a parked tractor-trailer at the Wallkill Rest Area off Interstate 84.
33-Year-Old Killed In Single-Vehicle Montgomery Crash
A 33-year-old Hudson Valley man was killed during a single-vehicle crash after being ejected from the car. The crash took place in Orange County in the town of Montgomery on Route 211 near Canning Road. When police arrived on the scene they found Dutchess County resident Frank Richards, of Wappingers...
Man, 34, found fatally shot in the Bronx, gunman at large
The NYPD is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Bronx on Thursday, authorities said.
Man Dies After Tractor Trailer Strikes Him On Side Of I-287 In Rye: Police
A man was killed after he was hit by a tractor-trailer while standing by his disabled truck on the side of a Westchester County highway, police said. The crash happened on Tuesday, Dec. 27 around 4:15 a.m., when police responded to I-287 and the I-95 ramps in Rye for a reported accident between a box truck and tractor-trailer, according to state police.
Elderly man dies in Somers fire
Once the fire was knocked down, firefighters found the body of a man they believe was in his 70s.
Pillar Of Family's Newark Ice Cream Shop Dies On Christmas
The owner of longtime, family-owned Newark Nasto's Ice Cream Co., Frank Nasto Jr., died on Christmas. According to a post to the ice creamery's Facebook page, Nasto died peacefully in his sleep at 85 years old. "He to was the the heart and soul of Nasto’s Ice Cream and built...
Person Rescued From Vehicle After 3-Car Crash In Putnam County
A three-car crash in the Hudson Valley left one person trapped in their vehicle with injuries. The accident happened on Saturday, Dec. 24 around 6:40 p.m. in Putnam County on Route 9D in the area of Durisol Road, according to members of Cold Spring Fire Company No. 1. After arriving,...
DCSPCA Adopted Pup Shines On Cover of CT Dog Magazine
A dog that was once living in one Hudson Valley animal shelter is now a rising star across the border in Connecticut, featured on the front cover of Connecticut Dog Magazine. Charlie, formerly known as Tank when he was a young pup at the Dutchess County SPCA in Hyde Park, is thriving with his family in New Milford CT and enjoying his time in the spotlight.
One Green Planet
Petition: Two Women Working for an Animal ‘Rescue’ Were Exposed Running a Gruesome Puppy Mill
When local authorities in Brick, New Jersey, got a tip about a puppy mill, they were shocked at what they found at the scene. Over 180 cats and dogs were found in “cages stacked on cages” and living in filth. What’s even worse is that the owner of the property is listed as the president of a tax-exempt nonprofit which claims to be an animal rescue group.
2 hospitalized following house fire in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - Two people have been hospitalized after fire ravaged a home in Brooklyn. Flames broke out at the four story house on Brighton 4th Street in Brighton Beach just after 8 a.m. Smoke was seen pouring from windows. Dozens of firefighters responded and brought it under control after about an hour. There's no word yet on what caused the fire. The two people are being treated at Coney Island Hospital, though their conditions were not immediately known.
Christmas Eve fire: FDNY responds to all-hands blaze at five-story St. George building
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The FDNY responded to a fire in St. George on Christmas Eve night. The fire, which FDNY confirmed happened at the five-story building located at 100 Stuyvesant Place, caused an all-hands emergency response. According to the FDNY, the fire was called in at 6:27 p.m.,...
News 12
‘My husband was thrown out like garbage.’ Monticello woman searches for answers in husband’s unsolved NYC death
Ilya Pakanayev’s death is a mystery his wife, Tanisha Pakanayeva, is desperate to solve. The 32-year-old left to visit family in New York City for Hanukkah three years ago – but never made it. “Ilya was found dead on the street in Southside Jamaica, Queens,” said Pakanayeva. “He...
pethelpful.com
9-Year-Old Shelter Dog in NYC Gets Special Day Out to Help Her Feel Her Best
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Spending life in a shelter isn't easy for any dog, but we'd imagine it could be even scarier as an older pup. That's why we love what the folks at the Animal Care Centers of New York City did for 9-year-old Gertrude. The elderly dog has been feeling down about not being adopted, but they reminded her just how loved she is.
